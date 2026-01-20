I’m in my corded vacuum era – and this is why I think they’ll become even more popular in 2026, as an expert vacuum tester

As Ideal Home’s Certified Expert in Vacuums, it’s literally my job to test the many different makes and models out there. In fact, I’ve spent almost 400 hours testing the best vacuum cleaners on the market, so I'd like to think that I know my stuff. My latest prediction? 2026 is the year that corded vacuums make a much-needed comeback.

Don’t get me wrong, I love (and regularly use) the best cordless vacuum cleaners . They’re convenient, easy to use, and incredibly easy to store when space is limited. But it’s hard to ignore that many of the big vacuum brands - like Shark and VAX - are putting more time and attention back into corded vacuums that focus on one thing: a deep, effective clean.

Not to mention that corded vacuum cleaners have undergone a serious makeover behind the scenes. These ‘old school’ models aren’t what they used to be, and I believe that 2026 is the year that they get their moment to shine. But if you need some more convincing, these are my 6 reasons why corded vacuums are worth the investment this year.

1. They have a longer lifespan

Testing the Hoover HL4 Upright Vacuum Cleaner (Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

If you’re in the market for a new vacuum cleaner right now, you’re not alone. Many of the cordless vacuums that sold like hotcakes during the 2020 lockdown cleaning boom are now approaching the end of their lifespan and need to be replaced.

However, it’s worth noting that how long a vacuum cleaner lasts largely depends on the type, and corded vacuums can last up to 12 years, compared to the 5 or so years of a cordless stick vacuum. This means that you’ll be able to get more out of your investment, and why the best Henry vacuum cleaners , in particular, have such a loyal customer base.

2. The suction power is unmatched

Ultimately, the main aim of a vacuum cleaner is to vacuum your floors - so why wouldn’t you opt for the most powerful model you could buy? The suction power of corded vacuums is unmatched compared to cordless models, which means they offer a better, more consistent clean and won’t leave you wondering why your vacuum has lost suction .

This is echoed by Isabella Forgione, AO ’s small appliance expert, who says, ‘Corded vacuums will provide you with a more consistent cleaning as they rely on electricity rather than a battery. Since this means they tend to have more powerful, steady suction, this makes them the ideal appliance for tackling a deep clean or for larger homes.’ This also allows them to serve as the best vacuum cleaners for pet hair.

3. They’re becoming much easier to use

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

One of the main advantages of cordless vacuums in the cordless vs corded vacuum cleaner debate is that they are very easy to use. They’re often lightweight, manoeuvrable, and perfectly suited for nooks, crannies and even the stairs. And for a long while, the bulky, heavy weight and size of corded vacuums couldn’t compete.

Times are changing, though, and vacuum manufacturers are introducing new corded models to ensure they can do everything a cordless vacuum can. In fact, I’m currently testing the Vax LiftOut Reach Pet-Design Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner (was £249.99, now £149.99 at Argos) and it comes with a super lightweight lift-out canister that makes vacuuming smaller areas a breeze. Plus, the cord is so long that I can clean from one side of my house to the other without having to unplug.

4. They have a limitless, reliable run time

Most people want to spend as little time as possible cleaning, and so there’s nothing worse than having your cordless vacuum’s battery die on you when you’re only halfway through your to-do list. This will never happen with a corded vacuum, though, as they have a limitless, reliable run time… every time.

This means you never need to buy spare batteries, never have to wait 3+ hours for a dead battery to charge, and don’t have to interrupt your cleaning session to come back later. Of course, this does mean you have to contend with a cord, but I’ve found that the more you use a corded vacuum, the more you appreciate that a little to-ing and fro-ing to avoid running over it is worth it.

5. The dustbins are much larger

Testing the Henry Xtra Vacuum Cleaner (Image credit: Future)

One surefire way to kill your vacuum cleaner is to overfill the dust bin , which means you always need to empty it before it reaches the ‘MAX’ line. That’s why Isabella says, ‘Yet another tick for a corded vacuum is they mostly have a larger dust bin, which allows you to suck up much more mess between trips to the bin.’

This means that the risk of accidentally overfilling the vacuum and causing damage is less when you invest in a corded vacuum cleaner - and means you don’t have to stop and start your cleaning tasks if you have a particularly large house. Some corded vacuums, like the Henry XL Plus , have over 10L of dust capacity, while it’s incredibly rare to find a cordless with more than 1L.

6. They’re very affordable

With so many benefits of a corded vacuum cleaner, I wouldn’t blame you for thinking that they’re expensive - but that’s really not the case. Because cordless vacuum cleaners are so in demand and are generally nicer to look at, you’ll typically find that cordless models are a lot more expensive than their corded counterparts.

For example, the impressive Shark PowerDetect Powered Lift-Away Upright Pet Vacuum Cleaner is the most expensive corded vacuum we’ve tested so far and retails for £399.99. On the other hand, the Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum (which takes the crown as one of our top-rated but older cordless models) has an RRP of £479.99. So, you don’t need to spend a fortune on a good corded.

My top-rated corded vacuums