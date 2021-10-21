Hall mirror ideas – ways to add light and interest to hallways of all sizes

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A simple yet stylish mirror can do wonders to transform any room, especially hallways where space and light might be lacking. Hall mirror ideas can help to add depth to the decor without taking up any valuable floor space.

Mirrors are brilliant for reflecting light back into an immediate space to create a sense of airiness, invaluable in light-deprived corners of the home.

Hallway Mirror Ideas

‘Mirrors have long been used by interior designers to subtly transform spaces through clever tricks of light and space’ explains Habitat’s Andrew Tanner, Design Manager.

‘Ideal for compact spaces such as hallways, mirrors maximise luminosity, reflecting light around the room.’

Mirrors for hallway ideas are also handy by the front door to provide the perfect place to check your hair before leaving the house! Take inspiration from our hall mirror ideas to creatively use mirrors in your own home.

1. Make a stylish first impression

‘The hallway gives visitors a first impression of your home, so it’s important to create a comfortable and inviting space – the simple addition of a mirror can have a big impact on how the room feels’ says Sabina Miller, Head Buyer at Heal’s.

‘Typically one of the narrowest areas within the home, the hallway often has a minimal footprint, which can immediately be opened up by a well-placed mirror.’ Especially a stylish frameless design, like this Heal’s design above, that looks like a photo frame.

2. Set a mirror above a console table

For a classic approach to dressing your hallway decor choose to hang a traditional mirror above a slim console table. This set up provides a timeless option for enhancing the interior of this small space, to make it feel better dressed and more of its own entity – rather than merely an area you pass through without thinking about the decor.

In this neutral hallway colour scheme a contrasting French-style ornate mirror grabs attention. Choosing a striking or contrasting colour for a mirror will help to draw focus, to ensure it stands out.

A petite console underneath provides drawers for storage, to keep items hidden away. The top offers a surface on which to dress with fresh flowers and family photos, to make a welcoming first impression.

3. Keep decor simple in a small hallway

When space is premium look to keep the decor as paired back as possible, with a simple mirror design and a soft colour scheme. In this bright white hallway idea all that is added is an on-trend circular mirror with a streamlined floating shelf underneath.

The smart mirror design is frameless to ensure it doesn’t project too much from the wall, so it doesn’t encroach on the limited space. The black mirror is coordinated by a slimline shelf/ledge that provides just enough space to store a few knick knacks, but can’t be overwhelmed with stuff – it’s essential not to over clutter a small space.

4. Create intrigue with a window pane mirror

Window panes are a popular choice for small spaces, to create a trick of the eye – giving the impression of a window to add architectural detail. Of course we know there’s no window there but it’s enough to add depth and cause intrigue, which makes the hall a more purposeful space.

In this stylish grey hallway idea an incredibly slim console table provides a platform to place a copper lamp, which delights on so many levels. Firstly the metallic finish reflects lights. Secondly, being in front of the mirror creates a greater reflection which enhances the altered perspective of the layout.

5. Add warm accents to a colourful hallway

In a hallway that celebrates colour look to add a mirror that can welcome a hint of warmth to the hallway colour scheme without clashing. A warming brass or gold framed mirror is not only very on-trend, it’s perfectly paired with almost any colour scheme.

To amplify the effect of a mirror in a hall Sabina Miller advises, ‘Add sculptural LEDs, such as Wave or Ribbon, as the reflection will add a sense of drama. And look for metallic finishes to further brighten your scheme.’

6. Brighten a small space with multiple mirrors

Use more than one mirror to make a statement in a small hallway. ‘Don’t be restricted to just one!’ says Andrew Tanner. ‘Incorporating multiple designs balances a space, significantly brightening dark schemes and making intimate rooms appear larger.’

In this narrow hallway space the homeowners have been creative, using traditional wall hooks to suspend a row of well-placed mirrors in a row.

7. Create balance for walls

Dividing the walls with colour in a narrow hallway is a clever decorating trick to make the space feel more generous. In this grey hallway the lower half of the wall is filled with character thanks to the on-trend wall panelling idea, painted in a dove grey which is echoed by the smart radiator cover. The decorative detail at the level below waist height is enough to set the tone of the room but bare walls can feel lacking in any living space.

That’s where a mirror can be ideal. The upper half of the walls are painted white to create a striking colour contrast. A painted white mirror design is just the thing to balance not only the colour scheme, but the decorative element on the empty walls. Unlike a piece of artwork that could distract from the detail of the wood clad walls and mirror adds a decorative element without causing any distraction.

8. Give a furnished element to a corner

Make more of your hallway decor. Select an over mantel-style mirror to give a sense of purpose to a hallway bench.

