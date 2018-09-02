Make yourself at home in this contemporary but cosy cottage in County Cork

As the owner says, it’s certainly not a typical cottage!

When the owners moved to Cork, Ireland, from Sardinia in 2008, they weren’t looking to buy. ‘We were renting a house on the waterfront that was lovely, but not safe for kids, so we had started the hunt for another rental as we were not ready to buy yet. But then a friend told us that this three-bed detached house was on the market. It had everything we were looking for – a detached cottage with a big garden, an interesting layout and a really nice feel. We absolutely loved it.’

We’ve got lots of real homes for you to explore

The couple offered, but were dismayed when their mortgage fell through at the last minute. But they were determined not to lose the property. ‘I asked the owner if it was possible to rent the cottage while we waited for our financing to come together, and he agreed. I promised we’d look after it like our own. The house was still on the market though, which was stressful at times as people kept coming round to view, but I knew deep down it was meant for us!’

Exterior

Eventually the couple secured the mortgage they needed and the house was theirs. ‘I fell in love with the feel of the property. The layout is quirky, with the front porch leading directly into the sitting room, and stairs running from the sitting room upstairs. And the space in the garden was fantastic. I really wanted the kids to have the freedom and space to roam around safely.’

They quickly got to work. Walls were dry-lined upstairs and downstairs to get rid of damp, and proper outdoor drainage was put in. They also converted a large bedroom into two smaller rooms, and turned the master bedroom’s en suite into the family bathroom. ‘We redecorated everywhere,’ says the owner, ‘and we did most of it ourselves. I even painted all the floors.’

Hallway

‘What you do with the flooring can really set the tone,’ says the owner. In the hallway and living room, she simply paints the rough floorboards to giveth space a pared-back, rustic style.

Kitchen

While upstairs is muted and calming, the owner’s eclectic taste gives a contemporary edge to the ground floor. ‘It’s more colourful and eclectic downstairs,’ she says. ‘The kitchen has an industrial feel as well, and it’s a little bit rustic. It’s definitely my favourite room in the house. Not chintzy, more edgy.’ The couple’s strategy was to accessorise with budget finds and pre-loved bargains. ‘Second-hand things can really add charm,’ she adds. ‘I’ve come across treasured buys in charity shops.’

It needed an overhaul, but mindful of budget, the couple worked with their existing cabinetry. They took took down the wall units and replaced them with open shelving. ‘I painted the cupboards, and we put in an oak counter top on the island so we could sit under it. I also changed the spotlights to pendants. I knew the look I wanted to achieve, and it was really exciting seeing it come together.’

Get the look

Buy now: Gunmetal Toledo bar stools, £139 each, Cult Furniture

Buy now: Lappljung Ruta rug, from £60, Ikea

Little Greene’s Lamp Black has been used on the end wall and beam in the kitchen, which makes the long space cosier. The colour is repeated on the end panel of the peninsula, to add an accent to the white units.

Living room

‘We painted everywhere white, as the rooms are quite dark,’ says Gill. ‘It’s worked really well – the white walls make the perfect backdrop for colourful furniture and artwork.’

Picture ledges let the owners swap their artwork around. ‘Art doesn’t have to be expensive or pretentious,’ says the owner, ‘but it’s a big part of what makes a house become a home.’

The print over the fireplace inspired the living room’s colour scheme. ‘We made it cosy with colourful upholstery, cushions and rugs. It feels intimate and eclectic.’



Master bedroom

Pink accessories and natural textures soften the signature black-and-white colour scheme in the main bedroom.

Children’s bedrooms

Green accent – colour-matched to Kermit – bring playfulness to this smart space.

‘I had to be mindful when choosing colour in the girls’ room, as they are different ages,’ says the owner. ‘Monochrome with pops of colour works well, as it isn’t themed and can evolve as the girls grow up.’

The feather pendant was made simply by wrapping a feather boa around a round shade.

Get the look

Buy now: Polka Dot wall stickers, £12, Etsy



Bathroom

‘I love the Moorish look of the floor tiles,’ says the owner. ‘They give our small bathroom a bit of wow factor.’ You can see more details of the renovation of the house at thehappycasa.com.

Ready for another makeover? Take a tour of this bright and airy four-bed 1950s home in East Sussex

The owner has some words of wisdom for anyone starting out on a home project. ‘Never decorate your home to please others,’ she says. ‘If it reflects who you are, it will shine, regardless of whether the decor is on-trend or not. If I like something, I buy it or do it. I go by instinct so it all comes together organically.’