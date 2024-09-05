Shark has launched a game-changing new vacuum cleaner - it's a small detail that will make cleaning faster and easier

When a brand is willing to demonstrate the shortcomings of one of its best products, you know they're really excited about a launch. That was the case when I saw one of Shark's newest vacuums the PowerDetect cordless vacuum cleaner in action before it launched at IFA today.

To say that the Shark product developers were excited about this launch is an understatement. When I went to see a demo of the Shark PowerDetect vacuum cleaner they admitted that out of all the Shark vacuums this is the best cordless vacuum cleaner that they'd want in their home.

That is all down to two revolutionary features in the new range - this vacuum can clean effectively on the backstroke, effectively halving cleaning time, and it can detect dirt and react accordingly.

Shark cordless with auto empty dock

New Shark cordless vacuum with auto-emptying dock

(Image credit: Shark Clean)

To speed up cleaning the new vacuum cleaner detects dirt (hence the name) and automatically boosts the power when it comes across trickier to clean spots. It senses floor types to optimise cleaning and react sto corners and edges to boost suction power to clean them more easily.

However, the feature I was most impressed by was the cleaning on the backstroke claim. Most vacuum cleaners, including the best Shark vacuum cleaners, are only designed to effectively clean when you push them forward. In contrast, the Shark PowerDetect vacuum cleaners use a clever flexible seal that cleans in both directions, speeding up cleaning.

Shark stick vacuum

Shark corded vacuum cleaner

(Image credit: Shark Clean)

The developers demonstrated this next to the Shark Stratos cordless vacuum, and the difference was impressive. The Stratos dragged a trail of dust and debris in its wake on the reverse, while the spot where the Shark PowerDetect vacuum cleaner had been was spotless.

However, that is not the only difference from the popular Shark Stratos. The new vacuum head packs in all the cleaning and anti-hair wrap technology of the Stratos but in a smaller size to make it easier to clean in tighter spots and store in small spaces. When I saw them side by side the impressive Stratos looked almost clunky in comparison.

Shark PowerDetect vacuum cleaner

Shark PowerDetect cordless stick vacuum cleaner

We've only seen the cordless stick in action during a demo but we're hoping to get our hands on it to test it properly soon.

'We are thrilled to introduce the SharkPowerDetect Vacuum Cleaner range to the market. Offering our fastest and most efficient clean yet,' says Anthony Marra - Global Product Development.

The new range is made up of two models, including two cordless models both with 70-minute run time, but one comes with the auto-empty docking station, the lift-away upright vacuum cleaner and the corded stick vacuum cleaner.

The range is not yet available to buy and we're not sure what the retail price will be, but we'll update you as soon as we have more information.

