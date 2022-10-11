This slow cooker is under £20 in the Amazon Prime Day October sales and costs 44p to run a day

Millie Hurst
By Millie Hurst
published

A slow cooker from Morphy Richards is under £20 right now in the Amazon Prime Day sales, down from £24.99. That's a 20% discount – so if you've been on the fence about buying one, now could be your chance.

Slow cookers are by far the cheapest kitchen appliance to run and once you've found a few easy recipes you'll be all set. With the squeeze on the back pocket very tight right now, this energy-efficient swap is a smart way to save energy at home, while broadening your cooking repertoire.

Amazon Prime Day slow cooker deal

Morphy Richards Slow Cooker Sear and Stew: was £424/99 now £19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This slow cooker is easy to use with a simple manual switch, and non-stick cooking pot. The cooking pot and glass lid are dishwasher-safe to make cleaning up easy, and a capacity of 1.5 litres.

If you have a little more to spend the  Morphy Richards Sear and Stew Slow Cooker at Amazon (opens in new tab) is also reduced by 25%, costing £55.99 for the 6.5 litre version. Our review gave it a five-star Ideal Home rating, when putting it through its paces we found it was easy to use and even easier to clean making it one of the best slow cookers we tested. 

The smaller model is great for cooking up stews and soups for a small family, or couple short on counter space.

slow cooker with stew and chopping board of vegetables

(Image credit: Morphy Richards)

How much does it cost to run a slow cooker?

The best slow cookers are energy efficient and cheap to run. To work out the energy cost of any appliance, you need to know the wattage, that 1000W is a Kilowatt (kW), and that the cost of a kW per hour is around 34p. 

The Morphy Richards slow cooker's product details show that it has a wattage of 163 watts. 163 Watts converted into Kilowatts is: 163 divided by 1,000, which is 0.163kW. 

So to run this slow cooker for one hour, the calculation is: 0.163 x 0.34 = 0.05, which means running it for eight hours would cost you 44p (5p x 8 hours). To put that into context an average oven costs around 70p to run for an hour.

