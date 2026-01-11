This new robot vacuum cleaner will make your home smell like a spa – it’s the hands-free hero you didn’t know you needed
For a home that looks (and smells) clean!
While robot vacuums have been around for many years, there’s no denying that they’ve become the ‘it’ cleaning appliance in recent months. But with so much competition out there, brands are having to think outside of the box to prove they’re worth the investment - and eufy has done just that with their new release.
Yes, vying to take its place in my best robot vacuum cleaners guide is the new eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2 - the iconic appliance brand’s new flagship model that promises to be bigger, better and smarter than ever. And while its cleaning power is set to be impressive, it will also stake its claim as the robot vacuum cleaner with the industry’s first aromatherapy station.
But while the hands-free cleaning power and the spa-like scents may be enticing, it’s my job as Ideal Home’s Certified Expert in Vacuums (and robot vacuum convert) to help you determine whether robot vacuum cleaners are worth it. So, this is everything you can expect from the eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2 - and whether it’s worth the hefty price tag.
If you sign up to pre-order now, you'll get an early-bird discount of £200 - and eufy will also throw in a free Indoor Cam SS350 (which normally costs £129).
Available for pre-sale this month, but with an official launch in February 2026, the eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2 will be available to buy from eufy.com and Amazon for a whopping £1,599.
This makes it the most expensive model I’ve personally come across in my years as a vacuum expert - and it’s certainly a lot pricier than the ‘best budget’ model in my guide, the Hoover HG2 Turbo Slim Hydro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which retails at £269.99.
However, comparing these two robot vacuum cleaners is like comparing apples to oranges, as the eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2 is packed with advanced technology that sets it apart from budget alternatives. For starters, it will offer 30,000Pa of suction power, which is even a significant step up from the 20,000Pa eufy model currently ranked number one in my guide, the eufy Omni E25.
The HydroJet 2.0 rollers will also self-clean during the mopping process, using a new system that electrolyses tap water to kill up to 99.99% of bacteria and germs for the cleanest floors you could hope for.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
But that’s not all. With the world's first built-in aromatherapy system, this robot vacuum cleaner also serves as a diffuser, releasing scents of Citrus and Basil, Bamboo and Sage, or Bergamot and Lychee while it’s cleaning, turning your home into a spa in the process. And it’s this extra wellness touch that’ll ensure your home not only looks clean but also smells clean.
As with other models, the eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2 will come with an all-in-one docking station, meaning it’ll automatically empty the dustbin, refill the water and add detergent, and wash and dry the mop without any input from you. It also features advanced CleanMind AI technology that enables it to identify and avoid obstacles and recognise stains.
Of course, the elephant in the room is the price, and I’d be lying if I said that this advanced robot vacuum cleaner would suit everyone. The technology is impressive, and for seasoned robot vacuum cleaner owners who truly appreciate the smart innovation of the eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2, this will be an exciting step up they’ll want to invest in.
For the regular user who just wants to quickly vacuum and mop their floors while they’re at work or sleeping upstairs? Well, it’s definitely more of a want than a need. And one thing I think everyone should know before buying a robot vacuum cleaner is that fancier models aren’t always necessary.
Personally, I found the 20,000Pa of suction from the eufy Omni E25 more than enough to clean my cosy three-bedroom terrace, and I’m not sure the average-sized house in the UK would need much more. But I am prepared to eat my hat when the time comes for me to test the new eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2 for myself (which will be very soon).
So, watch this space!
My top-rated robot vacuum cleaners
Crowned the 'best robot vacuum overall' in my guide, I've yet to find another model to match this one. It's ideal for both everyday and deep cleaning, and I think it's a sleek and stylish addition to a home, too. You can read my full review for more details.
If you primarily have hard flooring in your home, I'd also recommend this model. The dual rotating mop pads and large clean and dirty water tanks make the mopping second to none, and the app is super customisable. Read my full review for more details.
Shark has created a model that's perfect for robot vacuum newbies, as it's arguably the most user-friendly model that I've ever tested. It's not as powerful as the other two, but it's still packed with tech and offers an effective clean. Read my full review for more details.
An aromatherapy robot vacuum cleaner?! It's intriguing, to say the least.
Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!