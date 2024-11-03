5 ways to get the smell of smoke out of your clothes after Bonfire night

Bonfire night is right around the corner and while we’re sure you’re looking forward to the celebrations, (or you may have already attended a firework display) you’re probably less excited about getting the stench of smoke out of your clothes. Luckily, experts have revealed the best methods for removing the smell of smoke from your home.

You probably know how to wash your clothes properly , but bonfire night introduces a new curveball - smoke. Spending your night standing around the bonfire, watching fireworks and holding sprinklers sounds like a perfect night. But getting home, you want memories of the night to linger, not the acrid smell of smoke.

When your typical washing routine doesn’t quite cut it, and that bonfire smell lingers, why not try one of these methods to banish the smell of smoke from your clothes?

1. Pre-treat your clothes with baking soda

Baking soda is already an excellent laundry detergent alternative , but you can also use it to pre-treat your smelly clothes.

‘Before you pop your clothes into the washing machine, douse the lot with baking soda as this agent is excellent at absorbing odours like smoke,’ advises Katy Roberts, washing machine expert at AO.com .

‘Sprinkle a generous amount of baking soda directly onto your clothes and pay special attention to areas that absorb the most smoke, like armpits or sleeves.

‘If you’re short on time, place your clothes into a plastic bag with baking soda and shake this about as the motion will help the mix work its way into the fabric. Leave this for around half an hour then pop your clothes into your washing machine.’

2. Soak your clothes in white vinegar

If you don’t have any baking soda, white vinegar also acts as a deodorizer when treating bad smells in laundry.

Cleaning with white vinegar is a common cleaning method for a variety of household items from cleaning your microwave to your windows - and it’s beneficial for your laundry, too.

‘Add one cup of white vinegar to a basin or sink filled with cold water and let the smoky clothes soak for 30 minutes to an hour before washing,’ advises Polya Petrova, kitchen cleaning professional at Fantastic Services .

‘Keep in mind that the vinegar neutralises odours and works well for smoke smells. After soaking, wash the clothes as usual, adding a half-cup of vinegar to the rinse cycle if the odour persists.’

3. Check your using the right settings on your machine

There’s no point in having one of the best washing machines , if you don’t utilise its washing power.

‘Tackling those smoke smells can be tricky particularly if you’re not using the right temperature or time,’ says Katy.

‘Smoke particles are often oily and hot water can help break down these oils better than cold water. Be mindful to check the care labels on your clothes and select the hottest cycle recommended to your fabric.

‘You can also get ahead by using an extended wash cycle as this will help your washing machine penetrate through the fabric and remove the smoke odour. The extra time you give your clothes can work wonders and will reduce the chance you’ll need to run back-to-back washes.’

4. Air dry where possible

It may seem impossible, but you can dry your clothes outside during winter - in fact, it can be quite beneficial.

‘After washing, hang the clothes outside in direct sunlight and fresh air, which can help neutralise and dissipate any remaining smoke smell. Airing out before washing can also reduce the odour and make it easier for the wash cycle to eliminate it entirely,’ Polya.

The only setback is November’s unpredictable weather - but you can get past this.

‘The problem is November rain, and since we can’t guarantee the weather, using your tumble dryer is a viable alternative. Next time you’re loading the dryer, try popping in a dryer ball with a few drops of essential oil to give your clothes an extra kick of freshness,’ says Katy.

5. Add an essential oil to your wash

Essential oils are a safe and eco-friendly way to make your home smell good . Even better, they can improve the smell of your clothes, too, by acting as a natural deodorizer. What’s more, they are a purse-friendly option too as you can typical get a bottle for a couple of quid.

Add a few drops of a natural odour-neutralising essential oil (like tea tree or eucalyptus) to the wash or rinse cycle. These oils have deodorising properties that can help freshen the fabric,’ says Polya.

‘Be sure not to overdo it with oils, as too much can sometimes leave a residue.’

Now you can enjoy your bonfire night celebrations in piece, knowing in full faith the lingering smell of smoke won't be lingering for much longer.