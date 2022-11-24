Air fryers in stock live: where to find dual-zone models and discounts this Black Friday
We're finding the most-wanted air fryers, including dual-zone models, at the best prices
Looking for an air fryer in stock? We're rounding up all the places you can buy one of these ultra-useful appliances this Black Friday. Here's where you can find them on sale, with worthwhile discounts from huge retailers now flying off the shelves.
Amazon, Argos, AO, Currys, and Very are currently bringing everyone's favourite models back in stock and slashing prices in some cases too. To help you shop for the best air fryer for you, whether it's a dual-zone air fryer or a compact model, we're here to help.
Below you can find links to the retailers with Black Friday air fryer deals actually in stock, as well as updates on where to find star models right now - we're talking the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone, the Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 and more. Dual-zone air fryers are currently at the top of everyone's wish list, and we've got a laser focus on those too.
While Black Friday doesn't officially start until tomorrow, we've seen deals worthy of the day itself already going live - and selling out. With that in mind, make sure to act fast if you see an air fryer you're been wishing for go on sale, and keep checking back here to find the model you want in stock.
Air fryer deals in stock: Quick links
- Amazon: shop the Ninja Dual Zone 9.6l at an exclusive price (opens in new tab)
- AO.com: up to 60% off Tefal air fryers now at AO (opens in new tab)
- Currys: savings of up to £100 on Tefal and other select models (opens in new tab)
- Ninja: exclusive savings on some of our favourites including the Foodi (opens in new tab)
- Robert Dyas: save £50 on a compact Daewoo model today (opens in new tab)
- Very: save on a variety of Tefal models (opens in new tab)
After writing for all of Future's Homes titles, Molly is now an Ecommerce Editor at Ideal Home, working across a range of shopping content to find the best buys for your space. Previously, she was the Staff Writer at TopTenReviews, another Future site, where she covered home content, which to a US audience is anything from turkey fryers to ride-on lawn mowers. Now, she spends her time writing reviews of appliances she’s tested at home and at our testing facility (we're talking air fryers, vacuums, dehumidifiers and more!), as well as curating buying guides.
