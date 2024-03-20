Can you use induction pans on gas? Yes, but it comes with a word of warning from experts

Say you've moved into a new home where you've been met with a gas hob instead of the usual induction stovetop you've typically been accustomed to, you may be wondering whether you can use induction pans on gas. Will you need to start fresh and kiss your favourite pans for induction hobs goodbye, or can they live to tell another tale in your new gas-powered environment?

Considering many British homes date back decades, a gas hob is pretty much the standard you'll find in a traditional kitchen – with induction hobs being a much newer thing within the realm of designing a kitchen. However, should you have had the luxury of building a saucepan collection to accommodate an induction hob for years and are only experiencing cooking with gas now, we understand why you might be a little apprehensive.

Before you begin to panic buy whole new saucepan sets, rest assured that you can use induction pans on gas. There are just a couple of caveats you ought to be clued up on beforehand.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mary Wadsworth)

Can you use induction pans on gas?

'Yes, you can. Induction pans are simply heat-proof pans that contain magnetic material, and so can be used on any heat source,' begins Nicola Lando, founder of Sous Chef. Unlike induction hobs which require specific materials to be compatible with an induction hob, gas hobs are a little more forgiving with the type of pans you can use on it.

However, that being said, Hannah Richards, brand manager at Stellar notes that there are two exceptions to be aware of: if the base of the pan is very thin or if the base of the pan has been sprayed with a magnetic or non-stick layer. This is because an open flame can potentially melt and deform the pan. So, it's best to check the manufacturer's guide to determine whether you can use your specific induction pan on a gas hob.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

'As induction pans need to be made of a magnetic material, they're typically only made of iron or steel. These high-quality materials ensure sufficient heat generation and distribution through food,' continues Hannah.

This is why you'll tend to see cast iron cookware, such as Le Creuset and Our Place as the favoured option for cooking on induction hobs. But of course, these high-quality materials are what makes them great for use on gas hobs, too.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

Once you've checked that your induction pan is safe to use on a gas hob, Hannah recommends always heating the pan gradually and only using it over low-medium heat. 'Match the size of the pan base to the size of the heating area and adjust the flame so it does not extend up the sides of the pan.'

In the case that you require using a higher temperature, she recommends preheating the pan on low-medium heat before turning up the heat to avoid any discolouration or damage to the non-stick surfaces. 'Never allow the pan to boil dry and never heat an empty pan,' she cautions.

FAQs

Can induction cookware be used on gas?

Yes, induction cookware can generally be used on gas. Even though they are specifically designed for induction stovetops, induction pans and other induction cookware can indeed be safely used on gas hobs without being damaged.

However, there are some exceptions including if the base of your induction pan is too thin or is covered with a non-stick coating. When in doubt, check with the manufacturer that your induction pan can be used on a gas hob.

There you have it. Now you know that induction pans can be used on gas hobs without any fuss – given they don't fall into the caveats cautioned by the experts – you can enjoy using your pans on gas as usual without having to start fresh with a new saucepan collection.