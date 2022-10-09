How to draught proof a window - a step-by-step guide

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With the weather getting colder and energy bills rising, there's never been a better time to discover how to keep homes warm for less. And since 10% of heat loss in homes is through windows, learning how to draught proof a window will do just that.

Glass is nowhere near as good an insulator as a well-built wall, plus the internal face of glazing is a cold surface that will impact on comfort levels. Just like draughts from doors, unwelcome gaps around the frame can allow air in. These will make you feel chilly, but the root concern is about letting heat leak outside and pushing your energy bills higher than necessary. Thankfully, it’s straightforward to draught proof a window whatever the style, whether sash or casement.

Damaged seals between the window and its frame are generally the culprit, and there are various products available to fix this yourself. However, be careful not to compromise ventilation routes. ‘It’s important to never block window trickle vents and to avoid over draught-proofing windows in kitchens and bathrooms where the moist air needs to escape,' says Natasha Collins-Daniel, campaigner at the Centre for Sustainable Energy (opens in new tab). 'Otherwise, you could end up with damp or mould problems.'

How to draught proof a window

Fixing the cause of window draughts is a fairly straightforward job when it comes to how to keep your house warm in winter. There are other things to bear in mind before buying a draught proofing product – and there are additional ways that you can easily tackle heat loss from windows.

Here are the steps for how to draught proof a window to ensure an energy efficient result...

1. Understand the window style

The way a window opens will have an impact on the best way to draught proof. Casement designs are common – these tend to be side hung and swing open like a door. Sash windows have two panels that slide up and down.

Other styles include tilt-and-turn, sliding and bay designs. Some glass is fixed and not designed to be opened – and there’s glazed doors, too.

2. Consider if it needs replacing

Are your windows in good enough condition to keep? If the frame is badly damaged or has mould issues, then your best bet could be replacement windows with new energy efficient models. Proper installation will mean no draughts and the modern glass will reduce heat loss.

Could you upgrade single glazing to double? According to the Energy Saving Trust (opens in new tab), installing double glazing in an entirely single glazed semi-detached home could save £195 a year – and possibly more now that bills are rising. There are many types of glazing and heritage-style windows available, so you don’t need to worry about changing the look of your home.

Some companies can even refurbish existing single-glazed windows to include double glazing within the same profile, and update the draught proofing at the same time.

3. Draught proof with strips

If you’re happy that DIY draught proofing is the route to go down, then look for foam, metal or plastic draught strips (or weatherstrips) specifically designed for windows. These are usually suitable for how to draught proof a window with casements but not sash designs. ‘Silicon fails over time, so reseal using a proper window sealant and not just a generic product,’ says Peter Draper, Project Associate at STBA (opens in new tab).

Measure your window to make sure you’re buying the right size product – too big and the strip could stop the window from closing properly; too small and you’ll still have a gap. Self-adhesive strips simply stick around the window frame to close the gap between that and the glazing.

4. How to draught proof a sash window

For how to draught proof a window that's a sash design, then you need a different proofing tactic. ‘They are made with a small 3mm gap around each of the sashes, enabling them to move past one another but subsequently letting in draughts, dust and water, causing rattles on windy days and letting loud noises filter through,’ says Nick Woodhead, Estimating Manager at Ventrolla (opens in new tab).

Sash windows need brush strips (much like those fitted to a front door). These are readily available to buy online and you can get white designs to white to match your windows. Some have a self-adhesive backing, others might need to be pinned into position. Some sash windows have keyhole areas which can also let draughts in – you can get caps to put over them to prevent this.

5. Fit secondary glazing

If you’ve got single glazing that can’t be upgraded to double, whether that’s because of planning restrictions on a listed property or your budget, then adding another glass layer to your windows is a good option. Secondary glazing involves essentially adding another window to the inside of an existing one – and is a job probably best left to a professional.

6. Install thermal curtains or blinds

Even windows with efficiently sealed frames will still let more cold in than a solid wall. So, complete your window upgrade by fitting a thermal curtain or blind. These are thicker than standard products and are specifically designed to help keep your living spaces cosy.

‘Fitting heavy curtains over doors and windows, shutting them at night and tucking them behind radiators are all good ways to significantly reduce draughts as well as keep the heat in,’ adds Natasha Collins-Daniel from Centre for Sustainable Energy.