Vicky Pattison has spilt the beans on her hoovering habits, including her vacuum of choice, and it happens to be Ideal Home’s best-rated vacuum - the Dyson V16 Piston Animal cordless vacuum cleaner (£749.99 at Dyson)

Recently, I was lucky enough to sit down with the Geordie TV personality and talk about her home, which she shares with husband Ecran and two dogs, Max and Mio, as well as her recent partnership with Currys and Dyson. And as a self-proclaimed ‘hairy household’, it wasn’t long before we started talking about her preference for the best vacuum cleaner on the market.

In between the fur left behind by Max and Milo, as well as Vicky’s hair extensions, the presenter told me this was the best model she’s used to tackle the job. Here’s what she said.

‘We’re a hairy household,’ said Vicky. ‘So that means we’ve got two rescue labs, Max and Milo. One is chocolate, and one is golden, so it doesn’t matter what colour I opt for the upholstery, as their hair always shows up.’

‘I’m about 90% hair extensions, and my husband is Turkish Cypriot, so when it comes to hair mess, we have experienced it all, and we have to keep on top of the vacuuming.

‘My friends all joke that every time they come round, Ecran has the Dyson in his hand, and it’s a good thing I found myself a domesticated fella, as I’ve said you’d need it. But with the Dyson V16 Piston Animal, it has made all that hair mess manageable.

To keep on top of their home, Vicky told me she preferred to vacuum little and often throughout the day, stating that the large cylinders of the vacuum made it easier to catch more mess.

And this was one of the reasons why Lauren Bradbury , Ideal Home’s Cleaning Editor and Floorcare Expert, rated the Dyson V16 Piston Animal cordless vacuum five stars in the review.

Testing the Dyson V16 Piston Animal cordless vacuum. (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

‘As Ideal Home’s Certified Expert in Vacuums, I test a lot of vacuums in my home - which means I have a lot to choose from when it comes to actually cleaning my space,’ she said.

‘And since testing the Dyson V16 Piston Animal a few months ago, it’s become my go-to for everyday cleaning. It’s the reason I gave it the top spot in my best vacuum cleaner guide, after all.

‘The brand’s new motor offers up 315 Air Watts of suction power that’ll undoubtedly suit any home, and as a pet owner, I seriously appreciate how the new conical brush bars tackle hair in seconds.

‘But my favourite feature is the game-changing CleanCompaktor bin, as one thing I hate about other cordless vacuums is how often I have to empty the dust bins. With this new model, however, I can vacuum my entire home multiple times without the faff.

‘However, I do appreciate that it is an investment vacuum - so if you want something a little cheaper, I’d suggest the new Dyson V8 Cyclone (£330 at Dyson) instead. It’s not as powerful and doesn’t come with the same bells and whistles as the V16, but it’s a no-frills vacuum that really gets the job done.

The Dyson V16 is currently our best-rated cordless vacuum , too. It’s Dyson’s most powerful vacuum cleaner. It picks up hair without tangling - Vicky says it can cope with 25 inches of hair extension - while the compression bin means you don’t have to empty it as often. It is very expensive, however, and if this appliance is out of your price range right now, here are a few more affordable options we recommend.