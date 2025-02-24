8 'tiny house' organising tips that will double the storage space in your home

The tiny house movement is fast gaining ground (figuratively speaking, that is) and we can see why. Versatile, sustainable and affordable, they’re an accessible reality for first-time buyers as well as downsizers, and can add to existing homes, too.

Whether used as a garden office, ‘granny’ flat, off-grid holiday spot or as a permanent residence, they’re great to live in – assuming you can fit all your stuff in, that is. With an average tiny home in the UK considered to be no bigger than 400 square feet in size, owners need to make the most of every inch if they want to ensure a functional and comfortable layout.

Our panel of organising experts have helped boost storage in all manner of tiny dwellings. From decluttering hacks and layout advice to stylish solutions for storing and stashing, they share the home organisation tips they’ve found to be the most successful, as well as ways to apply them in bigger homes as well.

Taking a more minimalist approach to how much you own – and decluttering accordingly – is helpful, but don’t feel like you need to get rid of everything, you’ve likely got more storage than you think, especially when you employ some of these tips.

1. Make the most of every nook

A headboard has been turned into extra hidden storage you can buy a similar headboard cabinet at B&Q for £90. (Image credit: Future/Joanna Henderson)

‘Utilising overlooked areas within your home can significantly increase your storage capacity without taking up extra space,' says home organiser Victoria Fearnley, founder of Surrey Decluttering .

‘Think over-the-door hangers, adding under-bed-drawers or something as simple as a hook inside a cupboard door for keys, tea towels or washing up gloves. Small changes like these can make a world of difference in any home, proving that every inch counts.'

If you’ve got the budget for it, commissioning bespoke joinery is a great way of maximising the space you’ve got. Clever details such as pullout desks, pull-down beds and sliding doors are all functional yet still look great, while unused alcoves and tricky corners are brimming with storage potential.

Victoria Fearnley Decluttering and organising expert Victoria is the owner and chief decluttering officer at Surrey Decluttering. She helps overwhelmed clients in Surrey and beyond, spend more time with what matters most to them by removing clutter, restoring order and creating well-functioning homes.

2. Create functional displays

Keep chopping boards, tea towels and pretty storage tins on display when storage is short. (Image credit: Future PLC)

Without the luxury of hidden storage a plenty, tiny home dwellers need to be creative with how they arrange things if they want to keep their space looking stylish. Items on display need to serve a function, and look good while doing so.

‘Washing liquids, cleaning supplies and toiletries neatly presented in refillable bottles, pantry staples decanted into clear glass jars, attractive cooking pots left on the hob, toilet rolls in pretty baskets, chopping boards propped upright against a kitchen surface… you get the idea,' says professional organiser Vicky Silverthorn, founder of You Need a Vicky .

‘Any hidden storage space you do have in your home should be prioritised for items you really don’t want on show. That’s the case regardless, of whether you’re organising a small house or not.’

Stylish Refillables Shampoo and Conditioner Dispensers £24.86 at Amazon Make a feature of your shower essentials, not only do they look good, they're designed to last and include a handy funnel to make refilling quick and easy, too. Storage Boxes John Lewis Scalloped Edge Storage Baskets £40 for a set of 2 at John Lewis When hiding away unsightly essentials in small bathrooms, an understated basket or container is usually your best – they blend in seamlessly for a streamlined, uncluttered feel. We couldn't resist the playful scalloped detailing on these beauties, though! Jewellery Display Procase Jewellery Organiser £19.99 at Amazon Arrange necklaces, bracelets and other pretty accessories on this sleek holder; four tiers maximise vertical space, leaving dresser tops and vanities clear.

3. Think vertically

A high shelf above a bed in a small bedroom is kept neatly organised with rattan baskets. (Image credit: Future PLC / Dominic Blackmore)

Going high instead of wide is a great option when floor space is limited. Installing floor-to-ceiling shelving maximises storage space and gives you a chance to add aesthetic value as well.

‘Reserve higher shelves to store items you don’t use daily; bulk pantry items, seasonal tableware or extra appliances, for example. Contain them in stylish baskets that suit your decor – rattan for a cosy feel, sleek metal for a modern look – and label them for easy access,' says professional organiser Sabbah Berrebha, founder of Voila! Professional Home Organising .

Using stackable storage boxes, like these folding wardrobe organisers from Amazon, is another way of utilising vertical space. Clear designs, clearly labelled are perfect for stashing items of any kind – opt for breathable versions when organising a small bedroom to keep shoes, bedding and clothing fresh.



Adopting vertical storage techniques such as the Konmari file folding method is another space-saving hack. Creating ‘vertical files’ of socks, underwear and rolled-up t-shirts makes it easier to see everything at a glance,' says professional organiser and decluttering coach Rebecca Kirsch, founder of The Peak Edit . The same technique can be applied to table linens, dishcloths and tea towels, too.

4. Set storage limits

Assign a labelled basket to each category of belongings like toys and treat this as the limit for how many to have in the house. (Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

If you’re downsizing to a tiny home, you won’t be able to fit everything in, period. Accepting this is step number one, step number two is working out just how much you can comfortably fit.

