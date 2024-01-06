Le Creuset reveals their ultimate trick for storing cast-iron pans – and it costs nothing to recreate

Whether you became a proud owner of you first Le Creuset over the festive season or are already lucky enough to dub yourself a seasoned collector of the much-envied cooking essential, we can only assume you want to keep your cookware in tip-top condition – especially when storing it away.

Le Creuset is easily one of the best cast iron cookware you can purchase for both its quality and visual appearance. However, they can run pretty large and be quite heavy, making kitchen storage solutions a little trickier. Even more so if you're working with a small kitchen layout and are pressed for space in your cupboards.

Luckily for you, Le Creuset themselves have taken to Instagram to share their best-kept space-saving secret to organising your cookware by simply using what already comes with your pot straight out of the package: plastic lid spacers.

'Okay, pro tip,' begins chef and food writer, Justin Chapple during a Le Creuset event. 'Whenever you take delivery of your Le Creuset pots, you're going to get little protector clips. Do not throw these away!'

Justin demonstrates that you can put the plastic lid spacers that come with new Le Creuset packages onto the rim of the pot, then invert the lid and stack other items on top with no risk of scuffs or damage. If you want to stack another pot above it, simply rinse and repeat.

You could try even this hack out with any of your favourite cast iron pots, for that matter. If you've decided to go for the latter in the Le Creuset vs ProCook debate.

Okay, we know what you're thinking: say these plastic lid spacers went into the bin since you didn't realise they were actually useful (we don't blame you). Then what?

While these plastic lid spacers aren't available to buy separately, Le Creuset themselves have stated that your local Le Creuset store may have some extras on hand, advising shoppers to call their nearest location and ask. This way, you'll be able to secure more for no added cost.

Alternatively, some online merchants have recognised the demand for these plastic lid spacers and have started selling 3D printed versions of them if you'd rather just pay a small price than call in. We spotted these protector storage clips on eBay, starting from just £3.99 for a pack of four.

However, if you don't fancy calling up your Le Creuset or looking to purchase alternatives online, there's also nothing like simply using a tea towel or similar in replacement of these plastic lid spacers to recreate the same organisation technique without so much as breaking a sweat.