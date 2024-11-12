Le Creuset held a huge half-price sale requiring police back-up - If you missed out these are 3 affordable Le Creuset lookalikes you'll love just as much

If you love Le Creuset you'll likely have heard about the huge Andover sale at the weekend.

Hampshire police were called to an Andover warehouse. The reason? Le Creuset was holding a first-come-first-serve sale. Causing four hour long queues, and requiring traffic control from the police, the sale promised half price on casserole pots, saucepans, kettles, mugs and more.

If you have a kitchen, Le Creuset cookware is most likely on your wishlist. The iconic brand makes some of the best cast iron cookware - which makes the huge discount sales such hot property and no wonder people showed up in droves at the weekend.

However, if four-hour queues are not your thing, then we'll let you in on a little secret. You don't need to spend a fortune, or queue for hours to get the Le Creuset look, instead, we've found three Le Creuset look-a-likes that we've tried and loved. They're all affordable, not to mention they won't lead to a run-in with Hampshire Police.

Habitat 5.3 Litre Cast Iron Casserole Dish - Orange £45 at Habitat This large dish is big enough for taking on any family meal. Habitat boasts the casserole dish can stand up to 260 degrees whilst cooking evenly and locking in flavour. Cast Iron Casserole Dish 30cm / 6.2l Oval Matte Black £69 at ProCook ProCook make excellent budget alternatives to luxury brands and this casserole dish is a great example. It's sleek and sturdy, with a 25 year guarantee - which is very impressive for kitchenware. Tefal Air Round Casserole Dish 24cm £69 at Amazon This casserole dish claims to be three times lighter than a traditional cast iron cocotte. Suitable for use on all hobs, this is an excellent choice for stews and slow cooking.

It’s true, Le Creuset are pretty much unbeaten when it comes to cookware. Combine excellent craftsmanship with beautiful new colourways and you have something that is both functional and beautifully designed.

But with a Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole dish retailing at £339, the price tag doesn’t always suit budget kitchen ideas . Here is where these Le Creuset lookalikes come in handy.

'I am a huge Le Creuset fan and I especially love all of the brand's special releases, like the Halloween collection and the Valentine's Day buys so I can see why the sale went so crazy,’ says Molly Cleary , Kitchen Appliances editor at Ideal Home.

‘While I do think Le Creuset quality is unbeatable, I know the budget for a kitchen doesn't always stretch that far, which is where I love alternatives on the cheaper side.

‘I've tried Habitat's Round Casserole Dish, which looks lovely and has a great shade range. ProCook is my go-to brand for bigger pots too, and I just love the darker cast iron shades they have for a more muted look.

‘Though I haven't tried it yet, Tefal has just announced the release of a cast aluminium pot, which the brand says is more lightweight for those who want a less heavy duty option.

At £45, Habitat’s Round Casserole Dish is the cheapest lookalike, perfect if you're on a budget. Boasting a 5.3 litre capacity and is larger than the £339 Le Creuset offering. Like a classic Le Creuset pot, Habitat’s dish has an enamel coating preventing rust, staining and corrosion as well as making cleaning even easier.

At £69 the ProCook at Tefal dishes are equally great choices if you’re looking for budget-friendly, quality cookware. When comparing ProCook vs Le Creuset , the ProCook Cast Iron Casserole Dish won on affordability and came close to matching the practicality of the Le Creuset pot.

Meanwhile Tefal is known for its quality as a brand, frequently ranking for Ideal Home’s best saucepan sets and best air fryers . Time and time again Tefal produces good quality affordable cooking pans and their casserole dishes are no different. Available in a range of sizes and two colourways (black and red) you’re bound to find the right one for you.

Le Creuset is one of those brands that no matter what, will stay on your kitchen wishlist. But if you’re in need of good quality cookware - that’s purse friendly, too - you can’t get much better than these lookalike dupes.