Ideal Home's experts warn against viral air fryer foil hack – what to do instead

Air fryers are still the talk of the town, with many coming up with new hacks every day to try and streamline their use of the best air fryer. Recently, the concept of using foil in an air fryer has been going viral on social media, but many have expressed their concerns about this so-called hack – and of course, Ideal Home's experts hopped in to share their two cents on it.

We're all for a good hack that's guaranteed to bring a quality-of-life upgrade into our daily routines, but our experts have advised against this one that's been making the rounds on TikTok.

(Image credit: Future Photostudio / Philip Sowels)

Millie Fender Head of Reviews Millie is the Head of Reviews for Ideal Home, working to ensure that the products we feature have been thoroughly tested before we recommend them to you. Previously Small Appliance and Cookware Editor, she remains our go-to expert for all things air fryer related. She's constantly reviewing the latest and greatest kitchen appliances, and has tested the large majority of options in this guide to tell you exactly what you need to know about them.

This TikTok video demonstrates the air fryer foil hack in action. She takes a thick strip of tinfoil and places it underneath her dish, grabbing the two loose ends as a way to pick up the dish.

TikTok user @ashleas_kitchen says that with this air fryer foil hack, all she has to do is 'lift them up, put them in my air fryer, and then lifted them out when they were done.'

Upon first glance, this hack might not seem to raise any immediate alarm bells, but when we asked our experts for their thoughts, they were the first to advise that we steer clear from it, as well as provide an alternative solution.

'The faith she has in that foil is terrifying,' says Millie Fender, Ideal Home's Head of Reviews. 'I would say there's no need to do this in the first place, you can take out the air fryer liners and bake directly into the base of your air fryer basket. I've done it with pasta bakes in the past, and when your dinner is done you can take your food directly from the air fryer basket to the plate.'

(Image credit: Future/Phillip Sowels)

To conclude, this hack isn't a winner in our books as we think there are far easier ways to go about cooking in an air fryer. If you do wish to cook dishes like pasta bakes and lasagne, then opting for a model with removable baskets and inserts might be a step in the right direction that is more worth your time.

This is why it's important to consider things to look for in an air fryer before making the purchase – if you can even find an air fryer in stock.

We'll be sitting this one out.