Inspired by Bake Off? You can buy Amazon's top-rated baking tool for under £10

Amazon's top-rated baking tool has rocketed to the top of our wishlist thanks to Channel 4's Bake Off, which has –⁠ as it does every single year –⁠ reignited our obsession with churning out homemade goodies.

And, with almost 80,000 five-star reviews, it's safe to say that people are positively raving about this product. Which, combined with its promise to take up very little space in our kitchen cabinets, is a big win in our books.

Throw in the fact you can pick it up for as little as £8.04, and we're rapidly entering into out 'shut up and take my money!' era.

Say hello to Amazon's top-rated baking tool

You won't need to rearrange all of your kitchen worktop ideas for this one, as the Amazon Basics Non-Stick, Food-Safe Baking Mats are seriously slimline: you can pop them in the bottom of a drawer or even roll them up and stash them away.

Wherever you pop them, though, it's safe to say they won't be sitting formant for very long; there's a reason these things are flying off the (virtual) shelves like... well, like the hotcakes you can make on them, we guess.

Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Mat, 2 Piece Set £8.04 at Amazon There's no need for oil, cooking sprays, or parchment paper with these savvy silicone mats. Incredibly easy to clean, you can use them inside your baking trays when you're cooking practically anything (and, trust us, you're going to want to!)

It's easy to see why they've been branded Amazon's top-rated baking tool, as these little beauties are safe to use in even the hottest of ovens, and they're completely no-stick (which will save you money on oil, spray, foil, and parchment).

Reviews, too, are positively glowing, with many raving about its 'durability' and the fact that they are 'using less fat/oil' when cooking.

In fact, our very own Sara Hesikova (Ideal Home's news writer and baker-in-residence) counts herself among the product's fans. 'I've had a silicone baking mat for about a year now and it's absolutely great for things like cookies and pastries,' she says.

Adding that her baked goodies 'just slide right off it once I pull them out the oven,' Sara loves that you can simply wash and reuse Amazon's top-rated baking tool when you're done.

'Just don't put anything too liquidy on it though,' she cautions, 'as the mat has tiny little holes that it might seep through.'

Considering the mats come in sets of two (or three, if you're planning on making a lot of biscuits) and they fit half-sheet-size pans, you get some serious bang for your buck with them. Especially as it'll save us googling how to clean an oven a thousand times over.

If you need us, then, we'll be anxiously waiting by the door for our next-day delivery of Amazon's top-rated baking tool. Don't wait up.