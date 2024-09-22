9 pantry storage solutions organising experts swear by for a perfectly tidy store cupboard

A well-stocked, organised pantry can make everyday life run so much smoother than a cluttered, unordered food cupboard. For a pantry to fulfil its potential, good storage and the right organisational methods are key, so we asked a range of kitchen and home organisation experts about the best pantry storage solutions they can't live without.

It doesn't matter whether you have a small pantry cupboard, or a luxurious walk-in larder, organising your pantry is essential if you want to be able to use the space to it's full potential and quickly locate what you need.

We rounded up all the storage items with investing in after you've given your pantry a good declutter to make the most of your well-planned kitchen pantry ideas, as well as giving it more aesthetic appeal.

How to choose the best pantry storage solutions for you

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Before delving into which pantry storage solutions the experts we spoke to swear by, it is crucial to think about your own needs when it comes to the kitchen storage ideas that will suit you.

Consider how you like to shop (daily, weekly, monthly and so on) and think about how much space you need for all the goods you plan on storing in the pantry. If you struggle to bend down, aim to keep your most frequently-used items at eye-level.

'When working with my clients I like to do a 'dry run' placing everything back in the pantry in the location that I feel will serve them best,' explains Lauren Saltman, professional organiser and owner at Living. Simplified. LLC. 'You can use sticky notes as a temporary label to help you along the way. Now is a great time to think of your pantry in zones. This will vary if you have a large walk-in pantry (if you have a worktop with sockets, you can create a small appliance zone) or if you have a cupboard pantry. But either way, map out the zones that best fit your family.'

1. Tiered storage stands

(Image credit: Future)

Using tiered, vertical storage systems makes so much sense in pantries of any size so needn't be restricted to homeowners after small kitchen storage ideas. Not only does it make efficient use of space, but it also displays goods in a way that makes them easy to see without rummaging.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'These vertical storage solutions are perfect for providing easy visual access to canned goods without the frustration of knocking cans over or losing items behind others when trying to reach specific ingredients,' points out professional organiser Melanie Summers, owner of I Speak Organized. 'They keep everything organised and accessible in your cabinets.'

Melanie suggests investing in something like the 3 Tier Tin Can Rack from Amazon.

3 Tier Tin Can Rack £19.99 at Amazon The angled design of this three-tiered rack not only makes it easy to see everything you are keeping on it, but it also allows tins and cans to roll forwards when you take one out, keeping everything easily accessible.

2. A clear labelling system

(Image credit: Future PLC / Bee Holmes)

Every expert we spoke to agreed that all pantries require labelled storage if you want to make it easy to see what you have at a glance.

'If you want your kitchen pantry to look good and stay organised, you need to have a labelling system in place,' says interior designer at Yabby Angelique Kreller. 'This doesn’t mean you need a label maker; even a marker will do. What matters here is clearly labeling bins, jars and even shelves. This will help everyone in the house feel more organised and will simply make sure that people know where things go.'

'Chalkboard or dry erase labels are handy to ensure everyone in the household can see where things are and ensure they are put back in the correct place,' agrees Molly Chandler, designer at Willis & Stone.

Want to get on board with this kitchen storage trend? Professional organiser Melanie Summers loves the Brother P-Touch, PTH110, Easy Portable Label Maker from Amazon.

36 x Essential Collection Labels for Jars £8.99 at Amazon This collection of pre-printed sticky labels covers all of the essential pantry items for you. The labels are oil resistant and waterproof and also feature really handy weight conversions on some, such as flour. DZSEE® Chalkboard Stickers £6.90 at Amazon If you want to take more of a customised approach to your labelling system, these chalkboard stickers are ideal. The set comes with a white and a gold chalk pen and writing can be wiped off with a damp cloth. Argon Tableware Jars with Labels £22.00 at Wayfair This useful pantry organisation kit comes complete with both jars and labels. The set of six jars range in size from 70ml up to 3 litres and the labels are designed to be written on with standard chalk pens.

3. Pull-out baskets and boxes

(Image credit: Future PLC / Bee Holmes)

Whether your pantry is comprised mainly of open shelving or you have a few cabinets in there, containers that roll or slide out are a brilliant way of storing all kinds of heavier items. This is also an idea worth bringing into your kitchen ideas as they work well for storing appliances such as food mixers too.

'Pull-out storage is fantastic for heavy items such as onions, rice and potatoes,' explains Melanie Summers. 'You should also consider stacking pull-out spice racks. You can easily DIY this solution by attaching adhesive rollers to the bottoms of storage boxes, achieving an efficient and budget-friendly storage option.'

