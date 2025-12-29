These relaxing days between Christmas and New Years Eve are made for lounging around looking for home inspiration for the year ahead, and it also poses the perfect opportunity to plan a new kitchen design.

Luckily, this also coincides with one of the biggest sales periods of the year - and IKEA's big kitchen sale has come at the right time for you to save thousands on your new project.

IKEA's kitchen sale started on the 26th December 2025 and runs until the 1st March 2026, giving you plenty of time to start planning and executing your new kitchen project. Here's how you can shop IKEA's kitchen sale.

(Image credit: Press Photography)

If you're looking to update your kitchen on a budget, IKEA kitchens are the way forward. The affordable Swedish brand has a plethora of different kitchen styles available, from the classic AXSTAD Shaker to a more contemporary AKSERSUND style.

Their big kitchen sale, which runs from 26th December 2025 to 1st March 2026, allows customers £200 off when you spend £2,500 or more, £750 off when you spend £5,000 or more, £1,250 off when you spend £7,500 or more and £2,000 off when you spend £10,000 or more.

The more you spend, the bigger the saving - so it's the perfect time to commit to refurbing your kitchen. Just make sure you're an IKEA Family member (which is free) and enter code DREAMKITCHEN at checkout.

IKEA also provides a kitchen planning service and measuring service where you can get free one-on-one assistance, ensuring your kitchen will be perfect when it's delivered.

(Image credit: IKEA)

If you already have the core of your kitchen design sorted and simply want to update your kitchen doors, then you're in luck. IKEA is running a 50% off sale on selected kitchen fronts until 18th January.

The AXSTAD matt blue Shaker doors are included in this deal, which is a great way to tap into kitchen trends while also creating a timeless kitchen scheme.

Regardless of sales, a new kitchen is a hefty investment that can feel daunting after the expense of Christmas. If you're looking to give your kitchen a facelift but can't quite stomach a big project or cost, you might want to repaint your kitchen instead.

If you're wondering how much it costs to paint a kitchen, you're looking at under £1k. Simply repainting kitchen cabinetry, updating cabinet hardware can give your cooking space an entirely new look, without needing to change the layout.

These are some of my favourite pieces to use to update a kitchen, and they'll give you a stylish look without breaking the bank.

Setting Plaster £69.50 at Farrow & Ball Setting plaster pink is the new neutral - it's an enduring trendy tone that shows no sign of slowing down. Antique Brass Kitchen Cabinet Bar £8.50 at B&Q If I wanted to update a kitchen, I would focus on the small details. Antique brass handles are the way forward. Coral 10501 Easy Coater Paint Kit With Headlock and Mini Roller £11.97 at Amazon UK Getting prepped with the essentials is key to making painting run smoothly.

If you're wanting to shop for new kitchen doors then move fast before the 18th January, but if you're wanting to make the most of the larger IKEA kitchen sale then you have longer to plan.