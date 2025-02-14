How to dry clothes in a small space — the expert space-saving hacks that will solve this common washing woe

Let's face it, drying washing in a small space (especially during winter) can be a logistical nightmare. It can be a real headache figuring out how to dry clothes quickly to prevent your washing from piling up all over your home, so it's easy to let this everyday household task overwhelm you.

But with the right setup, drying clothes in a small space doesn’t have to be such a battle. Thankfully, there are plenty of handy hacks and solutions, including heated clothes airers, you can implement when it comes to drying your laundry with limited space.

We've consulted the experts and asked them how to dry clothes in a small space, including the best rooms in your house to hang your washing out, as well as some hidden benefits of drying clothes in a compact area...

1. Choose the right drying rack

When working with a smaller space, it’s more important to choose the right drying rack, Shadmaan Kader, Director of the fabric supplier Pound A Metre advises.

'Retractable drying racks are fantastic because they fold away when you’re done,' Shadmaan says.

Drying racks can be mounted on a wall or a ceiling, and extended only when needed, providing a discreet but practical solution to drying laundry without interfering with your living space.

If you're particularly short on space, an over-the-door airer will be one of the best clothes airers to help you save floor space, and ceiling airers are a really creative use of space.

Shadmaan adds, 'Because warm air rises, you’ll find that a ceiling airer helps your clothes dry far quicker.'

Wall mounted airers can be fixed to any wall and fold flat to take up minimal space. Over-the-door drying racks are designed to be compact and space-saving with folding designs that allow you to fold them flat for easy storage. Ceiling mounted clothes airers free up space and disappear into the ceiling, keeping the space tidy and clutter-free.

2. Pick the right room to dry clothes in

The best small space to dry your clothes in would be your bathroom according to Gwilym Snook, laundry expert at AO.com.

Bathrooms tend to be under-used compared to other rooms in the house, making it ideal to hang drying laundry out of sight.

'Your bathroom is a well-ventilated room designed to handle moisture which means using towel rails, shower rods or even wall-mounted racks is the ideal method to efficiently dry your washing load,' continues Gwilym.

Shadmaan adds, 'A bathroom with extractor fans is a good spot to dry laundry - as long as you haven’t had a long shower too recently.'

Other ideal options if you're stuck for how to dry clothes in a small space include a hallway, or near a window where natural sunlight will help freshen things up, and fresh air keeps damp at bay.

3. Use a dehumidifier

Regardless of what drying rack you opt for, you can use the best dehumidifier to reduce excess moisture in the air and accelerate drying times so can dry more clothes in a smaller area.

'Positioning a dehumidifier near your drying rack not only removes excess moisture from the air but also dries laundry efficiently,' advises Chris Michael, Managing Director of Meaco.

'For an added boost, you can pair the dehumidifier with a regular cooling fan to improve air circulation around the clothes. Fans are especially effective when used in combination with a dehumidifier and are a cost-effective option, as they consume very little electricity.'

(Image credit: Future/Lauren Bradbury)

4. Wash laundry wisely

Drying clothes fast is a essential if you only have a small drying zone. There are a number of laundry tips you can follow to save time when it comes to drying including using an extra spin cycle at the end of the wash. Shadmaan from Pound A Metre recommends doing this as 'the less water left in your laundry, the quicker it will dry.'

You can also separate clothes via weight as the heavier the clothes are the more moisture they retain from a wash, making these the slowest items to dry naturally, adds AO.com's Gwilym. 'Avoid pairing these with your smaller ‘lighter’ fabrics in the tumble dryer as this may leave one item over-dried and the other still damp.'

5. Consider a heated airer

Another tool that is handy for drying clothes in a small space is using a heated drying rack to speed things up. 'Heated drying racks are a lifesaver in winter!' Shadmann says. 'Just be careful not to overload it, and always check your clothes labels, as delicate silks and woollens may be damaged by direct heat. And if you can, spread clothes out, rather than bunching them together, which will make a big difference too. '

Heated airers come in all shapes and sizes, but they usually fold flat like the Lakeland Dry:soon heated airers so are easy to store. If space is tight the tiered heated airers are the best for squeezing in extra drying space.

FAQ

Does opening a window help dry clothes?

Yes, opening a window helps by improving ventilation, which promotes airflow, aids in moisture evaporation, and reduces the risk of condensation.

When temperatures drop during the colder months, you're unlikely to want to have your windows wide open but a small gap will still make a difference, says Shadmaan. 'Keeping your window slightly will keep the air moving which helps clothes dry faster and avoids that damp feeling in the room.'

How can you stop clothes from smelling damp when drying indoors?

Good airflow is essential to prevent clothes smelling damp, says Chris from Meaco. 'Ensure clothes are spaced out to avoid overcrowding, and if possible, use a dehumidifier or a fan to maintain air circulation. Ventilation, whether through open windows or doors, helps prevent moisture buildup. To minimise odour, avoid leaving clothes damp for extended periods and ensure that the drying rack is set up in optimum conditions to help them dry.'

You might not know it, but knowing how to dry clothes in a small space has its benefits. 'A smaller room holds warmth better, so clothes can actually dry faster than they would in a big, draughty space,' Shaadman points out.

'You also have more control over the environment, rather than being at the mercy of the weather. Plus, it saves money compared to running a tumble dryer, which can send your energy bill skyrocketing.'