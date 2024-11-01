Experts reveal toothpaste is the secret weapon you need for getting rid of scratches in mirrors
Toothpaste is the underdog when it comes to household cleaning
A scratched mirror can be an eyesore, ruining the whole vibe of your room - but before you rush out to buy a new one, try using toothpaste. It sounds strange but toothpaste can be used to buff out scratches on your mirror.
If you’ve spent ages pouring over your mirror ideas, spotting a scuff mark on your mirror can be disheartening, to say the least. But toothpaste could be the answer to your prayers.
Toothpaste is a powerful tool - not just for your teeth - but for a number of household tasks. It has the power to clean grout and even make a stainless steel sink shine like new.
Now, we can take it to our mirrors, making them glimmer like brand new. But is toothpaste the best man for the job?
How does it work?
You’re probably thinking how does this work - given that, if anything, toothpaste is a nightmare for splashing on our bathroom mirrors.
‘Toothpaste works to remove scratches out of mirrors because it contains mild abrasives which gently buff out small scratches. It works to smooth out the surface around the scratch, which helps make it look less noticeable,’ comments Lee Trethewey, interiors and furnishings expert at Sustainable Furniture.
‘It works in a very similar way to sandpaper, however toothpaste abrasion is much softer and smoother (finer in terms of sandpaper).
‘The abrasiveness of the toothpaste has the ability to very subtly wear down the edges of the scratch, which help it blend into the surrounding glass, making it less noticeable. Although this won't actually remove the scratch completely, it does reduce its visibility.’
It’s important to note that your choice of toothpaste matters. You should opt for classic white, non-gel toothpaste that lacks any additives to get the job done.
How to use toothpaste on your mirror
‘Whitening toothpaste is considered the best choice for removing scratches from mirrors because it contains more abrasives than regular toothpaste,’ explains Alex Woods bathroom and kitchen expert at Victorian Plumbing.
‘The gritty texture helps polish out scratches effectively. Just remember to use a soft cloth and rub in circular motions to prevent further damage to the surface.
‘Dab a small, pea-sized amount of toothpaste onto a soft, clean cloth. Gently rub the toothpaste into the scratch using circular motions. Be sure to apply light pressure to avoid making the scratch worse.
‘Once you’ve rubbed in the toothpaste, use a damp cloth to wipe away any residue, then dry the mirror with a clean, dry cloth and check to see if the scratch has improved.
‘If you have deeper scratches, you might need to repeat the process a few times. Toothpaste is great for minor scratches, but calling in a professional is your best bet for larger flaws.’
Is toothpaste the best for the job?
Unfortunately toothpaste is not the answer if you have a large scuff or extensive damage - it is best suited to smaller jobs.
‘For small imperfections, toothpaste acts as a light abrasive, helping to buff out scratches and improve the appearance of the mirror. However, for more extensive damage, toothpaste may not be sufficient,’ explains Alex.
Lee agrees. He recommends: ‘For bigger, deeper scratches there are definitely better methods, such as opting for a professional glass repair service or purchasing a glass polishing kit.’
For bigger jobs
So, if you notice a small scratch in your mirror, head to your bathroom and whip out the toothpaste - it’s the DIY tool you never knew you needed.
