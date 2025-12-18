Robot vacuums have gone from being a thing of science fiction to fairly common household appliances in my lifetime alone. And now, you can pick one up in your local supermarket as Lidl is launching a new robot vacuum cleaner and mop for under £100.

The best robot vacuum cleaners are a pricey investment, as you would imagine. Seeing as some of the best vacuums in general can cost a few hundred pounds, spending a small fortune on your floorcare is not uncommon for many of us. But, for a product that will last you years and keep your home in excellent condition, is it worth it, right?

If you’ve been considering dipping your toe into the world of robot vacuum cleaners, Lidl’s is landing in its middle aisle this Sunday (21 December). Costing just £79.99 (if you have LidlPlus), the Silvercrest Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mop Function is a great accessible starting point into the world of vacuum cleaners.

A robot vacuum cleaner offers hands-free cleaning to make the household chore a doddle, and help you keep on top of the mess. The Silvercrest robot vacuum has four cleaning modes, including Auto, which is its random cleaning mode, Spot, which uses maximum suction power and works in an ‘S’ shape, Corners, to clean along the edges and Scheduled, whereby it cleans according to the schedule you set.

It looks most similar to the Hoover HG2 Turbo Slim Hydro Robot Vacuum Cleaner (which is our best-rated budget robot vacuum); however, as it costs £229, Lidl’s is significantly cheaper. But I will say you can expect the Lidl vacuum cleaner to be a more basic model compared to the Hoover robot vacuum.

For one, Lidl’s robot vacuum is controlled via a remote control rather than an app, which can mean its usage is more limited. However, if you’re not fussed by app connectivity, this won’t be a problem.

The Lidl Silvercrest robot vacuum has a similar look, size and mop pad to Hoover's. It has a run time of 100 minutes, which is typical for most robot vacuums and a good-sized water tank and dust tank.

For best results, Lidl recommends using this vacuum on hard flooring and low-pile carpets. It has two side brushes for thorough, efficient cleaning, and will automatically return to its charging dock when finished.

(Image credit: Lidl)

‘For under £100, this Lidl robot vacuum cleaner is an absolute steal - and definitely one of the cheapest models on the market today. It looks sleek and its small size is perfect for more compact homes, and the fact that it also mops is ideal for 2-in-1 cleaning,’ says Lauren Bradbury , Ideal Home’s Cleaning Editor and Certified Expert on Vacuums.

‘If you haven’t used a robot vacuum before and you’re looking for a budget-friendly, entry-level model to test the waters, I do think it could be a worthy investment.

However, its low price does come with many limitations. Without an app, scheduling and your overall control of the robot vacuum cleaner will be difficult and limit the hands-free nature of the appliance.

‘This robot vacuum also uses a gyro sensor, which isn’t as advanced as alternative sensor technology. This means that it’ll struggle to navigate around obstacles.

‘Personally, I always think it’s worth paying more for an appliance like a robot vacuum so you can really make the most out of it - but there’s no denying that this Lidl model will offer a cheap way to try one out to see whether a robot vacuum suits your lifestyle and your cleaning routine.’

It is incredibly rare to spot a robot vacuum for under £100, which is why I predict Lidl’s will be quick to sell out. It may not be the most advanced model available on the market, but it will give you a helpful introduction to this increasingly popular appliance.