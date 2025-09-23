I'm not sure about you, but in my house, there's an unwritten rule that says the central heating shouldn't be turned on until October.

However, this September, the evenings have been cold, and this week they're set to get colder still.

Luckily, I've found a solution that's been keeping me cosy on the sofa and in bed every evening, and it's in the form of the Dreamland Luxury Heated Throw. The even better news is that this bestselling throw is currently on sale at both John Lewis and Amazon.

John Lewis Dreamland Luxury Heated Throw £49.69 at John Lewis Usually £70, John Lewis is currently price matching the reduced price of £49.69 for the grey Dreamland Luxury Heated Throw. Amazon Dreamland Luxury Heated Throw £49.99 at Amazon UK Whereas Amazon currently has the black or navy blue colourway of the Dreamland Luxury Heated Throw discounted.

I always find September can be a tricky month, warmth-wise. Temperatures tend to fluctuate, and one minute you're googling the best electric blankets and wondering whether to switch to your winter duvet, and the next the sun is back and you're digging out the shorts you packed away at the end of summer.

In my opinion, a heated throw is the perfect solution to these shoulder months. Add one to the sofa and it's an easy way to get warm and cosy if you start to feel a bit chilly in the evening without the need to turn on the heating and heat the whole house unnecessarily.

If you work from home, a heated throw is also the perfect solution for wrapping around you in the home office.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

In my time as Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've tested a whole host of heated throws, and this Dreamland model is one of the best of the bunch.

Its velvety fabric is super soft and snuggly, it has multiple heat settings for getting the temperature just right, and it heats up incredibly fast. It also comes with an auto-shut off timer, so if the warmth makes you sleepy, there's no risk of falling asleep and leaving it on all night.

Because of that, I've found it's rarely on sale during the autumn months, so it's well worth snapping up whilst there are discounts on some of its colourways. Plus, I'm not alone in being won over by its cosiness.

'One of the best things I've bought,' says one reviewer of the Dreamland Luxury Heated Throw on the John Lewis website. 'Perfect solution for when I'm cold and don't want to put the heating on. Heats up very quickly.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

'I bought this initially with hesitation as I was unsure how effective it would be to keep me warm. I have been utterly surprised at the quality and how quickly it warms up,' shares another reviewer. 'The timer is a bonus, and the material is lovely and soft. I have now purchased another two for other members of the family.'

'This is a really sought-after product and I now know why,' shares a third happy owner. 'Perfect for when I am working from home at my desk and I do not want to put the heating on for the whole house. I have also got these as gifts for my friends and family.'

Which reminds me, Christmas isn't far off. If you're looking to get started on present buying, then I agree this heated throw makes the ideal gift. Whether you buy the Dreamland Luxury Heated Throw at John Lewis, or opt for one of the colourways of the Dreamland Luxury Heated Throw on sale at Amazon right now, what better time to get shopping than when you can save some money!