'Definitely add in rolling bins which can be moved in and out of the pantry for easy access of items often used,' agrees Barbara Brock, professional organizer at Barbara Brock Inc. 'These are also great for kids’ snacks so they can access them easily. My favourite rolling baskets are Elfa drawers. They can be rolled in and out easily. They really are the best for storage options.'

You can find Elfa drawers at A Place For Everything.

Amtido 2-Tier Sliding Basket Cupboard Organiser £27.99 from Amazon Perfect for pantries, this sturdy metal two-tier drawer set is ideal for storing smaller dried goods neatly while keeping them visible. They are also really easy to clean should any leaks or spills occur.

4. Shelves that aren't too deep

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Jane Watson)

When designing your pantry you really want to make sure that everything is created with easy access in mind – and this includes the depth of your open shelving.

'Deep shelves aren’t good because too many things get lost in the deeper part of a shelf compared to four inch deep shelves, which are a perfect size because cans are typically 1-½” - 4” in size,' says Barbara Brock.

This is a good point for anyone after small pantry ideas as shallower shelves take up less space.

5. Turntables to maximise space

(Image credit: A Place For Everything)

Turntables, or a Lazy Susan, are the perfect way of organising a pantry in way that allows you to pack in plenty of dried goods while still being able to easily get to them or do a stock take.

'To maximise space, use large round rotating caddies,' says Barbara Brock. 'These caddies have become a staple in kitchens throughout because they are on a turntable. Items don’t get lost and don’t have to be moved around. The caddies’ circular area is a benefit when space is a premium.'

Storage turntables come in all shapes and sizes, but two-tiered turntables are a great idea in small pantries. Barbara suggests something like the Abdeck 2 Pack Lazy Susan Cupboard Organiser from Amazon.

Abdeck 2 Pack Lazy Susan Cupboard Organiser £17.99 from Amazon Offering fantastic value for money, this set of two rotating cupboard organisers would work just as well in the pantry as they would inside the fridge thanks to their compact size. The raised rim stops items from falling over. Lazy Susan 2-Tier Turntable £29.99 from Amazon This two-tier Lazy Susan organiser offers plenty of storage space for condiments, spices and dried good, plus it is adjustable up to 16 inches to take all kinds of bottle sizes. It's pretty vintage design make it perfect for open pantries. Tanice Rotatable 3-Tier Lazy Susan £16.99 at Amazon If you have enough height available in your pantry, a three-tier turntable will give you maximum storage without taking up any more horizontal space. This model can also be used as three separate turntables if that works better for you.

6. Drawer organisers

(Image credit: Luxury Pro Organizer)

A range of drawers often offers more flexibility than cabinets, but do make sure that you find ways to keep the items you place in them separated. Drawer separators are amongst the best kitchen organisers to transform your pantry.

'For smaller items, drawer organisers will help to keep little packets such as seasonings easily accessible,' suggests Molly Chandler. 'Clear, airtight containers are great for keeping dry goods fresh whilst still allowing you to see what you have.'

'Use deep drawers for baking ingredients and shallow drawers for spices,' adds Carol Appelbaum. 'This approach maximises space and keeps items easily accessible. This will leave more space in the pantry.'

'Drawer organisers are another must-have,' agrees Justin Waltz, brand president of The Junkluggers. 'They provide a specific spot for each item and are great for organising utensils or your designated junk drawer. They work well in almost any drawer and there is rarely one that can’t benefit from them.'

BEYUDG 4 Pack Storage Organiser Bins £18.99 from Amazon This pack of four storage trays would be perfect for slotting into drawers to organise snacks, packets, tea bags and so on. Should you wish, they can also be stacked on top of one another.

7. Stackable baskets and boxes

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

In order to get the very most storage from your pantry, stackable containers and boxes are the way to go. They are also one of those family friendly kitchen storage ideas that makes life easier for all members of the household.

'I always recommend stacking baskets as they provide a space-saving solution and prevent items from being lost or forgotten at the back of shelves' says interior designer Claire Garner, director of Claire Garner Interiors. 'Wire baskets are perfect for adding rustic charm, while clear baskets offer a sleek, modern touch. The open design of these baskets makes it easy to see what's inside, simplifying the process of keeping track of your pantry contents.'

