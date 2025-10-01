OVO is offering free electric blankets to those who ‘think you’ll struggle to pay your bills’ – how to check if you’re eligible

From today, the energy company OVO will be handing out free heated throws to those in need as part of the OVO Extra Support Package, a programme set up to help customers in immediate need.

As the temperatures start to drop, it’s time to start thinking about turning the heating on, which for households across the country will cause feelings of dread as Ofgem announces a further increase in energy bills this month.

OVO has reported that there are currently nine million fuel-poor households in the UK, representing a 62% increase since 2020. As a result, the OVO Extra Support Package launched today to provide extra support for households in need. This is everything you need to know.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Since 2022, OVO has provided £190m worth of customer support, helping 42,000 customers in need last year. This year, the company will dedicate £56m to the Extra Support Package to help vulnerable customers.

Eligible customers should receive products that will help save energy at home, such as electric throws, home efficiency kits and smart sockets. Some households may even be eligible for energy-efficient upgrades, such as a new boiler or heat pump.

OVO has also said it will offer financial support, including Direct Debit reductions, emergency credit top-ups and extended repayment plans. Those in the most financial difficulty should receive help from a specialist team.

To be eligible, you need to be an OVO customer and ‘think you’ll struggle to pay your bills.’ You can check your eligibility via OVO’s website. You’ll need to provide your account number and postcode, as well as your monthly disposable income (which is anything you have left after paying your tax, rent or mortgage and essentials like utility bills).

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future/Kasia Fiszer)

If you’re not an OVO customer, you should check to see if your energy provider has any support systems in place. For example, Octopus Energy offers a free blanket scheme, while British Gas offers The British Gas Energy Support Fund, which they say is the UK’s biggest energy support package. Alternatively, you can use independent resources such as Ask Bill or Citizens Advice for free, independent advice.

‘We’re providing support to those who need it most by working together with our charity partners and committing our largest ever customer support package,’ said David Buttress, CEO of OVO.

‘But this isn’t a long term solution. We need to make the energy system work better for everyone. That starts with targeted support in the form of a social tariff – no one can be, or no one needs to be left behind.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

Currently, OVO is campaigning for a social tariff which would offer discounted bills to low-income households, which they say would lift more people out of poverty than the government’s Warm Home Discount did in 2024.

Ahead of turning on your heating, you should also bleed your radiators and get your boiler serviced to ensure everything is working as efficiently as it can be. It’s also worth investing in one of the best electric blankets, which can help keep you warm without using much electricity (it uses about 4p an hour).

It’s always worth seeing if you’re eligible for financial support, especially as living costs continue to rise. And in the meantime, there are plenty of budget-friendly tips that can help keep you cosy this autumn.