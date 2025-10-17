3 reasons I regret not putting underfloor heating in my home office – it’s definitely moving up my priority list

As one of many people who work from home, having a dedicated space to do my job is a real bonus. But unfortunately, my home office suffers from an utter lack of heat, and I wish that I'd installed underfloor heating in there when I gave it a makeover towards the end of last year.

I've made use with a plug-in heat source, and while it's effective and heats up quickly, I'm constantly turning it on and off throughout the day to try and maintain a comfortable environment.

But as temperatures are starting to drop again, and my office is feeling very chilly, especially first thing in the morning, my mind is turning to whether I should add underfloor heating to my wish list for the new year.

1. There's no heating in there currently

(Image credit: Future/Sarah Handley)

My office sits in a garage conversion, along with a utility room and small WC (all of which was converted by the previous owners), and it has always niggled at me that they didn't put any kind of heating in the space. I find this fair enough in the utility room, and arguably the WC, where no one is spending any extended amount of time. But it means the office gets unbearably chilly for a good five months of the year.

I've made do with one of the best oil-filled radiators, but I find it difficult to maintain a consistent heat level throughout the day, and it's additional clutter in a relatively small room.

In my mind, underfloor heating would definitely solve those issues.

2. I don't need to heat the rest of the house at the same time

A key way to reduce energy bills is to avoid unnecessarily heating rooms you aren't using. When I'm working in my office, there is no point in heating my living room. (Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

When I'm working in my home office all day, I don't need to heat the rest of my home to the same extent at the same time. And so being able to heat my office as it's own zone seems like it would be a good idea in terms of comfort, energy consumption, and importantly, my energy bills. This has been a huge priority for me, ever since the energy crisis post-pandemic sent prices soaring.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As I just want it in a single room, I think electric underfloor heating would be the best option for my office. By reducing my central heating usage in rooms I'm not using during the day, I could hopefully offset the cost of electricity to run the underfloor heating.

Additionally, the fact that my office sits at the front of what used to be the garage means it's furthest from the rest of the house. By adding underfloor heating in this space, which will raise the floor level, the impact will be as minimal as it can be

3. I need to keep walls free

Maximising storage is key to keeping any work clutter under control, but radiators can limit your options for bookshelves and wall cabinets in a small room (Image credit: Future PLC/Juliet Murphy)

One of the biggest pros of underfloor heating is that it leaves walls free, which means you have much more flexibility when it comes to furniture placement.

With the need for a desk and some storage, as well as a stud wall which was built in front of the gas and electric meters which leaves a little alcove at the end, having a traditional radiator wouldn't be feasible.

But underfloor heating would mean the walls remain free and I can place all the necessary furniture wherever I want, and make the most of the home office storage potential.

For a cosier feeling, choose a warm home office colour scheme, double points if it boosts your focus and productivity too!