5 things I wish I knew before getting my first robot vacuum cleaner that would have saved me *a lot* of hassle

A few years ago, my views on robot vacuum cleaners were very different to what they are now. But while I can confidently say that I’m a robot vacuum convert after testing and using countless different models in my home, I’ve still had to learn a lot along the way. And there are many things I wish I knew before buying a robot vacuum cleaner.

As Ideal Home’s Vacuum Expert, it should have been love at first sight where the best robot vacuums are concerned. But I’d be lying if I said that was the case, as robot vacuums are so different to the best stick, cylinder and upright vacuum cleaners. In fact, it’s taken me a little while to get to the point where I can appreciate just how impressive these hands-free cleaning appliances really are, and why I think every home should have one.

If you’re in the same position as I was a few years ago (i.e you’re not sure whether a robot vacuum cleaner is worth your hard-earned money), I thought I’d share with you the 5 things I wish I knew before buying a robot vacuum cleaner. This should help you choose the right option for you, and have you wondering why you didn’t buy one sooner.

1. You don’t have to spend a fortune

One of the biggest downsides of robot vacuum cleaners is that they’re expensive. In fact, the Ideal Home team and I have tested models verging on the £1,500 mark - and there are other models out there that can set you back up to £2,000. And while these models generally have a lot of bells, whistles, and special tech features, the reality is that the average household doesn’t need them.

Based on my testing experience, I’d say that spending £700-£900 is the sweet spot for a robot vacuum mop that you want to use for quick, hands-free cleaning. For a vacuum-only model, you could get away with around £300-£500. And for that price, you can get a high-quality model with all of the features you’d want, without having to spend an absolute fortune.

Of course, there’s no denying that this is still an investment, and a robot vacuum cleaner will generally cost more than the best cordless vacuum cleaners. However, there are cheaper options out there if you’re willing to make a few sacrifices. For example, I tested the Hoover HG2 Turbo Slim Hydro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which retails at just £269 when it’s not on sale for less.

This affordable robot vacuum cleaner offers an impressive clean and would suit those looking to give their homes a quick once-over (or those looking to dip their toes into the world of robot vacuum cleaners). However, it lacks a docking station, and the obstacle avoidance could be improved. So, it’s worth aligning your budget with your needs before buying one.

2. The mop type matters

As I have a lot of hard flooring in my home, robot vacuum cleaners that also mop have always been my go-to over vacuum-only models. But after testing a few out, I’ve come to realise that the mop type really matters - especially if you want them to compete with the best mops.

Generally, robot vacuum mops offer a microfibre mop pad that glides over your hard flooring and cleans it that way. In many cases, such as the Shark PowerDetect NeverTouch 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, this mop pad also lifts itself when cleaning rugs and carpets to prevent moisture buildup. And while this does offer an effective clean, it doesn’t offer the most impressive clean.

Because of this, I’d suggest opting for a different type of mop if you have a lot of hard flooring in your home, or have pets or messy kids that leave muddy paw prints and dirty food stains on your floors. One of my favourite models is the Eufy Robot Vacuum Omni E25, which has a rotating brush roller and uses a HydroJet System to apply 1.5kg of downward force on your floors for deep cleaning.

Another option I’d recommend for hard floors is the Roborock QV 35S Robot Vacuum With Mop, which has two circular rotating mop pads instead of a singular, static mop pad. It also has a large clean and dirty water tank capacity, so you can always ensure that you’re cleaning with fresh water.

3. Docking stations are big, but worth it

Nowadays, many robot vacuum cleaners come with a docking station, but you can still buy models that have a simple charger instead. So, when you’re looking to buy a robot vacuum cleaner, one of the questions you need to ask yourself is whether you want to opt for one with a docking station or not. My advice? They’re well worth it.

Of course, the downside of a docking station is that they are large and do require a lot of storage space (which might not suit those in smaller homes), and they can’t be hidden like a regular vacuum cleaner. But if you do have a bit of extra space, the added functionalities are impressive.

That’s because these docking stations offer auto-empty systems, as well as the auto-refilling of robot vacuum cleaner mops. Many also come with mop drying abilities, which means almost all of the maintenance and cleaning will be taken care of after each cleaning session. In the case of the Eufy Robot Vacuum Omni E25, it can actually hold up to 75 days’ worth of debris before you need to change the dust bag.

Without a docking station, you’d have to empty the dust bin after every use (or at least every time it fills up) and wait for the mop to dry on its own. This might not be the end of the world if you don’t plan on using it regularly, but if you want to enhance the hands-free nature of the appliance, I’d highly suggest a robot vacuum with a docking station.

4. A little bit of prep goes a long way

What I love most about robot vacuum cleaners is that they allow me to clean my floors without breaking a sweat. But while they are a hands-off appliance, I’ve come to learn that a little bit of prep goes a long way. This is especially true when it comes to their obstacle avoidance.

That’s because the ability to avoid obstacles varies from robot vacuum to robot vacuum, and while some will bypass obstacles with ease, that doesn’t always mean that I want them to. After all, I want to ensure a thorough clean each time, and bypassing areas of clutter means that they’ll remain untouched - sometimes for days or even weeks at a time.

So, I always spend two minutes before each robot vacuuming session to pick up any loose items that’ll get in my robot vacuum cleaner’s way. I also pop down a small ramp to ensure it can make its way up the small step between my living room and kitchen. My husband made our one, but you can also buy them online, like this VEVOR 1.6" Rise Cuttable Threshold Ramp (£25.99 at Amazon).

I've also learned to always take advantage of the scheduling options on the robot vacuum apps, and would advise anyone else to do the same. Generally, I let mine do its hard work while I take the dog for a walk, but you could also schedule your robot vacuum cleaner to clean while you’re at the office, sleeping upstairs, or just having a fun-filled day with the family.

5. They won't replace a normal vacuum

Although I wish I could say that robot vacuum cleaners could replace regular vacuum cleaners, I just don’t think that’s the case. I still have to use my vacuum cleaner occasionally for smaller nooks and crannies, as well as for dedicated cleaning tasks. And, if I’m completely honest, sometimes I just want to use my regular vacuum cleaner to know first-hand that my floors are clean.

However, I do think you could get away with just having one of the best handheld vacuum cleaners to hand instead if your regular vacuum cleaner has just died and you’re not sure whether to replace it or not. This way, you can still have a human-powered vacuum (and its tools) readily available if you ever need it.

This will also come in handy for non-floor-related cleaning tasks, such as vacuuming your sofa, giving your carpeted stairs some TLC, or giving your pet's beds a quick clean to remove pet hair. After all, there are limits to what a robot vacuum cleaner can do, and those limits reside solely on the flat floors of your home.

All in all, though, I do think they are well worth the investment, and while there are some things I wish I knew before buying a robot vacuum cleaner, I couldn’t imagine my cleaning routine without a robot vacuum cleaner in it anymore.

So, those are the things I wish I knew before buying a robot vacuum cleaner. If you're new to this world and have any questions about them, pop them in the comments below!