Can you use Le Creuset on an induction stove? Experts explain what you need to know about using cast iron on an induction hob

If you’re the proud owner of Le Creuset cast iron cookware - or wondering whether to take the plunge and invest - it’s essential to know how these popular pots and pans can be used. So, asking the question can you use Le Creuset on an induction stove can make all the difference in getting the most from your favourite cast iron pieces.

The short answer is yes. You can use Le Creuset cookware, including cast iron pots, on an induction stove. In fact, the Ideal Home team has confirmed that the Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish is one of the best pans for induction hobs .

When I spoke to Le Creuset they confirmed that their cookware is safe to use on an induction stove. ‘The majority of Le Creuset cookware is suitable for use on induction hobs, except for our stoneware range,’ a spokesperson from the brand said.

‘When using Le Creuset Cast Iron cookware on induction cooktops, we always recommend using a low to medium heat setting to ensure durability and optimal cooking results.’

Le Creuset Round Casserole Dish £132.97 at Amazon £134.24 at Amazon £168.75 at Amazon Available in a range of colours the Le Creuset round casserole dish is induction hob compatible and can go in the dishwasher.

Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor Molly Cleary has tried and tested Le Creuset on an induction stove and believes it can give better results than when using the cookware on gas hobs.

'Lots of people think that installing an induction hob means getting a whole new set of compatible pans. But actually, if you already have Le Creuset cast iron pans they're perfect for using on your induction hob. In fact, when we put together our guide to the best pans for induction hobs, the classic Le Creuset Round Casserole was one of the best performers. The heat conduction is great and even better than the results you get on a gas hob.'

So yes enamelled cast iron can work well on an induction stove, but there are some tips and tricks that make results even better. We’ve asked the experts how to make cast iron cookware work harder for you in the kitchen when using an induction hob.

Why should you use cast iron cookware on an induction stove?

If you’re using Le Creuset cast iron alternatives , it’s also safe to use these on an induction stove, and cookware experts actually recommend this for optimal results in the kitchen. Induction cooking requires cookware that is magnetic, which cast iron naturally is.

‘Because cast iron cookware is naturally magnetic, it allows the electromagnetic energy from the induction hob to heat the pan,’ Michael Robbins from STAUB and ZWILLING explains.

Chloe Blanchfield, product manager at Hisense UK agrees, adding: ‘Non-magnetic cookware like aluminium or glass won’t work on an induction hob because they don’t contain the magnetic properties required for heating.’

Aside from the magnetic base, cast iron is also great for retaining heat and providing even heat distribution. ‘Due to cast iron already holding heat well, it’s easier to maintain consistent and reliable high temperatures, thanks to the direct heat transfer from the hob to the pan,’ Chloe says.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Sophie Gale)

Tips for using cast iron cookware on an induction hob

There are some tips that will help you get the most out of your cast iron cookware when using it on an induction hob. ‘Always match the diameter of the pan base to the induction hob's cooking zone for efficient heating and even browning,’ a Le Creuset spokesperson advises.

Any area of the cookware not in direct contact with the hob won’t cook, due to the lack of magnetic heat transfer. The bottom of the cookware also needs to be completely flat for best results. The same applies if you’re using a portable induction hob, like the SMEG portable induction hob .

‘Note that iron cookware is great for slower cooking, searing and frying, but it can take slightly longer to heat up due to the thicker and heavier material composition,’ Chloe from Hisense says. ‘So it can require a bit of patience to reach the desired temperature.’

For speedy midweek dinners, stainless steel pans might be the better choice.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

FAQs

Why did my Le Creuset crack?

When we asked Le Creuset why their cast iron cookware might crack, they said there could be a number of potential reasons:

Thermal shock: A sudden change in temperature, such as placing a hot dish into cold water or a cold dish into a preheated oven, can cause the material to crack. To avoid this, allow your cookware to cool down naturally before cleaning and avoid exposing it to extreme temperature swings.

A sudden change in temperature, such as placing a hot dish into cold water or a cold dish into a preheated oven, can cause the material to crack. To avoid this, allow your cookware to cool down naturally before cleaning and avoid exposing it to extreme temperature swings. Improper use: Using sharp utensils, metal tools, or scouring pads may weaken or damage the enamel over time, increasing the risk of cracking. We always advise using silicone, wooden, or plastic utensils and cleaning with non-abrasive sponges or cloths to protect the surface.

Using sharp utensils, metal tools, or scouring pads may weaken or damage the enamel over time, increasing the risk of cracking. We always advise using silicone, wooden, or plastic utensils and cleaning with non-abrasive sponges or cloths to protect the surface. Accidental damage: Dropping the cookware or knocking it against a hard surface can create fractures or cracks, so always handle your cookware with care and avoid stacking it with heavy items to prevent accidental damage. Storing your Le Creuset cast iron in a safe place is important.

Dropping the cookware or knocking it against a hard surface can create fractures or cracks, so always handle your cookware with care and avoid stacking it with heavy items to prevent accidental damage. in a safe place is important. Overheating: Using very high heat for extended periods, especially on stovetops, can compromise the enamel coating and lead to damage. Instead, stick to low or medium heat settings and always use your cookware with the proper amount of liquid or oil to prevent overheating.

In the rare event that your Le Creuset arrives with pre-existing chips or damage, it’s important to contact the brand’s customer care team, as these will worsen over time.