'Stackable baskets are ideal for grouping similar items, like bread and snacks, while mesh or wire containers are perfect for potatoes and other vegetables as they allow the produce to breathe,' advises Molly Chandler.

SANNO Black Stackable Wire Baskets £34.99 from Amazon These black metal stacking baskets come in a set of three and are suitable for holding all kinds of dried goods and vegetables. They are easy to attach and detach from one another too so offer great flexibility when it comes to laying out your pantry.

8. Matching see-through jars

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

As well as offering a practical space in which to store your cooking essentials, a pantry should look good too – particularly if it is separated from your kitchen with glass doors or you are a fan of the open pantry trend. For this reason, when choosing jars for dried goods, make sure you think through their design.

'For storing dry goods like grains, pasta and snacks, glass jars with wooden lids are an excellent choice,' says Claire Garner. 'They not only add a refined, sophisticated look to your pantry but also allow you to see the contents at a glance, ensuring both style and functionality. These jars create a cohesive and organised appearance while keeping items fresh.'

'Professional organisers often swear by decanting dry goods into clear, airtight containers,' says Melanie Summers. 'This not only keeps food fresh but also allows for a quick visual inventory, making it easy to see what needs restocking.'

'The key to a successful pantry is optimising your storage space to create a luxury feel, both when you open the doors and when you want to locate something,' explains Al Bruce founder of Olive & Barr. 'Creating a scene that is aesthetically pleasing and simple to navigate is key so consider choosing storage containers and mason jars that tie in with the rest of your kitchen to complete the look.'

Barbara Brock loves these Glass Pantry Storage Jars with Acacia Airtight Lid from Amazon.

Glass Pantry Storage Jars with Acacia Airtight Lid £42.13 from Amazon You'll want to keep this set of super stylish storage jars on display in your pantry thanks to their simple, elegant design and classic wooden lids. They even come complete with pre-printed labels.

9. Over-door hanging racks

(Image credit: Future PLC/Andrew Woods)

Whether or not you are short on space in your pantry and are after small kitchen ideas, wall racks, particularly those that are designed to hook over the door, are a brilliant way to keep things tidy yet easy to reach.

'Racks are a great way to keep things organised while still keeping them visible,' confirms Angelique Kreller. 'One great way to do this is to make the most of the back of the door, which is, quite frankly, an underused space. You can hang a door-mounted rack on your pantry door to hold miscellaneous spices, condiments, jars, or other cleaning supplies. Creative methods like this will help free up space inside the pantry for larger items.'

'Use back of the door baskets,' suggets Barbara Brock. 'Back of door storage is the ultimate organising place. You want to grab and go and back of the door storage allows you to see at an instant what you have.'

Lauren Saltman loves the Elfa Over Door 7 Basket Solution, available from Dunelm.

FAQs

How does Marie Kondo organise a pantry?

Renowned tidying expert Marie Kondo is the font of all knowledge when it comes to organising all kinds of spaces – but what Marie Kondo pantry tidying tip should you try to copy in your pantry?

According to KonMarie, she implements a five step process. She begins by decluttering the space, getting rid of anything past it's expiry date or that is no longer needed.

Next, she suggests that you 'ask yourself if each item will bring joy.' If not, you know what to do.

Her third step is to categorise all your items and to store them in an upright manner that makes them easy to see.

Step four is to clear out your fridge at the same time as tackling your pantry – always keeping it 30% empty to allow for leftovers.

And, finally, Marie Kondo suggests that if you find yourself with more food than you could ever possible use, to take it to a local food bank or give it to a neighbour or friend.

How do I declutter my pantry?

Before putting any of these pantry storage must-haves into place, a thorough declutter of the space should be carried out.

'Before you go shopping for supplies it's important to do a deep declutter of the space,' agrees Lauren Saltman. 'Begin by removing any expired foods and anything you are no longer going to eat. This is also the perfect opportunity, when your pantry is empty, to wipe down the shelves and vacuum the floor.

'Next, if there are items that don't really belong in your pantry, remove those by placing them in a box (I like to label this box 'relocate') and find a more appropriate spot in your home,' continues Lauren.

'Maintain a regular cleaning-out schedule to dispose of out-of-date items and keep clutter from building,' suggests Molly Chandler. 'It’s also a good idea to place new items behind older ones to ensure nothing gets buried and forgotten about.'

At the same time as clearing out your pantry, be sure to pay attention to your cooking space by following some rules for decluttering a kitchen.

With your pantry super-organised you'll be amazed at home much fast whipping up dinners becomes.