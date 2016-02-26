8 images

When the owner, an interior designer, and his partner first moved into their London flat, the couple were intially underwhelmed. ‘Before us, students were living here, so it was quite run down. The last place we wanted had fallen through, so I’d agreed to this one before my partner had even seen it. Once it had been cleaned and filled with our things, we both saw how lovely it was.’ Having moved to a larger property so that he could run his interiors company from home, the main problem was filling the space. ‘The place looked really bare. We had to buy lots of big pieces and try to integrate old ones.’ Mixing simple items with clean lines and flea-market finds, the pair set about furnishing their home.