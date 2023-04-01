IKEA has launched a stylish new shower-time tech essential for just £12
Take your shower karaoke to the next level
IKEA has pretty much become our go-to for anything we might need for our home. Including some savvy tech products, from smart home choices to essentials like lamps or air purifiers. Now they have added a wireless, waterproof speaker into the mix.
The brand is soon set to launch its IKEA VAPPEBY waterproof speaker, which is primarily designed to sit among your bathroom ideas. Here’s everything you need to know about it.
IKEA VAPPEBY waterproof speaker
Set to launch in stores and online in April, the IKEA VAPPEBY waterproof speaker – which comes in a compact, square design – is wireless, meaning it can be used in any room of your home.
Perhaps most valuable though, is its potential to be used as a bathroom speaker – because who doesn’t love listening to their favourite tunes in the shower or the bath?
In fact, the VAPPEBY can even be submerged in water for up to 30 minutes! It has a handy string hook, meaning it’s ideal for hanging in your shower, and there's no need to worry about it getting splashed.
It’s (obviously) wireless too, meaning there’s no need to be anywhere near a plug socket to use it, though you will need to charge it via a USB cable that IKEA will provide.
You’ll be able to use the speaker for at least 80 hours (yes, really!) before needing to charge it again – as long as you’re listening at 50% volume. Any louder and the VAPPEBY will run out of charge quicker.
The speaker is available in three fun colours; black, for the minimalists, and a yellow and red for those who want to add a pop of colour to their home.
All you need to do to use the VAPPEBY is ensure that your Bluetooth is turned on from your phone (or similar device), and connect it to the VAPPEBY, to play any song you want from your chosen streaming or download platform.
Interestingly, this speaker is the first (and only) waterproof option in IKEA’s VAPPEBY range, which already includes an outdoor, portable table lamp/speaker.
And the brand have been sure to keep it at a low price, just like the rest of their items. When released, it will retail for just £12, which is an amazing price considering some high-end wireless, waterproof speakers can retail for up to £200.
As mentioned, IKEA’s first waterproof speaker will be available to buy in April (exact date yet to be confirmed). So will you be picking it up?
Amy Hunt is an experienced digital journalist and editor, now working in a freelance capacity specialising in homes and interiors, wellness, travel and careers. She was previously Lifestyle Editor at woman&home, overseeing the homes, books and features sections of the website. Having worked in the industry for over eight years, she has contributed to a range of publications including Ideal Home, Livingetc, T3,Goodto, Woman, Woman’s Own, and Red magazine.
