The Dyson PencilVac is here! I tried the ‘world’s slimmest vacuum’ before anyone else, and it’s ideal for grab-go-cleaning

Christmas is around the corner, and it seems as though Dyson is feeling extra generous this year. The iconic appliance brand has just launched not one, but three new floorcare appliances today - including the much-anticipated Dyson PencilVac (£429.99 at Dyson) , which is officially the world’s slimmest vacuum cleaner.

The best Dyson vacuum cleaners are a much-loved staple in the floorcare world, but this new release marks a record-breaking first for the brand as it features Dyson's fastest Hyperdymium vacuum motor in a tiny stick form - and with some extra special cleaning features to boot.

However, the Dyson PencilVac isn’t the only new floorcare release that’s launched today. The Dyson Spot+Scub AI Robot Vacuum (£1049.99 at Dyson) and the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene Hard Floor Cleaner (£429.99 at Dyson) are also available right now. And as I’ve been lucky enough to see all of these new models in action, I thought I’d share my honest thoughts on them.

Despite adding three new products to the brand’s floorcare lineup, I can’t deny that I’m most excited about the Dyson PencilVac. And as one of the perks of my job is testing new releases before they come out, I’ve been testing it for the past couple of weeks (keep an eye out for my full review coming soon), and I can confidently say that there’s nothing quite like it on the market.

Stick-thin and just 38mm wide, it’s ideal for smaller spaces and grab-go-cleaning, and offers a Fluffycones cleaner head with four conical brush bars to tackle both pet hair and long hair with ease. It’s also super manoeuvrable as the floorhead easily swivels in all directions for quick and efficient cleaning.

The main selling point for me, though, is that the dust bin is incorporated within the 38mm stick, and emptying it is as simple as sliding it out and straight into the bin - no mess involved, and no plume of dust hitting you in the face. Then, when you’re done, you can pop it onto the sleek charging stand that can be tucked away in any small corner.

However, I wouldn’t be doing my job as Ideal Home’s Certified Expert in Vacuums if I didn’t bring to light some drawbacks that are worth considering - and there’s a big one when it comes to the Dyson PencilVac.

After all, this vacuum cleaner isn’t designed for rugs and carpets, and it only cleans hard flooring. This means that, even if you just had one rug, it could never really serve as your main vacuum cleaner and you’d always need another for softer flooring.

But if the PencilVac doesn’t quite do it for you, Dyson has also just launched a new robot to compete with the best robot vacuum cleaners out there.

The Dyson Spot+Scrub Ai Robot Vacuum Cleaner is big and bold, vacuuming and mopping your floors using advanced technology and AI intelligence. It even has a whopping 18,000Pa of suction power - which, for reference, will make it the second most-powerful robot vacuum cleaner we’ve ever tested (second only to the top-rated Eufy Omni E25 ).

For messier homes, it even inspects surfaces for stains and will continually clean the affected area until it’s confident it’s been removed. And after seeing this in action, I am confidently that it’ll offer an all-around clean that most homes will be very happy with.

The downside? It’s a beast, and I’ve even had to pass the reviewing baton to my Senior Editor, Jenny , as my home is just way too small to house both the bot and the giant docking station. Granted, I live in a small Victorian terrace with limited storage and floorspace, but I do think Dyson has missed a trick by making it so large.

Instead, I’m reviewing the new Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene - Dyson’s newest inclusion to the best vacuum mops category. Coming off the back of the older Dyson WashG1, this new hard floor cleaner will clean both dry and wet dirt on hard flooring without relying on an unhygienic filter (which can often make these appliances dirty and smelly).

It also comes with a self-cleaning function and a dock that dries the roller - something that I found was lacking in the WashG1. And from my initial experience of using the Clean+Wash Hygiene, there aren’t many downsides. But so far I’ve only tested it on smaller debris, so I can’t wait to put it through my rigorous testing process which involves thick ketchup, eggs, and porridge (yes, this really is my job!).

All three of Dyson’s new floorcare appliances are available to buy in Dyson demo stores and online right now, but if you’re not quite ready to pull the trigger just yet, keep an eye out for our full reviews that will be published soon.

Merry Christmas from Dyson, I guess!