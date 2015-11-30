Step inside this festive coach house in North Yorkshire

Placing a woodburner at the heart of your room not only acts as a great focal point, but it will give off a wonderful glow of heat – a must-have in the cold winter months. Here, clever storage solutions, such as built-in shelving and a lightweight footstool add extra space, while the neutral sofa and red accents tie the look together. A Christmas tree has been decorated in classic red, gold and white – a timeless palette that never gets old. Scatter Christmas decorations throughout your shelves for a subtle yuletide display. A knitted pouf is an easy way of adding extra seating for visitors – and of course to put your feet up!

