Shark has launched a game-changing new vacuum cleaner - it's a small detail that will make cleaning faster and easier
I've never seen a group of product testers so excited about a launch
When a brand is willing to demonstrate the shortcomings of one of its best products, you know they're really excited about a launch. That was the case when I saw one of Shark's newest vacuums the PowerDetect cordless vacuum cleaner in action before it launched at IFA today.
To say that the Shark product developers were excited about this launch is an understatement. When I went to see a demo of the Shark PowerDetect vacuum cleaner they admitted that out of all the Shark vacuums this is the best cordless vacuum cleaner that they'd want in their home.
That is all down to two revolutionary features in the new range - this vacuum can clean effectively on the backstroke, effectively halving cleaning time, and it can detect dirt and react accordingly.
To speed up cleaning the new vacuum cleaner detects dirt (hence the name) and automatically boosts the power when it comes across trickier to clean spots. It senses floor types to optimise cleaning and react sto corners and edges to boost suction power to clean them more easily.
However, the feature I was most impressed by was the cleaning on the backstroke claim. Most vacuum cleaners, including the best Shark vacuum cleaners, are only designed to effectively clean when you push them forward. In contrast, the Shark PowerDetect vacuum cleaners use a clever flexible seal that cleans in both directions, speeding up cleaning.
The developers demonstrated this next to the Shark Stratos cordless vacuum, and the difference was impressive. The Stratos dragged a trail of dust and debris in its wake on the reverse, while the spot where the Shark PowerDetect vacuum cleaner had been was spotless.
However, that is not the only difference from the popular Shark Stratos. The new vacuum head packs in all the cleaning and anti-hair wrap technology of the Stratos but in a smaller size to make it easier to clean in tighter spots and store in small spaces. When I saw them side by side the impressive Stratos looked almost clunky in comparison.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
We've only seen the cordless stick in action during a demo but we're hoping to get our hands on it to test it properly soon.
'We are thrilled to introduce the SharkPowerDetect Vacuum Cleaner range to the market. Offering our fastest and most efficient clean yet,' says Anthony Marra - Global Product Development.
The new range is made up of two models, including two cordless models both with 70-minute run time, but one comes with the auto-empty docking station, the lift-away upright vacuum cleaner and the corded stick vacuum cleaner.
The range is not yet available to buy and we're not sure what the retail price will be, but we'll update you as soon as we have more information.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
-
Ninja's first ever espresso machine is here - and it might just be the answer to your prayers
It's a 3-in-1 espresso, cold brew and filter machine
By Molly Cleary
-
How to store pizza ovens in winter - top tips to protect it from the elements when summer ends
Everything you need to know about weatherproofing this outdoor kitchen essential
By Lauren Bradbury
-
KitchenAid has given its iconic mixer a fresh new look - we're obsessed with its natural details
The iconic brand has gone au naturel...
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Home organisation tips to help a family home run more efficiently
Tips and tricks from professional organisers to get organised and stay that way
By Eilidh Williams
-
What's the difference between a stick vacuum and upright vacuum? The pros, cons, and how to choose the right one
Experts explain the differences and which is the better option for your home
By Jullia Joson
-
Dyson's bestselling vacuums are currently £100 off in their summer sale – including our top-rated pick
The brand has slashed the prices of these coveted floorcare appliances
By Jullia Joson
-
How to get paint off concrete – a step-by-step guide to clean up patios, walls and floors
The experts reveal their top tips as well as everything you'll need to complete the task
By Ellis Cochrane
-
How the latest smart home tech can play a part in your pet's life
Discover the ever-growing world of pet tech, from cameras that allow you to spy on them when you’re not home, to gadgets that’ll keep them fed and watered
By Ginevra Benedetti
-
I discovered The Minimalists' "out-in-the-open" rule and it helped me declutter my wardrobe in less than an hour
It's the only method that's actually made a dent in the number of clothes I have
By Jullia Joson
-
5 decluttering tips for small spaces - maximise available space and get rid of clutter with this expert advice
Size *does* matter when it comes to decluttering
By Lauren Bradbury
-
What to declutter before the kids go back to school - professional organisers reveal the spots they target to get back to school ready
Ease into the new school year with a pre-emptive clear-out
By Rebecca Knight