'Set yourself limits. If you have one bookshelf, commit to only keeping the number of books that fit on that bookshelf. If you have one toy cupboard, commit to keeping only the number of toys that fit in that cupboard. Use containers to group and separate similar items and label them to clarify what goes where,' says home organiser Laura Price, founder of The Home Organisation. .

As well as reducing clutter, applying systems to keep your home organised encourages good tidying habits in general – something to bear in mind when organising bigger homes, too.

‘Things go awry when you don’t have enough space for what you’re storing and that’s when people then tend to just put things anywhere. You may have to rethink how you use a piece of furniture to make sure nothing is overfilled, but most people will naturally pause before throwing some socks into a drawer that is clearly filled with pyjamas,' Laura explains.

5. Be flexible with where you store things

Rather than storing all items on display, keep surplus and extras tucked away in boxes. (Image credit: Future PLC)

All our pros agree that designating specific zones for eating, sleeping, playing, doing your make-up and so on creates structure and makes for effective organisation in any home, regardless of size. When space is at a premium however, you will need to be a little flexible with where you store things.

Grouping like-items together into baskets and containers means you can store them anywhere in the home, and move them around as and when you need. A handy tip when organising a small home in general, but also those that are open-plan, or have rooms with more than one purpose – a playroom-cum-study, for example.

Once you lose the idea that certain items have to be stored in certain places (pantry items in the kitchen, toiletries in the bathroom etc), all manner of storage opportunities crop up.

6. Use baskets as drop zones for clutter

A hallway is the perfect spot for a drop zone basket tucked under a bench (Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

Whether it’s tiny or not, keeping on top of everyday clutter is essential in any home. Setting up ‘drop zones’ keeps floors clear and prevents prime storage spaces from overfilling.

‘A real-life example from my own home is the ‘weekly reset basket’. Every evening, anything that’s out of place gets put in the basket. At the end of the week, the family sorts through it. Items are put away or donated if they’re no longer needed,' says professional home organiser Siân Pelleschi, APDO president and founder of Sorted!

The beauty of this tiny homes hack is how easily it can be adapted to different spaces – and households. ‘Some families might do this daily, others might prefer a longer rotation. If you live alone, a simple return tray might work instead’, says Siân.



Assigning each family member their own basket is another option, or positioning a few in various clutter hotspots, such as in hallways, playrooms and living rooms works well, too. If you’re short on floor space, consider investing in wall-mounted baskets that lie flat against the wall, you can pick a three-tiered wall basket up for £20 on Amazon.

Siân Pelleschi APDO president and founder of Sorted! Siân's love of organising took her on the path she hadn't anticipated when she set up Sorted! in 2016 after the birth of her first child and came across APDO - the Association of Professional Declutters and Organisers. Siân’s love of APDO and the organising community saw her step into the President role in September 2022.

7. Make your furniture work harder

An ottoman bed like this one from Button & Sprung will give you extra usable storage under a bed. (Image credit: Button & Sprung)

If you’re kitting out a tiny home from scratch, save on square footage by choosing pieces that double up on function. ‘Good examples include an ottoman bed (use vacuum bags [£10 on Amazon] to store bulky bedding and seasonal clothing), upholstered lidded benches and coffee tables or sofas with concealed compartments for games, remotes and toys,' says Laura.

If you’ve got pre-existing furniture you’d rather use, consider enlisting the help of a few pantry storage ideas to make it work that little bit harder – adjustable dividers, shelf risers, lazy Susans, pull-out cabinets and under-shelf cubbies can increase your storage capacity tenfold, just be sure to measure up ahead of buying to ensure you’re not left with dead space.

Beatrice Striped Storage Bench £229 at Dunelm The three soft-close doors open on this good-looking bench to reveal adjustable, removable shelves for shoes, toys and other paraphernalia you don't want on show in your tiny home. We love the striped upholstery and on-trend mint green paint shade. Black Bronx Rotating Spice Rack £30 at Next This multi-tiered lazy Susan can be used for more than just spices and will make the most of the vertical space too. Lakeland 3-Tier Mini Expandable Shelf £8 at Lakeland This tiered shelf is one of Lakeland's best selling storage solutions and will make the most out of the space in existing cabinets and shelves.

8. Rethink your shopping habits

Use a one in and one out system with the help of a designated charity shop basket in the hallway. (Image credit: Future PLC)

It’s great to save money on items you use often, but if you don’t have space to store excess supplies, you’ll wind up with a cluttered home – and likely a lot of waste, too.

‘It’s all too easy to pick up things that seem useful in the moment, only to realise later that they don’t fit, aren’t necessary, or just add to the mess. Before you head to the shops, do a quick inventory check to ensure you’re only buying what you need. Assign a designated spot for anything new before you bring it into the home,' says Victoria.

Professional organiser Stephanie Rough, founder of The Organised Zone agrees, and adds; ‘consider using your library for books and join a local community group to borrow rarely used items such as tools, suitcases, appliances and any larger items that you don’t need very often. It’s better from a sustainability point of view too!’

Will you be trying any of these 'tiny house' tips at home?