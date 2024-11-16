7 trending Christmas garland ideas – inject some festive spirit into your mantelpiece, hallway, dinner table and more

As we find ourselves edging closer and closer to Christmas, it’s about time to start decorating for the festive season – or, at the very least, start stocking up on your seasonal decor. Christmas garland ideas are the perfect way to add a bit of festive flair to anything from a shelf to the fireplace with ease.

A garland can be the perfect DIY Christmas decor idea if you want to create one yourself from scratch. But equally there are so many beautiful ready-made designs that you can shop for, as long as you know where to buy the best Christmas decorations.

‘Garlands bring the perfect festive touch to homes throughout the Christmas season, filling windowsills, dining tables and mantels with festive warmth,’ says Lucy Kirk, creative and photography manager at Lights4Fun.

Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist, continues, ‘Window garlands add charm inside and out, while table garlands make striking centrepieces with low greenery and candles. Door frame garlands and mini garlands for shelves are great for framing spaces or adding subtle festive touches.’

But if you’re lost for Christmas decor ideas, then this guide to some of our favourite trending Christmas garland styles will surely provide you with some source of inspiration.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jon Day)

1. Incorporate lights

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Everard)

‘We recommend wrapping delicate micro lights to enhance the colours of foliage for an understated yet effective look,’ Lucy at Lights4Fun says.

Incorporating some of your best Christmas lights into your garland design, whether it’s an artificial one or a real one from foraged foliage, will create a real statement from day to night.

But while you can also put the work in by wrapping your garland with string or fairy lights, you can also buy a pre-lit Christmas garland that comes with the lights already attached. But that’s, of course, entirely up to you and your preference.

2. Don’t forget the bow trend

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

Bows and ribbons tied into bows were one of the biggest Christmas decor trends last year – and this Christmas, the bow popularity has gotten even bigger. There are so many different ways in which you can include this trend into your festive decorating scheme – and your garland is one of them.

‘For an added touch of luxe, adorn with velvet ribbons tied in bows and tones of mulled wine for a charming touch that’ll suit any home,’ Lucy says.

3. Go for a natural look

(Image credit: Future PLC/Adrian Briscoe)

‘There’s a growing trend for more natural-looking Christmas garlands this year which reflects broader trends in interior design and lifestyle,’ says Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography and film at Cox & Cox. ‘People increasingly seek connections to nature in their homes so natural and botanical decor has become a go-to choice.’

There are several different elements you can incorporate into your garland design for a natural look – from dried oranges or orange slices to fresh or faux flowers.

‘Faux greenery like eucalyptus and succulents helps recreate a calming, outdoor feel indoors,’ Danielle adds.

Alex at Flitch continues, ‘Natural garlands with dried botanicals are trending for their eco-friendly and organic appeal. Add decorations like dried orange slices, pinecones, or cinnamon sticks for a natural look.’

4. Discover the charm of felt garlands

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Jane Watson)

Fun, playful Christmas decor that feels nostalgically childish (in a good way) is increasingly more popular. So everything from colourful Christmas trees to cure felt garlands goes this year.

‘Felt garlands are a great alternative to a traditional Christmas garland. Perfect for smaller spaces and a simple yet effective way to introduce a touch of colour, these charming woodland-inspired felt garlands styled along bannisters and in amongst Christmas trees in place of tinsel will bring a touch of softness to your seasonal styling,’ Lucy at Lights4Fun says.

Danielle at Cox & Cox adds, ‘Last Christmas saw an increase in sugary, “candy land” decorations dubbed “Wonkacore” and the trend is still going strong this year. Candy canes and pom-poms look great when hanging from traditional red and white string.’

5. Opt for an autumnal theme

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jan Baldwin)

Going autumnal for Christmas is a popular look that came about last Christmas, giving rise to motifs like mushrooms and acorns turned into Christmas decorations and classically autumnal colour schemes used for the festive season. And that trend is not going anywhere this time around either.

‘Miniature mushroom decorations nestled in amongst the garland with pops of real red berries and winter foliage foraged from the garden will bring the outdoors in, and elevate seasonal decor further still,’ Lucy at Lights4Fun says.

6. Replace a traditional garland with paper chains

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Bevan)

Whether you want to incorporate your little ones in the making of your Christmas decor or are after some budget Christmas decorating ideas (or both), swapping a traditional garland for homemade paper chains is the perfect way to inject some personality into your home decor.

‘Paper chains made from artisan or handcrafted papers in mismatched, folksy patterns are a great alternative to traditional Christmas garlands. Style over festive dining tables or along the bannister of a staircase for a nostalgic touch that can be a fun crafting activity during the Christmas holidays,’ Lucy says.

7. Invest in a bauble or pearl garland

(Image credit: Future PLC/Adrian Briscoe)

If you want to skip on the traditional foliage look of most Christmas garlands, whether real or artificial ones, then going for something even more festive, pretty and decorative like a garland made of baubles or even pearls will look lovely instead. Especially as most of the bauble garlands available on the market come pre-lit too – and they’re so popular at the moment that the M&S Light Up Bauble Garland keeps selling out online.

‘Long strings of beads shine beautifully under the glimmer of Christmas tree lights, pearls in particular add a beautiful touch of nostalgia,’ Danielle at Cox & Cox says, adding that they’re ‘easy to drape over a mantlepiece, window sill, or hang on the tree as an alternative to tinsel.’

But no matter which idea or ideas you go for, they are guaranteed to create one stylish base for your festive decorating scheme. Merry Christmas!