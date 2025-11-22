Homeowners urged to service their boilers now or risk voiding their home insurance – this simple mistake could cost you thousands

Homeowners are being urged to get their boilers serviced ASAP - if you don’t, you could risk voiding your home insurance policy.

Servicing your boiler every year is a vital home maintenance task and one that you should never skip. As well as ensuring it is still safe and working as efficiently as it can to heat your home, regular servicing and maintenance can also be included as a requirement in some home insurance policies.

So, I asked the experts exactly how your boiler servicing can impact your home insurance policy, to help you save energy , time and money this winter. This is everything they told me, so you don’t get left in the lurch.

How boiler servicing can impact your home insurance

‘It's important for homeowners to be aware that many home insurance policies and boiler warranties ask for proof of annual professional servicing. If a major fault happens without that record, the policy or warranty could be invalid, leaving you to cover the cost of repairs yourself,’ explains Helen Phipps, home insurance expert at Compare the Market .

Emergency repairs can cost hundreds of pounds, and in some instances of damage, your boiler may need to be replaced entirely, which can cost thousands. With the cost of living still high, many families are looking for ways to save money at home , and covering your own boiler repairs due to void insurance does not make the list.

‘A boiler should be serviced annually to make sure it is running at its full potential. It’s a good idea to schedule your boiler service during the summer when the boiler is largely inactive. Annual inspections allow engineers to spot components that may be showing signs of wear and replace them before they fail,’ says Martyn Bridges, Director of External Affairs at Worcester Bosch .

‘Many people prefer to protect themselves from unexpected costs by taking out boiler cover-type insurance, which includes an annual service and breakdowns to ensure it is performing at its best.’

You’ll need to check your home insurance as not all policies cover boiler maintenance and repairs. In this instance, you can opt for home emergency cover or specific boiler insurance.

‘A breakdown can leave you suddenly without heating or hot water, but with the right policy in place, you can avoid unexpected repair costs, access qualified engineers quickly, and keep your home running smoothly. Much like building insurance, boiler cover does require you to keep on top of regular maintenance – so keeping on top of your boiler servicing is just as important as having cover in place,’ says Nathan Blackler, Go.Compare home insurance spokesperson said.

Insurance aside, it’s always a good idea to keep on top of your boiler servicing. It ensures your boiler is working as efficiently as possible, saving you money in the long run.