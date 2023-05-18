The 'quiet luxury' garden buys our editors swear by for designer style on a budget
Spruce up your outdoor space with these garden essentials
Quiet luxury is the new trend that's admittedly everywhere right now. Classified as an interior style focused on investing in quality pieces that are timeless, classy, and expensive-looking.
Following the surge of interest in this premium trend, we asked the Ideal Home team to share their pick of the best quiet luxury homeware brands to shop to make their homes look expensive (even if the price tag, in reality, says otherwise).
This time, we're taking the home decor trend outside to our gardens as we give you the lowdown on the best garden furniture and decor pieces to give your outdoor space that 'old-money' feeling.
What is quiet luxury?
Quiet luxury is a trend that was birthed in the world of fashion that essentially emphasises timeless, well-made, muted staples that aren't too flashy or loud. Furniture pieces and decor look undeniably expensive, without being covered in brands or logos.
There are a couple of ways to emulate the look of a designer-style garden without it having to cost an arm and a leg – and our editors have the inside scoop of their favourite brands to shop to achieve just that.
6 'quiet luxury' garden buys our editors swear by
If you've been putting off sprucing up your outdoor living room ideas or are simply in need of some inspiration for an outdoor living space, consider this the perfect time to start browsing again ahead of the summertime.
1. M&S
If you're after an addition to a small garden idea, our Deputy Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight, loves the little potted trees from M&S (opens in new tab).
'I'm obsessed with small potted trees such as olive and bay trees for giving that quiet luxury look. Since I only have a windowsill at the moment, I've had to opt for a tiny lavender tree, but when I finally get a garden I'm planning to snag one of the £40 versions from M&S.'
This fragrant bay tree is the perfect addition to spruce up any small garden.
Nab this gorgeous green olive tree that's a sure way to brighten up your patio.
2. Habitat
Habitat (opens in new tab) has long been the place to go if you're after dupes of designer pieces at prices that can't be beaten. Our editors are obsessed with the Habitat Teka garden chair, along with many other outdoor furniture pieces available on their website.
Heather Young, Ideal Home's Editor in Chief says: 'This garden bistro set from Habitat is on my current wish list - it's got a high-end designer look that mimics the textural appeal of concrete, but at a much more pocket-friendly price point.'
The Milton round concrete look garden stool and table is a compact design that's perfect for smaller outdoor spaces.
This hand-woven rattan effect mini corner sofa is a comfortable seating solution for your outdoor space or conservatory.
3. La Redoute
Our Decor Editor, Amy Lockwood, says: 'La Redoute (opens in new tab) is great for affordable garden furniture and outdoor accessories. I love this outdoor lantern that looks far more designer than its price tag suggests.'
Lighting plays an important part to your outdoor space, especially if you expect to host garden parties and gatherings that could go on into the evening.
Sleek and portable, the Fanosa lantern will illuminate your evenings with a soft light and create a warm atmosphere.
This medium sized outdoor lantern shaped light in black rattan is designed to illuminate any table or garden area.
4. IKEA
IKEA (opens in new tab) has long been a go-to for all things homes and gardens, so it's no surprise that their classics are staples for creating a luxe vibe to your outdoor space.
'I was inspired by a visit to Sarah Raven's garden and her huge planters filled with flowers,' says our Editor, Andrea Childs. 'Large pots can be super expensive but Ikea has a terracotta version that's almost 40cm wide and only £17.'
Embrace the benefits of using terracotta for plant pots with a beautiful pot that also stores excess water for your plants.
The saucer and the terracotta material of this pot will balance moisture in the soil – making the pot a great everyday essential.
5. Ruggable
Our Editor in Chief, Heather Young says: 'I love an outdoor rug to elevate a patio or deck – it'll add texture and softness underfoot plus it's a great way to introduce colour and warmth to a garden space.'
'Ruggable (opens in new tab) is my go-to for a hard-to-beat range of designs, and the best thing about them is that they're machine-washable so you can keep them looking their best.'
'I'm a big fan of all things checkerboard right now, and I love the subdued tones of the Checkerboard Soft Black Re-Jute Rug (opens in new tab).'
This classic pattern is sure to turn heads every time. This geometric pattern gives off the regal ambience of vintage Italian flooring.
This tropical outdoor rug features muted tones of hunter and sage green with pops of beige with an oversized monstera leaf design.
6. Anthropologie
Our Content Editor, Kayleigh Dray, says: 'I’m a big fan of Anthropologie’s bold and beautiful designs – and this hardworking indoor/outdoor side table is no exception.'
'I’m in the middle of a patio makeover at the moment, but when I’m done, I’ll be serving my drinks in serious style.'
Decorated with an elegant floral motif, this handcrafted side table is the stylish staple your garden needs.
A woven fabrication and textured touch lend this durable accent pillow endless style.
Giving your garden a little 'quiet luxury' makeover might just be what it needs to make your outdoor space look a little more luxe so it'll be garden party ready for when summer finally creeps in.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things architecture and interior design, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily, keen to explore architecture within film, media, and virtual environments. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole browsing through new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
