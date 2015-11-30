Step inside this festive coach house in North Yorkshire

Take a tour of this Christmas-ready coach home, chosen by Style at home.
Exterior
The walls needed a fresh coat of paint and the decor was crying out for some cosy home comforts to bring it back to life, but other than that, it was ideal. Now it’s a cosy cottage and the perfect family home that is pretty as picture. Once decorated for Christmas the coach house takes on a whole extra layer of cosy charm, with a traditional red and green decorating scheme, glowing candle flame and glittering tea lights.
Living room
Placing a woodburner at the heart of your room not only acts as a great focal point, but it will give off a wonderful glow of heat – a must-have in the cold winter months. Here, clever storage solutions, such as built-in shelving and a lightweight footstool add extra space, while the neutral sofa and red accents tie the look together. A Christmas tree has been decorated in classic red, gold and white – a timeless palette that never gets old. Scatter Christmas decorations throughout your shelves for a subtle yuletide display. A knitted pouf is an easy way of adding extra seating for visitors – and of course to put your feet up!
Hallway
The entrance hall is quite a generous space and has a useful storage cupboard. The hardwearing tiled flooring is a practical option, making it a great area to leave any muddy boots. For a bit of fun and a welcoming touch, the owner added the fabric stag’s head, along with seasonal foliage from the garden in a galvinsed jug.
Open-plan dining room
A rustic table runner with red details adds a festive twist, but it can be used any time of the year. Forage in the garden, by the roadside and even ask neighbours for cuttings of holly and ivy. Mix and match textures – here the linen runner looks great against the rough texture of the wood.
Dining room
A former garden table was scrubbed and varnished and has now become the dining table, with chairs sourced from a local auction. A burlap table runner adds an extra rustic touch. At Christmastime a good supply of clementines and mince pies is essential, with a few added sprigs of holly for decoration. It’s a beautiful light area – perfect for a relaxed Christmas meal.
Bedroom
Fit a floor-length curtain at old windows to stop cold air from coming in. Knitted throws and comfy pillows add texture and warmth to this scheme, while the pared-back palette is ideal for adding hints of bold, brazen colour. Cover presents in brown paper and tie with some bright ribbon for a pop of colour.
Bedroom detail
The owner wallpapered behind the bed to create a luxurious look in the bedroom. Wallpaper is a great way of making a statement with your interior and the design can dramatically transform the way a room looks. Choose the right pattern and dark colours can still feel fun and vibrant. This green patterned print sets the scene for a modern take on a traditional bedroom.
Bathroom
The bathroom was the last room to be completed. The owner wanted a fresh feel, so she decided to hang some paintings from her previous house by artist Laura Wallace. The bathroom feels relaxing with its calm colour palette. A joiner installed tongue-and-groove cladding around the bath, which was painted in a crisp white.
Child’s room
The owner’s son didn’t want his room white so they decided on Pavillion Gray from Farrow & Ball, which is a soft neutral hue, and a luxurious carpet from Cormar. The pared-back palette is perfect for adding vibrant pops of colour, such as this funky red bedside table. On Christmas Eve, they hang his stocking up at the end of the bed in anticipation of a visit from Father Christmas.
