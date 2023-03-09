Research reveals why blinds could be the savvy new energy-saving investment

New independent research reveals that blinds and shutters can help you save energy at home and keep your house warm in winter.

Following the cold weather warning and forecasts of snow issued this week, the saga to keep yourself warm at home continues. If you're looking to further insulate your home to stave away the cold, installing blinds and shutters might just be the solution you need.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Darren Chung)

Can blinds keep heat in?

Blinds and shutters have been proven to keep heat in. New independent research commissioned and funded by the British Blind and Shutter Association (BBSA) (opens in new tab), to help support their campaign, Blinds Make Better (opens in new tab), shows that blinds and shutters can have a significant impact on energy savings and reduce heat loss through windows by up to 33%.

In the UK, window blinds, shutters, and awnings have often only been seen as a decorative window treatment idea rather than an effective way to regulate the temperature in our homes. While this remains true, the positive impact of installing these window treatments on our energy and money savings is heavily overlooked.

(Image credit: Future PLC / James French)

In the study, five types of shading products were tested on modern double-glazed windows under controlled conditions.

Results varied from 13% in heat loss reduction all the way to 33% – with the potential for savings to be even higher if used for single-glazed windows and old double-glazed windows.

'People need to think of blinds and shutters as a way of regulating temperature, a bit like a thermostat for your windows,' explains Andrew Chalk, director of operations at BBSA. If we're not using our blinds and shutters correctly, it may end up becoming a mistake adding to our energy bills.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Julia Currie)

Natasha Painter, head of marketing at Blinds 2go (opens in new tab) adds, 'Regulating the room temperature by controlling the amount of light and heat entering our homes is a good practice that can significantly help insulate your home.'

Blinds 2go's energy-efficient blinds offer practical solutions that not only help reduce heat loss but are simultaneously stylish.

'For example, our Double Thermal Blinds (opens in new tab) feature two layers of honeycomb pockets, making them the perfect choice for all seasons as they work to help keep the heat in and cold out when the temperatures are low and block the sun and keep the heat out during summer.'

(Image credit: Future PLC)

'When buying new blinds, look out for hollow, thick or thermally lined options as these will have the best insulating properties,' advises Joanna O'Loan, knowledge manager at Energy Saving Trust (opens in new tab).

'Ideally, when blinds and curtains are closed, they should stop between the edge of the windowsill and above radiators, so that they don’t block heat from the radiators from getting into the room.'

(Image credit: Future PLC / James French)

We don't have to fight the weather, but instead, get clued up so we know how to use it to our advantage.