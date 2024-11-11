Do dehumidifiers get rid of smells? The answer is a little more complicated than you might think

At this time of year, our dehumidifiers start to see a lot more use. Colder temperatures mean more damp and condensation in the home, which the best dehumidifiers are designed to combat. But is this the extent of their capabilities, or do dehumidifiers get rid of smells as well?

These handy devices are a must-have if you want to get rid of damp or prevent mould from coming back. But can they also be used to get rid of unpleasant odours in the home? Apparently there's been a bit of confusion lately about what dehumidifiers can and can't do in relation to removing odours.

To help clear up the confusion around what a dehumidifier can and can't do when it comes to bad smells, we've put the important questions to the experts to help you get the most out of these trusty home appliances this winter, and use the right tools to banish bad odours from your home at the same time.

Can dehumidifiers be used to get rid of smells?

Technically, dehumidifiers can be used to help get rid of smells, though they don't do this directly like the best air purifiers do. This is because dehumidifiers work by removing moisture from the air and in doing so, prevent the build up of damp and mould - which has a very distinct odour. Essentially, dehumidifiers tackle the cause of nasty smells, rather than the smells themselves.

'Dehumidifiers function by reducing the moisture level in the air which in turn prevents or limits the growth of smelly mould, mildew or bacteria,' Joshua Warren, Dehumidifier Expert at AO.com explains. 'By lowering the humidity in your home, dehumidifiers help to create an environment where mould cannot thrive, therefore enabling rooms become fresher over time.'

By removing excess moisture from the air, they help prevent condensation on walls and ceilings, which in turn leads to less damp and mould - and unwanted smells.

(Image credit: Appliances Direct)

What kind of odours can a dehumidifier help with?

Given that dehumidifiers help prevent the build of damp, mould, and mildew, they can only help with odours that come from these.

'Dehumidifiers help with the musty, damp smell that's prevalent in damp locations,' says Nicholas Auckland, Heating and Energy Expert, Trade Radiators. 'You might notice this smell in bathrooms, basements, and other moisture-laden areas of the home. Even living rooms and bedrooms can get this musty smell if condensation, damp and mould is rife in the property.'

Placing a dehumidifier in these areas will significantly reduce moisture levels, which in turn will help stop mould from coming back. You should then notice a definite improvement in the smell.

How long does it take a dehumidifier to get rid of smells?

(Image credit: Vonhaus)

How long a dehumidifier takes to get rid of smells depends on the severity of the odour. 'If the odour is light then you can expect your dehumidifier to handle it in a few hours, but if it’s worse then it may take a few days,' Josh from AO.com explains. 'The time this takes can also be affected by how deeply embedded the smells are in your walls or carpets.'

To speed things up, opt for the highest setting on the dehumidifier, so the machine can extract moisture from the air at a faster rate. You'll also need to learn how to clean mould off fabric if this is the source of the smell - the dehumidifier won't be able to shift mould that's already there.

FAQs

Do dehumidifiers clean the air?

Dehumidifiers don't clean the air like air purifiers do. They simply remove moisture and therefore lower the humidity levels of a space.

'While dehumidifiers improve air quality by reducing moisture, they don’t remove pollen or dust—air purifiers handle that,' says Henrique Conceicao, Area Manager, Total Clean. 'For musty areas, start with a dehumidifier and keep up with regular cleaning.'

That being said, dehumidifiers do indirectly keep the air fresher, because they prevent the build-up of damp and mould. Just make sure to avoid the common dehumidifier mistakes if you want yours to perform at its best.

(Image credit: Vonhaus)

Which is better to get rid of smells - a dehumidifier or an air purifier?

Because dehumidifiers only help prevent bad smells indirectly, they are not as effective at getting rid of smells as air purifiers, which tackle odours head on. In our air purifier testing process, our reviewers timed how long it took purifiers to get rid of the smell of smoke, deodorant, and bacon. Some of our top-rated picks, such as the Blueair Blue Pure Max 3250i, can remove the smell of smoke in as little as two and a half minutes. This simply wouldn't be the case with a dehumidifier.

'Air purifiers are equipped with activated carbon filters which are specifically designed to trap and neutralise odorous molecules,' Joshua from AO.com explains. 'This makes them far more effective at tackling a wide range of household smells.'

If you're looking to buy an air purifier, these models performed well in our in-house tests:

What's the best way to get rid of smells at home?

To keep bad smells away, it's really important to make sure your home is well-ventilated. Though the last thing we want to do is open the windows when it's cold outside, doing this for a couple of hours each day, also know as burping your home, will allow fresh air to come in and bad smells to go out.

If you're still struggling, you might want to invest in an air purifier that removes smells. 'For tougher odours, an air purifier with an activated carbon filter is highly effective, as it removes odour-causing molecules along with allergens and pollutants, improving overall air quality,' says Nathan Paul, Product Expert and Ecommerce Director, Appliances Direct.

'Additionally, high humidity can contribute to musty smells, so controlling moisture with a dehumidifier, with your windows closed, in damp areas can prevent mould and mildew, and the associated smells from building up in the first place.'

By using both a dehumidifier and an air purifier (or a device that offers both functions) - plus letting fresh air in every day - you give your home the best chance of smelling good. And to make things smell even better, spritz a room spray or light a candle - we love The HVN Forest Bathing Candle, £45, for a wonderfully soothing scent.