‘With minimal room for larger furnishings, such as armchairs or sofas, or without wanting the scheme to feel cramped with accessories, mirrors now come in a range of finishes, shapes and sizes, so you can still add an element of interest and personality to the hallway, whilst enjoying the space-enhancing benefits’ says Sabrina.

9. Extend the space with smart positioning

In a small cramped hall you might want to place the mirror on the wall which will reflect the most interesting perspective. For instance a mirror placed at the bottom of the stairs will reflect back the view up the stairs, making the space feel more generous in size. While also on a practical note allowing vision of who’s coming down the stairs, to avoid overcrowding the space.

10. Add extra reflection with metallic frames

A narrow hallway idea, exactly like this one, will always benefit hugely from hanging mirrors to reflect light into the space – to make it feel brighter and more forgiving. Choosing a decorative metallic finish for that frame will add to the light reflecting qualities which make mirrors so valuable in small or dark spaces.

In this bright white hallway space is limited but the style credentials are not! Guest are immediately met with a large silver gilded wall mirror that beautifully bounces light back into the narrow stairwell beyond.

11. Make a mirror multipurpose

A mirror with concealed compartments in the back offers a smart way to tackle hallway storage ideas when you want to keep the space clutter free. ‘Multifunctional storage is a clever way to store items without sacrificing the decor of the room’ says Simon Glanville, managing director of A Place for Everything.

A wall-mounted storage cabinet with a mirror front provides all the winning qualities of a hall mirror, with the added bonus that it can double up as concealed shelf for keys and bits and bobs. A concealed mirror unit is a great idea in a small hallway idea where less on show will help to keep the space feeling less cluttered.

12. Style a decorative hallway

Add a stylish on-trend mirror to a hallway to set the tone for your well-dressed home. In this characterful hallway a black edged round mirror is hung over a matching slim framed black and glass console table. The slimline table is purely there to enhance the decor, to display fresh flowers and candles to create an attractive welcoming space.

13. Coordinate colour throughout the hall

This colourful hallway takes matching decor to a stylish new heights. From wall colours to accessories and even the mirror all match in tonal shades of blue to create a cohesive colour scheme.

Matching the mirror frame to the wall colour helps to make it seamlessly blend into the wall, meaning it doesn’t attract too much attention. Plus this smart mirror design features a slim ledge for handy storage.

14. Get creative with a feature wall of mirrors

Why hang one mirror when you can choose to make a feature wall of mirrors? In a hallway or landing space this is a great way to add character to the bare walls and open up the space by bouncing light around. This idea is particularly effective with white walls, because white paint helps to reflect light rather than stuck it up.

15. Create a continuous flow within the layout

Create a cohesive decorating scheme which flows from one room into another, by choosing matching materials. This white hallway space seamlessly draws you into the room beyond thanks to the consistent use of natural wood materials, from the mirror to the floorboards. The key for this idea is to keep the scheme simple, so no one design elements overwhelms another.

16. Seek simplicity

To make a style statement in a contemporary hallway space, choose the largest mirror your budget will allow. Make it the complete focus of your hall decorating scheme, by choosing a soft neutral colour scheme that won’t overwhelm the paired-back ethos of the decor.

If you want to add a finishing touch with furniture, seek a slimline console table that sits underneath the oversized mirror – to offer a surface for display single stem flower arrangements.

17. Guide the eye up the stairs with mirrors

Use mirror placement to gently guide the eye up the stairs. This hallway wallpaper idea is probably too overpowering for most tastes, but this design principal can work for all wallpaper and paint colour choices.

18. Incorporate a mirror into shelving

Add layers to the look by hanging a characterful mirror that incorporates a storage/display element. It may be that the piece you choose is upcycled from an old kitchen dresser. An interesting accessory is a great way to make the decor feel unique and intriguing for your home.

Do mirrors look good in hallways?

Mirrors always look good in hallways, welcoming interest to walls as well as light to create a sense of space. Mirrors are one of the most natural home accessories to welcoming to halls, because they add so much decorative value – yet they take up very limited space. Wall-mounted mirrors are the perfect solution for dressing hallways where you want to keep the look streamlined, but presentable.

How do I choose a hallway mirror?

To choose a hallway mirror that’s right for your home firstly think about how you use the space. this will determine which style you need – do you want purely decorative or do you need a storage element too.

Heal’s head buyer Sabrina Miller offers this advice for choosing a hallway mirror; ‘Choose the largest one your budget will allow. As this will help to create depth. In the absence of natural daylight, mirrors will also help artificial illumination feel much brighter, bouncing the light back into the space.’