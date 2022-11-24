Air fryers in stock live: where to find dual-zone models and discounts this Black Friday

Looking for an air fryer in stock? We're rounding up all the places you can buy one of these ultra-useful appliances this Black Friday. Here's where you can find them on sale, with worthwhile discounts from huge retailers now flying off the shelves. 

Amazon, Argos, AO, Currys, and Very are currently bringing everyone's favourite models back in stock and slashing prices in some cases too. To help you shop for the best air fryer for you, whether it's a dual-zone air fryer or a compact model, we're here to help.

Below you can find links to the retailers with Black Friday air fryer deals actually in stock, as well as updates on where to find star models right now - we're talking the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone, the Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 and more. Dual-zone air fryers are currently at the top of everyone's wish list, and we've got a laser focus on those too.

While Black Friday doesn't officially start until tomorrow, we've seen deals worthy of the day itself already going live - and selling out. With that in mind, make sure to act fast if you see an air fryer you're been wishing for go on sale, and keep checking back here to find the model you want in stock.

