Can you put Le Creuset in the dishwasher? Experts share key facts that will help prolong the life of your cookware

dishwasher-friendlyAs fabulous as Le Creuset cookware is, it's also expensive, so knowing whether it's dishwasher safe is key to making your investment go as far as possible.

When I spoke to the popular cookware brand and asked them if Le Creuset could go in the dishwasher, they answered in the affirmative. 'All pans with integral cast iron, phenolic handles or stainless steel knobs can be washed in the dishwasher,' a spokesperson from the brand confirmed.

Being dishwasher friendly is one of the reasons that Le Creuset is top of our list as the best cast iron pan you can buy. But the experts recommend treating this information with caution because while enamelled cast iron is dishwasher safe, it will serve the cookware better if you wash it by hand most of the time.

'Constant dishwashing may lead to some dulling of the enamel finish - though this isn’t harmful and will not impair performance,' Le Creuset say.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

So, should you put cast iron cookware in the dishwasher?

If you want the enamel on your Le Creuset cast iron to look good for as long as possible, we recommend opting for manual handwashing over the dishwasher.

'Though most cast iron Le Creuset is dishwasher safe, I always prefer to wash mine by hand,' Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor Molly Cleary says. 'As it's such an expensive piece of cookware, I don't like to run the risk of scratches or damage if I don't need to. Lukewarm water and a good scrub (with a non abrasive pad) is always the way for me.'

Note that there's also a key difference between cast iron cookware and enamel-coated cast iron, which determines whether or not the pieces are dishwasher safe.

Cast iron cookware that isn't coated in enamel shouldn't be used in the dishwasher. 'The high heat can strip away the cookware's seasoning (the layer of oil that makes it non-stick), and the moisture can cause it to rust,' Chloe Blanchfield, Product Manager at Hisense UK explains.

Enamel-coated cast iron on the other hand is safe to use in a dishwasher - though experts warn you should still exercise caution.

'While most enamel-coated cast iron pieces from brands such as Le Creuset are often labelled as dishwasher safe, washing them in the dishwasher regularly can cause the enamel to tarnish or chip over time,' Chloe says.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

So, while it may be tempting to put your Le Creuset cookware (or other cast iron pots) in the dishwasher, weigh up whether it's worth it. The risk is that you'll cause a fractional amount of damage to the pot, which if you do repeatedly, is going to shorten your cookware's lifespan.

That being said, a lot of Le Creuset pieces (and Le Creuset cast iron alternatives) are marketed as dishwasher safe, so it is fine to clean them this way from time to time. 'If you find yourself needing to use the dishwasher for your enamel-coated pot, try to use a gentle cycle with mild detergent, and avoid tightly packing other items inside the appliance that may knock into it,' Chloe advises.

But whenever you can, wash your Le Creuset cast iron cookware by hand. It may take longer, but when you've invested in a Le Creuset piece, you want it to last for as long as possible - and relying on a dishwasher to clean it isn't going to help with that.

How do I know if my cookware is dishwasher safe?

Usually, you can find out whether your cookware is dishwasher safe via the cookware itself. Check the bottom, as there will often be a label indicating whether it is or isn't suitable for dishwasher use, or check any leaflets that came with the cookware, if you still have it.

It's worth knowing that certain cookware - like Le Creuset cast iron - will be marketed as dishwasher safe, but will benefit from being hand washed most of the time.

'Certain cookware materials are more likely to be dishwasher safe, however, damage can still occur in the longer term to specific coatings or lining,' Chloe from Hisense says. 'Some nonstick cookware can go in the dishwasher, but many manufacturers recommend hand washing to preserve the nonstick coating that may degrade after frequent dishwasher use.'

'Similarly, stainless steel cookware is generally thought to be perfectly dishwasher safe, but it is advisable to check for any specific coating or lining on the product that may not be,' Chloe adds.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

Can Le Creuset non-stick pans go in the dishwasher?

Yes, Le Creuset non-stick pans can go in the dishwasher, but just like with cast iron, doing this regularly can cause damage to the pans over time.

'If the non-stick pan is cleaned in the dishwasher, only use domestic strength dishwashing detergent (we recommend non-lemon varieties),' a spokesperson from the brand advises. 'The cooking surface should be re-conditioned with vegetable or corn oil before each subsequent use.'

'If the pan is regularly washed in the dishwasher some darkening of the outer ring of the base may occur or a powdery white deposit may form. This is normal and will not affect the performance of the pan.'

Seeing as Le Creuset offer some of the best non-stick frying pans out there, we recommend handwashing over dishwashing whenever you can.

Is Le Creuset stainless steel dishwasher-safe?

Like most stainless steel pans, Le Creuset models are technically dishwasher safe, but again, it's recommended to wash them by hand when you can.

'To maintain the appearance and performance of the non-stick coating, we recommend washing by hand in hot soapy water rather than cleaning in the dishwasher,' a spokesperson from the brand affirms. 'This will prolong the life of the non-stick surface and enhance cooking performance.'

If you do choose to watch Le Creuset stainless steel in the dishwasher (which is fine to do from time to time), use a gentle detergent and re-condition the cooking surface with vegetable oil before each subsequent use. This will help preserve the materials and help your cookware last longer.