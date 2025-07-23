I didn't know you could smoke food on a gas bbq until I found this affordable yet genius gadget

I wouldn't say I'm overly handy with BBQs. Burgers? I've nailed those, and I can manage to flip a few sausages without setting anything on fire, and a gas BBQ is an excellent choice for straight-up, quick, easy grilling.

So when I found out you could actually smoke food on a gas BBQ, I was surprised. And it turns out all you need is a smoker box, and this Weber one, £26 from Amazon, will transform a BBQ into a makeshift smoker with some great results. And you don't even need one of the best gas BBQs to do it, too.

While smoking food is usually reserved for proper barbecue aficionados, with their charcoal smokers, meat thermometers and hours to spare, so it always felt a little intimidating and far too complicated to me.

But this little smoker box is actually an easy upgrade and has completely changed how I use my BBQ, and the best bit? If I can use it, truly anyone can.

What is a smoker box?

A smoker box is a simple little metal container that holds wood chips. You fill it with soaked chips (opt for apple, hickory or mesquite), place it directly over one of the burners on your gas BBQ and close the lid.

As the box heats up, it releases the smoke through the little holes in the box, infusing your food with the smoke. That's it. No extra gadgets or charcoal needed. It's ridiculously easy.

So if you've ever been tempted by the idea of smoking meat but put off by the price tag, of say, an egg bbq or a charcoal bbq, then a smoker box is a low-cost, low-effort solution that mimics the effect of a traditional smoker, even just to try out before investing.

Using a smoker will give your food a subtle, sweet depth, and it's super simple to use the smoker box to do this. All you need to do is buy a box and buy some wood chips. My favourite at the moment are the Woodabrix cheery wood chips, £8.89 from Amazon, as they give a lovely sweet flavour to everything from meat to veggies.

And you can experiment with different types of wood chips, including apple wood for chicken, hickory for ribs, cherry for salmon, and it suits whatever you're cooking.

Smoking on a gas BBQ might not be quite as 'purist' as using a full-on separate smoker, but for casual weekend barbecuers, like me, it's a total revelation.

You get a lovely smoky flavour without needing a whole new bit of expensive kit. It's a game changer in my book.

Shop alternative smoker boxes

Looking for a cheaper version or a smoker box more suited to your gas BBQ? These are my favourite alternatives.

Have you tried smoking food on your gas BBQ? Let us know in the comments!