Looking around this beautiful Victorian villa in Surrey, there’s something interesting and colourful at every turn. With a penchant for bold colours, vibrant wallpapers and her resourceful purchasing prowess, this owner has created a unique and stylish home.

‘We bought this house because we wanted a bigger garden for our three dogs,’ says the owner. ‘It was around the corner from where we lived and as soon as I walked in and saw the garden, I knew it was right. I loved the house too, even though it needed renovating, but I was confident I could bring it back to life.’

Exterior

The couple lived in the house for eight months to familiarise themselves with the space before moving out for the two-year renovation.

‘Living in the house for a while meant I really understood the flow of the space and it really helped with the planning of the rooms.’

Sitting room

The couple knocked two rooms into one to create the sitting room. Unfortunately many of the original features, such as fireplaces, had been ripped out so they set about trying to bring the room back to its original glory. ‘The house isn’t very light so I decided to use dark colours to complement the period of the property.’

‘The blue Venini chandelier was the starting point in the and that’s what encouraged me to paint the whole room in an inky dark blue. As the paint went on, I felt the room was big and airy enough to take the colour onto the ceiling too. I did get rather carried away but the strong colour really complements the period of the house and I absolutely love it.’

Kitchen

‘I bought the kitchen units and island from a kitchen designer in North London because it was the size and shape I like. It was green and ex-display so I had it re-sprayed in grey and put on new worktops and I’m delighted with how original it looks.’

Online auction site eBay was also the source of the bright ninja dog painting in the dining area.

‘I hate throwing things away so I have some old furniture that’s more expensive but then I like to recover things from eBay which I might slightly altar and tweak,’ says the owner. ‘It makes the house more interesting and fun.

Study

Every room is a surprise in this villa and the study is no exception. Machine Volanti wallpaper dominates the room, alongside the dramatic mid-century chandelier.

Master bedroom and ensuite

The owner has a great love of wallpaper and it has been used in a number of rooms. ‘I never tire of the Surfacephilia Beau wallpaper in the bedroom because it’s so bold and yet it doesn’t feel overpowering. I also enjoy hunting down mid-century light fittings and Cirque in Battersea is somewhere I love to visit to see what pieces they’ve unearthed.’

‘There’s something very satisfying about finding something you really love for your home.’

The sleek clean styling here is softened by a velvet footstool.

Bedroom

Bright, floral fabric brings a colourful, feminine touch to the white and grey palette. The bed was purchased from Designers Guild.

Bathroom

When it cames to the bathrooms Deana Ashby of Bathrooms & Interiors was enlisted to create a much lighter feel to the rooms.

‘I had an idea that I wanted a white main bathroom and Deana sourced some beautiful mosaic tiles with a pearl effect. She really listened and understood my brief and brought many, many samples to my house which made it easier to visualise them in the space. This is exactly the bathroom I set out to achieve.’

‘Deana’s expertise and creativity in all the bathrooms was incredibly helpful because she was able to source those little details that make all the difference such as lovely handles and mirrors and lighting. Nothing was too difficult for her because she was always willing to find a solution.’

Garden

As a result of all their hard work and attention to detail, this couple now not only have the ideal garden for their dogs – they have a beautiful, vibrant home.