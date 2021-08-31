We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Wanting to make room for their ever-growing family, a couple transformed their 1950s bungalow with two modern additions. The result is a highly inspiration timber clad bungalow exterior makeover.

The homeowners had been searching for a location with good transport links to London ‘The key criteria for us was to live close to the train station, however, most three bedroom houses within close proximity were out of our price range’.

When the couple found the house online, it was obvious that it needed updating both in terms of layout and cosmetically, but structurally it was sound. ‘What really struck us both was the warm, homely feeling the house had,’ they say.

Updating 1950s bungalow: Before

Although they never worked on a renovation project before we were keen to modernise the property and add two more bedrooms to accommodate their three children. Their chosen extension idea for the bungalow saw them adding two timber cabins, one at the side and one at the rear.

Doing it this way meant they could add the spaces without requiring planning permission as the additions to both the side and rear fall under Permitted Development rights.

They chose to live in the house while the work was done, which took six months in total. The existing extension was demolished, new foundations were laid, the new external walls and roof were built and then finally, the windows went in.

‘We erected a huge 12-man tent in the garden where we put all our furniture and we slept, cooked and ate in just a couple of rooms for several months, washing up in the bath and cooking on a portable hob. We had a six-month old baby at the time, which as you can imagine, created additional challenges!’

The extended bungalow: After

Now, the open-plan kitchen and dining room looks onto a beautiful, secluded garden and from mid-morning until sunset, sunshine streams into the space. The overall layout means they can all be under the same roof but still spread out if we need to have some space.

‘Our bedroom is accessible only through a secret sliding wall – which adds a fun element,’ they explain.

5 things you need to know about Timber cladding

Simon Graham at Yard Architects shares his expert advice on using timber cladding, ‘It’s ideal for modern homes. For a contemporary look, use a hidden fixing system or a cladding profile which allows you to cover the screws with a premium grade cladding with as few knots as possible.

You don’t have to treat the timer. ‘Not treating the timber means it will fade down to a silver-grey. This can take some time, so there are products you can use to speed up the weathering process and make it more even.’

‘Not treating the timber means it will fade down to a silver-grey. This can take some time, so there are products you can use to speed up the weathering process and make it more even.’ Choose from a variety of finishes . ‘Different woods, from Canadian red cedar to Scottish grown larch, will give you variety of outcomes,’ Simon advises. ‘As do different building profiles and ways of fixing the timber cladding.’

. ‘Different woods, from Canadian red cedar to Scottish grown larch, will give you variety of outcomes,’ Simon advises. ‘As do different building profiles and ways of fixing the timber cladding.’ Try staining it. ‘This can dramatically change the appearance of your timber cladding. For this extension, we used Osmo Charcoal Country Colour, which is UV resistant and soaks into the wood for a long lasting finish, to create a deep black colour.’

‘This can dramatically change the appearance of your timber cladding. For this extension, we used Osmo Charcoal Country Colour, which is UV resistant and soaks into the wood for a long lasting finish, to create a deep black colour.’ Always check building regulations. ‘When using timber cladding close to adjoining properties or boundaries, it may need to be treated to provide fire resistance which can be expensive’ Simon warns. ‘If in doubt, check the requirements in the Building Regulations.’

The stylish black kitchen idea beautifully echoes the new timber clad exterior. The touches of natural wood and woven pendant lights help to soften the look and add warmth to the overall scheme.