Is now a good time to buy a house or not?What you need to know

Is now a good time to buy a house given the uncertainty around the housing and mortgage markets?

After two years of rapid house price growth, signs of a slowdown are on the way. That sounds like good news for anyone thinking about buying a house. But there’s a snag. Mortgage rates (opens in new tab) have been climbing rapidly at a time when households are already struggling to cope with the rising cost of living.

Is it wise to move home in such uncertain times?

Is now a good time to buy a house?

Let’s look at the pros and cons of buying a house right now.

Pros

Buyers could get a discount off the property asking price . Given the volatility of the economy, rising mortgage rates and the ongoing cost of living crisis, home buying demand has cooled. That means properties are taking longer to sell and with fewer offers, sellers are more likely to agree to a discount off their asking price.

. Given the volatility of the economy, rising mortgage rates and the ongoing cost of living crisis, home buying demand has cooled. That means properties are taking longer to sell and with fewer offers, sellers are more likely to agree to a discount off their asking price. Discounted mortgage rates still offer value. Low rates from around 2.5% can still be snapped up if borrowers choose a discounted mortgage deal which is a type of variable rate. That means your rate can go up and down during the term of your deal. Fixed rates, which are currently around 5.5% to 6%, stay the same. Interest rates are forecast to rise again to combat soaring inflation (opens in new tab) . But those with breathing space in their budgets may want to risk choosing a cheaper variable rate over the stability of a higher fixed rate to be rewarded with a lower interest rate for longer.

Cons

Risk of negative equity. Homebuyers who made an offer on a property when prices were still rising fast may find themselves in negative equity (opens in new tab) if house prices drop next year. Richard Campo founder of mortgage broker Rose Capital Partners, says. ‘The downside of negative equity is that you can’t sell your home until prices rise again. But if you’re not planning to move, it really doesn’t matter. Your lender will not treat you any differently if you continue to pay your mortgage.’ Paying down your mortgage is another way to get out of negative equity.

Rising mortgage rates. This time last year, the average five-year fixed rate was around 2.5% but it's a much different picture now. Throughout October, mortgage rates have climbed almost daily according to analysis by data firm Moneyfacts. On 20 October, the average five-year fixed rate reached 6.51%, the highest level since September 2008. Rising mortgage rates reduce the size of the mortgage households can afford to borrow.

Should I pull out of a property purchase?

Whether you pull out of a property purchase or not will depend on your circumstances. If your job is in jeopardy, you’ve suffered a loss of income or there are other reasons impacting your ability to move then pulling out could be the right decision. But if it’s a knee-jerk reaction to the economic volatility, it could be wise to stay the course.

Anthony Codling, chief executive of property data company Twindig, says: ‘If you are planning to buy a home in the next two years, movers should be mindful that by waiting they may end up paying a higher mortgage rate. Even if house prices fall, they’ll have to fall an awfully long way to wipe out the effect that rising mortgage rates will have on your monthly payment.’

Buyers pulling out now may also be offered a lower mortgage amount next year.

Buyers can pull out without facing a financial penalty up until the point they sign and exchange contracts with the seller. If the buyer pulls out after exchange, the seller can keep their deposit and claim for damages. If you pull out before exchange you’ll lose any money you have paid out such as solicitor and surveyor fees.

Are house prices going up or down?

Average house prices have increased by more than £60,000 since the start of the pandemic, Land Registry data shows, taking the average house price to around £295,000. But the trend of runaway house price growth looks set to end.

Nationwide and Halifax reported that house price growth stalled in September. Meanwhile, the annual pace of price growth slowed from 11.4% to 9.9% last month, according to Halifax.

Over the next two years house prices are expected to fall as buyers’ budgets remain squeezed by higher mortgage rates and rising inflation due to high energy and food prices, largely caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Estate agent Knight Frank predicts a 5% fall next year and again in 2024, taking house prices back to the same level as last summer.

Economists Capital Economics are forecasting a 12% fall between now and 2024.

What will happen to mortgage rates?

The Bank of England has increased the base rate for seven consecutive months to tackle rising inflation. It now stands at 2.25%. This has been the cause of the gradual rise in mortgage rates since the start of the year.

The government’s fiscal statement announced in September caused further economic volatility in the financial markets. This prompted the Bank of England to warn that further interest rate rises could be on the way. Mortgage rates spiked as lenders rushed to reprice deals. Average five-year fixed rates are now more than 6.5%.

Given the current economic volatility, it’s tricky to predict what will happen to rates next.

Richard Campo says: ‘We’re experiencing a rate shock. When mortgage lenders set their rates they do so with future interest rate rises in mind. At one point, after the fiscal statement, there were forecasts that the base rate would reach close to 6% next year so lenders aggressively hiked the cost of their deals. Thankfully now it’s not expected to go that high.’

Capital Economics forecasts that the base rate will peak at 5% before the Bank of England begins cutting rates in 2024 bringing the average mortgage rate down to just over 4% by the end of that year.

Is now a good time to sell my house?

Households considering selling their home may be hesitant amid talks of house price falls. However, there is still a lack of homes available to buy which experts say will prevent a house price crash.

Buyers’ budgets are now more constrained, so sellers may have to lower their expectations. But as average property prices have risen by more than £60,000 over the last two years – many sellers will have room to negotiate.

What factors should be considered before you buy a house or sell your own?

Before you decide to buy or sell your home – consider why you made the decision in the first place. If it’s still valid, say experts, stick to it.

Anthony Codling says: ‘Homeowners should not base long-term housing decisions on short-term concerns. If you’re moving because it’s right for your family or your job then what may or may not happen to interest rates and house prices should not change your decision.’