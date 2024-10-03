Are variable temperature kettles worth it? Here's why they're handy for more than just brewing tea
Why I'm a convert to a variable temperature kettle
If you've never given the type of kettle you own a second thought, then I don't blame you. Even after some time as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I wouldn't argue that a kettle is the most exciting kitchen appliance, but it might be the most useful.
That's why thinking more about your kettle and whether it serves you as well as it could might be a worthwhile activity. Especially if you're wondering if a variable temperature kettle is worth it on your quest to upgrade your appliances.
A variable-temperature kettle is very 'does what it says on the tin', and can be set to stop heating at temperatures before boiling point, unlike standard kettles.
Benefits include the ability to brew speciality tea or to drink your morning coffee at whichever temperature you prefer. I tried out one of the best kettles, which is also a variable temperature kettle, the Cuisinart Signature Multi-Temp Kettle (£80.00 from Cuisinart) to see if it was worth switching from my normal kettle. Along the way, I discovered these appliances have more benefits than you might think.
This is the kettle I've been trying out at home recently. It has an LED screen to let you know the current temperature of the water, as well as an 85°C, so that you can save energy if you're brewing a herbal tea, as well as your standard 100°C button.
Is it worth buying a variable temperature kettle?
I think that we should all be hanging on to the appliances we have for as long as we possibly can to kick our fast homeware habits to the curb. But when the time came for my parents to move house, my mum's kettle was looking seriously sorry for itself and was simply too big to be economical for just two people.
So, I started my hunt for the perfect new kettle. I had previously tried some temperature control kettles at our testing centre, including the memorable Russell Hobbs Attentiv Kettle (£74.99 at Amazon), which has a built-in infuser basket and a steep timer for tea but I was looking for something a little less industrial-looking.
That's where the kettle I've been testing fits the bill, as it's available in a variety of colours and has the temperature controls on the handle, so it's fairly inconspicuous.
After using this kettle over a number of weeks now, the features I like the most about it aren't the ones that were most obvious at first. Don't get me wrong, I do like the 85°C button for when I'm brewing herbal tea in the evenings, but the things I've found most helpful are the LED screen with temperature display and the keep warm setting (which you activate by pressing the power button).
The LED screen means that when I need warm water for cooking, such as adding to a sauce, I can see if it's still hot enough to save me another boil. It's the same with the keep warm setting, which prevents unnecessary electricity use if you know you'll be popping back for a second cup.
While my Cuisinart number suits me well, there are plenty of options with different settings if a variable temperature kettle sounds like a worthy upgrade for your kitchen. Here are a few of my other favourites.
This kettle from the brand behind the ever popular best Ninja air fryers is seriously kitted out, with 6 temperature options, a rapid boil and a keep warm function. Clever stuff!
This kettle can heat water from 40-100°C, with a sleek matte black look to blend in to your kitchen whilst still boasting plenty of functionality.
Believe me, after testing it, this is the ultimate kettle for tea drinkers, with a removable infuser basket and a steep timer for your favourite herbal blends. It has touch screen control too!
Though variable temperature kettles are far from an essential, I'm swayed that they are a great kitchen upgrade if you can afford the extra expense. Will you be splashing out any time soon?
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and an all-around baking and cooking enthusiast. She joined the team in September 2022 as an Ecommerce Editor after working across Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc. She's been reviewing products for 4 years and now specialises in weighing up kitchen essentials' pros and cons, from air fryers to bean-to-cup coffee machines.
She's always been a keen reader, so after graduating from the University of Exeter in 2020 she was thrilled to find a way to write as a full-time job. Nowadays, she spends her days at home or the Ideal Home test facility trying out new kitchen innovations to see if they’re worth a space on your worktop. Her most beloved and hard-working appliance is her Sage coffee machine though she also takes the title of Ideal Home’s in-house air fryer expert after writing about them religiously over the past few years.
When she's not thinking or writing about kitchen appliances, she loves getting around London exploring new places, going for a dip at the Ladies’ Pond and consuming every bit of pop culture she can get her hands on.
