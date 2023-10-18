This is how I'm staying warm this winter for less than £15

If there's one downside to living in a Victorian terraced house, it's that once the temperature drops, my home is freezing. But October feels too soon to put the heating on, so what's the solution? Year after year, the only thing that saves me is my trusty long hot water bottle.

Hot water bottles have been around for over a century, but in recent years we've seen a slightly longer design hit the shops, and dare I say, it's the best money I've ever spent.

Boiling a kettle uses significantly less energy than heating your home, so a hot water bottle is an energy-saving tip that we can get behind. Plus, there's no better feeling than getting into a pre-heated bed or warmed patch on the sofa.

Top pick

Teddy Bear Charcoal Long Hot Water Bottle | £14 at Dunelm

Dunelm is where I first spotted a hot water bottle of this length when shopping to move into my flat. Had I known then just how vital it's been for staying warm, I would've bought it instantly.



The long hot water bottle essential

(Image credit: Dunelm)

I'm officially in hibernation mode, which includes finding exactly where to buy bedding to ensure my bed is as cosy and inviting as possible. It also forms the perfect setting to pop my hot water bottle in to warm up my spot before I drift off - it's bliss.

Other than ensuring that my bed is as prepped for winter as possible, the main pull for purchasing a hot water bottle has been the savings I've made on my bills. The only time I really spend in the flat during the week is the evenings, so it feels wasteful to put the heating on until it gets much colder.

I find that the long hot water bottles take a kettle's worth of boiled water, which according to our calculations on how much it costs to boil a kettle, should set you back 5p. So add that to the cost of the hot water bottle and it's still under £15 to keep cosy all throughout the night. Yes, you heard me, I wake up in the morning and it's still warm.

With that in mind, here are a few more styles we love that would make the perfect treat to yourself, or as a gift.

Long Hot Water Bottle with Plush Cover £11.99 at Amazon If the cold spell has left you looking for a hot water bottle that you can order from the comfort of your sofa and receive it next day, then you can't go wrong with this Amazon option. Novelty Dog Hot Water Bottle £20 at Next Fan of cuddly toys? This Next hot water bottle will keep you warm as well as give you something to snuggle up next to. You'll want to cuddle it all night long. Super Soft Faux Fur Long Hot Water Bottle £45 at The White Company If like me, everyone on your Christmas present list is now also receiving an essential long hot water bottle, consider this ultra-chic choice from The White Company. It will feel like the ultimate luxury.

And if you're weighing up a hot water bottle vs electric blanket, then the team verdict is slightly swayed towards hot water bottles. An electric blanket comes out as slightly more expensive to run, but if you're looking for a way to warm an entire bed or control the heat more specifically, then this Silent Night option is Ideal Home's best budget electric blanket.

Warm, affordable, and cute. It's impossible to find fault with purchasing a long hot water bottle. So what are you waiting for?