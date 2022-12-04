Christmas gifts for foodies - top treats for the food and drink obsessed
Feeling peckish? These gifts for foodies are perfect for the wannabe chefs in your life...
On the hunt for Christmas gifts for foodies? Well, if - like me - you're a self confessed foodie, there's no better time to shop (and be shopped for) than at Christmas.
Yes, retailers will always dutifully produce chocolates around Valentines Day, there are endless egg-shaped treats available around Easter time and even Hallowe'en is getting in on the fun with a whole host of mini-sized handfuls... but Christmas wins hands down.
The appliance world has literally exploded with new and wonderful gadgets to help your transform a few ingredients into something to wow friends and family. The shops are packed with delicious delicacies wrapped in beautiful packaging from home and abroad.
From oversized, personalised Toblerones to cheese boards with odd-shaped knives, to options are pretty endless. There really is there's no better time to be a foodie gift glutton.
We've steered clear of featuring many of those kitchen gadgets and contraptions that you'll use once in a blue moon (raclette grill and tortilla press, anyone?). Instead, we've focused on clever kitchen helpers, smart serveware and everyday essentials that will make you life easier, while also looking great on your countertop.
There's a good mix for all ages too - there's a personalise carafe that will work for wine and orange squash alike, while there's a snow cone maker that will easily become an essential in your kitchen in summertime for both adults and kids.
We've shopped around too - there are products from some of Ideal Home's favourite retailers like John Lewis and Amazon, alongside some neat pieces from independent stores as well.
If however, it's an air fryer you're looking for (who isn't?!), you're better off heading over to our dedicated air fryers in stock page to find one before the big day.
So with Christmas looming, there's no time like the present to start shopping for your presents! Enjoy...
Christmas gifts for foodies - our top picks
Something that's guaranteed to be used year after year, this hand-painted festive carafe can be personalised with a family name (up to 20 characters).
Perfect for a cup of tea and a few biscuits (or a hot toddy in winter) this elegant inexpensive patterned tray is just as beautiful perched on a shelf.
New induction hob? This super sexy stove-top coffee maker will work on induction heat as well as on traditional hobs, brewing up four cups in a jiff.
This gorgeous hardback book offers 100 recipes using just 10 ingredients - the ideal gift for a foodie wanting to simplify their life for the new year.
Chop, shred, mix and knead - do all the things you would do with a much larger best food processor, yet this compact beauty is so much easier to store. Winning.
Treat your countertop to a bit of luxury with this handsome honey of a best toaster. What's more, Dualit's toasters are easy repaired so this is for life (not just for Christmas).
Sometimes the simplest of designs are the most effective. A coffee spoon and bag clip combined - this dual-purpose kitchen hero is a must for caffeine fans.
This ceramic cheese baker can go straight from the oven to the table, thanks to its matching tray stand (which doubles as the ideal spot for croutons).
Whip up a meringue in double quick time with this classic KitchenAid hand whisk. It comes with a pair of flex edge beaters which excel at mixing cake batters and buttercream icing. Yum!
What's not to love about this elegant fizzy drinks maker? Sleek, smart and eco-friendly too, it comes in a variety of finishes from steel, black, white and the super bling gold.
Don't just take our word for it - Nigella has recently swapped her Le Creuset for this Instafamous brand. Available in eight jolly colourways, it's super light and comes with a wooden spoon.
Here's where to shop for more Christmas gifts for foodies
Looking to buy more Christmas gifts for foodies? Then check out these retailers as they have a wealth of food and drink related goodies and gadgets for all ages...
And while you're at it, why not treat yourself, too - you know you want to...!