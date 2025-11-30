Hosting is an art, but it's one that you can master if you know the secrets. When it comes to entertaining in a kitchen, there are a few things to consider, as cooking and socialising in the same space creates some trickier dynamics.

Whether you are cooking a large meal or plating up some canapés for a festive soiree, you'll want to do so with ease, being able to navigate the kitchen without stepping on your guests' toes. You'll also want the space to look festive without any Christmas kitchen decorating ideas getting in the way of valuable surface space that needs to be utilised for food and drink prep.

These hosting tips from the pros show how you can balance a practical hosting environment with aesthetic tricks to make your space sing with holiday spirit. And tell you exactly what not to do when hosting this season.

1. Don't: Allow scattered storage

Hosting with ease starts with the things you can't immediately see; kitchen storage. What's tucked behind cupboard doors matters just as much as what is on show, so make sure it's well organised and easily accessible when you're rushing around.

'A common hosting mistake is relying on scattered storage, glasses in one cupboard, napkins in a drawer, candles tucked who-knows-where. Bringing everything together in one place instantly makes entertaining calmer and more enjoyable,' explains Becca Stern, co-founder and creative director of Mustard Made.

Do: Create a one-stop shop

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

There are a million things to do and think about when hosting, so making sure all of your essentials are in one place will mean less running around the kitchen and less rooting through cupboards.

'We love a dedicated ‘hosting cupboard’ where all your essentials live. Then use baskets inside it to keep everything sorted, glassware, reusable napkins, candles, bottle openers, even board games for later in the evening,' Becca recommends. 'When your storage works hard and looks good, you can focus on the fun instead of the frantic search for supplies.'

2. Don't: Forget to dress the kitchen

A kitchen might not take the top priority spot in terms of decorations, but it's important to add small bursts of festivity all around your home so that it feels like a special spot to entertain in. Otherwise, a kitchen might feel like a purely practical spot lacking warmth.

'When it comes to hosting for the festive season, remember to include the kitchen when decorating for Christmas. As the hub of the home it’s where you’ll be prepping the dinner, enjoying a festive tipple and spending a large amount of time. When dressing the kitchen you want to ensure that it not only looks good but remains practical too,' explains Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr.

Do: Add some light festivity

(Image credit: Future / James French)

It's a fine line to tread when decorating a kitchen for Christmas. While we're in favour of a secondary tree (a more fun, playful option works perfectly in an open plan kitchen), there are many ways to add joy without taking up as much floor space.

'Open shelving is a great place to start, drape fairy lights across the shelves, or alternatively opt for a garland. If you have any mason jars on display, fill these with Christmas baubles for an extra festive touch,' Al adds. 'For those with a large kitchen island or peninsula, create a centrepiece using candles, berries, and other seasonal foliage. By positioning this in the middle of your island you can create a decorative focal point without taking up too much prep space.'

3. Don't: Try to do it all

One of the biggest mistakes you can make when hosting in an open-plan kitchen is to try to cook while your guests are in attendance. Cooking fumes and odors will hang in the air, creating a less-than-stylish atmosphere, and as the host, you won't be able to relax and have fun with guests.

'The biggest hosting mistake is doing all the prep once guests arrive,' echoes event and tablescaping expert, Lavinia Stewart-Brown.

Instead of running around after guests, Lavinia recommends 'Let people serve themselves, it keeps traffic moving around an island or counter and takes the pressure off the host.'

Do: Create serve-yourself stations

(Image credit: John Lewis Of Hungerford/Ryan Wicks)

There is a simple solution to this hosting mishap, however. 'Set up a help-yourself area so everyone can pour a drink or grab a nibble without waiting for you. Pre-batch cocktails in a jug, place garnishes in small bowls and let people serve themselves,' Lavinia adds.

And if you really want to take hosting to the next level and avoid any questions from guests on the evening, a little forward planning can go a long way. 'For a more organised evening, bring in tiny event-style touches, like a simple table plan, personalised menu and matching place cards. Hosting should feel relaxed and inviting, not rushed, and these little details let you enjoy the night as much as your guests!' says Lavinia.

Hosting well is all about adequate preparation before the night begins, then you get to kick back and switch off before the clean-up starts..