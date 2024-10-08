I test appliances for a living and I love these 12 little kitchen luxuries so much that I've added them to my Mum's kitchen too

I might be biased as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, but I think the kitchen is the room in a house, over any other, that needs to be functional first and everything else second.

Of course, getting hold of hardworking appliances is a big part of that, like owning one of the best air fryers, but for me, it's the little extras you end up using several times a day that really need to provide you with bang for your buck.

I've kind of made it my life's mission to make the kitchen a nicer place to exist, so when it was time for my mum to move house recently, I embarked on an almighty declutter so that her new kitchen was a place of calm, rather than filled with products gathering dust in a cupboard that weren't fit for purpose.

These are the products that survived the move, alongside little luxuries that I've installed since the move that really do make life easier. If you're shopping the October Prime Day deals, I've also included Amazon links so you can catch those products on sale.

Tried and tested kitchen luxuries that make life easier

Astotsell 2-Pack Kitchen Cupboard Shelf Organizer for Cabinet £17.99 at Amazon I know I've not started with the most exciting product out there but this shelf is definitely one of the most useful additions to this list. It was one of the first things I purchased after moving and is pretty much worth its weight in gold. My mum had a few quite big floor-level cupboards, but filling them was a nightmare without the opportunity to stack things up. These shelves have proved sturdy thus far, and provide a whole new level to stack baking trays and casserole dishes. Joseph Joseph Multi-Grip Kitchen Mandoline £18.00 at Amazon This list has a lot of Joseph Joseph on it for all the right reasons. It's my (and the rest of the Ideal Home team's) go-to brand for products that work to the most efficient possible level, and my gadget of the last few months is this mandoline. I feel like I've saved hours of time by using this super sharp slicer which also features a safety gripper to prevent hurting your fingers and regretting the £18 you spent on it. Onions, peppers, assorted items from the back of your fridge that you're using to make a salad - they are simply no match for this incredible handheld tool. Fonya 8-Piece Black Measuring Tools £6.99 at Amazon It used to be an immediate 'no thanks!' from me if I clicked on a recipe that used cups. Truly, I was very attached to the metric system until I gave a set like this a try during a cooking class. My thoughts now? Life is just a little bit better when you cook with cups. You won't need to rely so heavily on a set of kitchen scales (unless the recipe has very granular measurements) you can dive straight into a bag of rice or flour with your cups instead, and you can use any recipe you find on the internet, rather than having to disregard all US food bloggers. As you can probably tell, I'm team cups all the way. OXO Good Grips 1 Litre Angled Measuring Jug £13.74 at Amazon A good jug is of course a non-negotiable for everyday cooking, but don't you always find yourself bending and squinting and struggling to read exactly how much you've poured? No more of that with this OXO jug, which has the measures angled inside the jug, so you know when you've reached 400ml or 800ml exactly as you're doing it. A time-saver game-changer indeed! Joseph Joseph Wash & Drain Kitchen Washing Up Bowl £35.00 at Amazon Is there a better feeling than when someone comes to your house and asks to know where something is from? That's what I've had with this washing-up bowl, which has a feature that makes washing up much more pleasant. It sounds simple but the draining plug goes a long way to take after diner clean up as a whole from gross to palatable. And course, who else other than Joseph Joseph to think of something so functional?! My only wish is that they did a round version for all sink types. Le Creuset Classic Adjustable Pepper Mill Grinder £25.95 at Amazon This one is a real splurge, but in time I've grown too attached to these salt and pepper grinders not to include them. As with all Le Creuset, the quality is such that it feels like I won't have to replace them for decades, and the colour range is just gorgeous. I was advised last year by Le Creuset's Home Economist Alison Haigh to fill these grinders with rock salt and whole pepper only, and they have not failed me since. Illy Milk Frother £61.73 at Amazon £61.73 at Amazon £72.27 at Amazon This milk frother is not the cheapest on the market, but I love it's design for convenience as the jug simply lifts off the plate. My mum had a coffee machine but no frothing wand, and with the dawn of this frother mornings in the kitchen have improved hugely, with lattes and cappuccinos on tap. It also has a hot chocolate setting for the impending cold evenings too. This is a little kitchen luxury, but it's made my coffee ten times better. Salter Bamboo Spice Rack £19.59 at Amazon I previously had my spices jammed into a too-high cupboard with plenty of duplicates and out of date jars lurking around. The arrival of this bamboo spice rack makes adding flavour to dishes much easier with its spinning design, and at under £20, it won't break the bank either. I'm hoping it's a cure to storing herbs and spices for good. Joseph Joseph Dish Rack £39.99 at Amazon I know it's yet another Joseph Joseph pick but I can only pick the best of the best, which this draining rack definitely is. The extendable element is perfect for keeping my mum's kitchen tidy and the pull-out cutlery organiser features a knife-safe design too, so no more precarious blades. Sure, there are imitations around, but after trying the rest I can safely say this one is still the one you should get. Zwilling Fresh & Save Vacuum Pump, Handy Vacuum Device, White-La Mer £67.95 at Amazon In the process of moving house, I had the conundrum of what to do with food between fridges, and what to do when faced with the prospect of a smaller fridge space. That's where this vacuum pump became my saviour, as when paired with ZWILLING food containers, you can use it to keep fruit, veggies and leftovers good for days or even weeks more than normal. It's really helped me to cut down on food waste and can be stored neatly in a drawer with its charger. Lakeland Egg Poaching Frying Pan £36.99 at Amazon I've tried all of the best saucepan sets and been savage in my decluttering of extra pans, which went to the charity shop so that they can be used again. The one pan I couldn't bear to part with even though it's not a part of any set is this egg poacher, which never fails me when I want an easy lunch. I've tried all of the various methods to poach eggs in boiling water, but nothing is as foolproof as 6 minutes in this bad boy. I think I'm keeping it forever. Our Place Tiny Plates - Set of Four £35.00 at Our Place These tiny plates are the perfect size for dinner party dipping, when you need soy sauce for your gyozas or when you just want a bite-sized snack. Now I have them, I can never live without tiny plates on hand again. I got mine in Sage, but there's also Char, Steam, Spice, Terracotta and Turmeric to choose from and they all look as good as they sound.

These are all of the little things I love to use to make the kitchen my favourite room in the house, but I'm always on the hunt for the next best way to save space, time and to add in convenience. After all, it's probably the room where we all end up spending the most time!