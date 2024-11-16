7 trending Christmas garland ideas – inject some festive spirit into your mantelpiece, hallway, dinner table and more
From hand-made Christmas garland ideas to the styles worth investing in this year
As we find ourselves edging closer and closer to Christmas, it’s about time to start decorating for the festive season – or, at the very least, start stocking up on your seasonal decor. Christmas garland ideas are the perfect way to add a bit of festive flair to anything from a shelf to the fireplace with ease.
A garland can be the perfect DIY Christmas decor idea if you want to create one yourself from scratch. But equally there are so many beautiful ready-made designs that you can shop for, as long as you know where to buy the best Christmas decorations.
‘Garlands bring the perfect festive touch to homes throughout the Christmas season, filling windowsills, dining tables and mantels with festive warmth,’ says Lucy Kirk, creative and photography manager at Lights4Fun.
Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist, continues, ‘Window garlands add charm inside and out, while table garlands make striking centrepieces with low greenery and candles. Door frame garlands and mini garlands for shelves are great for framing spaces or adding subtle festive touches.’
But if you’re lost for Christmas decor ideas, then this guide to some of our favourite trending Christmas garland styles will surely provide you with some source of inspiration.
Where to buy Christmas garlands – the quick list
- Argos: ideal for traditional garland styles we all know and love
- Cox & Cox: unique but sophisticated Christmas garland designs
- Dunelm: budget-friendly yet beautiful garlands
- John Lewis: our favourite place for fun, felt garlands
- Lights4Fun: perfect for pre-lit, realistic garlands
- Marks & Spencer: our go-to for pre-lit bauble garlands that keep selling out
- Next: a varied selection of garlands from classic designs to unusual bauble styles
- The White Company: luxury, realistic garlands with a foraged look
1. Incorporate lights
‘We recommend wrapping delicate micro lights to enhance the colours of foliage for an understated yet effective look,’ Lucy at Lights4Fun says.
Incorporating some of your best Christmas lights into your garland design, whether it’s an artificial one or a real one from foraged foliage, will create a real statement from day to night.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
But while you can also put the work in by wrapping your garland with string or fairy lights, you can also buy a pre-lit Christmas garland that comes with the lights already attached. But that’s, of course, entirely up to you and your preference.
If the more traditional Christmas look is what you're after then this Dunelm design adorned with red seasonal berries and pinecones is for you.
This affordable garland is the perfect design for any minimalist or a lover of the quiet luxury aesthetic. It's subtle yet effective so we're not surprised it's Lights4Fun's bestselling design.
2. Don’t forget the bow trend
Bows and ribbons tied into bows were one of the biggest Christmas decor trends last year – and this Christmas, the bow popularity has gotten even bigger. There are so many different ways in which you can include this trend into your festive decorating scheme – and your garland is one of them.
‘For an added touch of luxe, adorn with velvet ribbons tied in bows and tones of mulled wine for a charming touch that’ll suit any home,’ Lucy says.
3. Go for a natural look
‘There’s a growing trend for more natural-looking Christmas garlands this year which reflects broader trends in interior design and lifestyle,’ says Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography and film at Cox & Cox. ‘People increasingly seek connections to nature in their homes so natural and botanical decor has become a go-to choice.’
There are several different elements you can incorporate into your garland design for a natural look – from dried oranges or orange slices to fresh or faux flowers.
‘Faux greenery like eucalyptus and succulents helps recreate a calming, outdoor feel indoors,’ Danielle adds.
Alex at Flitch continues, ‘Natural garlands with dried botanicals are trending for their eco-friendly and organic appeal. Add decorations like dried orange slices, pinecones, or cinnamon sticks for a natural look.’
4. Discover the charm of felt garlands
Fun, playful Christmas decor that feels nostalgically childish (in a good way) is increasingly more popular. So everything from colourful Christmas trees to cure felt garlands goes this year.
‘Felt garlands are a great alternative to a traditional Christmas garland. Perfect for smaller spaces and a simple yet effective way to introduce a touch of colour, these charming woodland-inspired felt garlands styled along bannisters and in amongst Christmas trees in place of tinsel will bring a touch of softness to your seasonal styling,’ Lucy at Lights4Fun says.
Danielle at Cox & Cox adds, ‘Last Christmas saw an increase in sugary, “candy land” decorations dubbed “Wonkacore” and the trend is still going strong this year. Candy canes and pom-poms look great when hanging from traditional red and white string.’
A Christmas garland can't get much cuter than this! Red and white pom poms paired with gingerbread men made from felt for £12? We don't expect this one to be available for much longer. Better be quick!
Candy canes and Christmas are intrinsically linked. And somehow they look even better when made from felt and hung on a string - or at least when Cox & Cox does it.
5. Opt for an autumnal theme
Going autumnal for Christmas is a popular look that came about last Christmas, giving rise to motifs like mushrooms and acorns turned into Christmas decorations and classically autumnal colour schemes used for the festive season. And that trend is not going anywhere this time around either.
‘Miniature mushroom decorations nestled in amongst the garland with pops of real red berries and winter foliage foraged from the garden will bring the outdoors in, and elevate seasonal decor further still,’ Lucy at Lights4Fun says.
6. Replace a traditional garland with paper chains
Whether you want to incorporate your little ones in the making of your Christmas decor or are after some budget Christmas decorating ideas (or both), swapping a traditional garland for homemade paper chains is the perfect way to inject some personality into your home decor.
‘Paper chains made from artisan or handcrafted papers in mismatched, folksy patterns are a great alternative to traditional Christmas garlands. Style over festive dining tables or along the bannister of a staircase for a nostalgic touch that can be a fun crafting activity during the Christmas holidays,’ Lucy says.
7. Invest in a bauble or pearl garland
If you want to skip on the traditional foliage look of most Christmas garlands, whether real or artificial ones, then going for something even more festive, pretty and decorative like a garland made of baubles or even pearls will look lovely instead. Especially as most of the bauble garlands available on the market come pre-lit too – and they’re so popular at the moment that the M&S Light Up Bauble Garland keeps selling out online.
‘Long strings of beads shine beautifully under the glimmer of Christmas tree lights, pearls in particular add a beautiful touch of nostalgia,’ Danielle at Cox & Cox says, adding that they’re ‘easy to drape over a mantlepiece, window sill, or hang on the tree as an alternative to tinsel.’
But no matter which idea or ideas you go for, they are guaranteed to create one stylish base for your festive decorating scheme. Merry Christmas!
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested 80 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
-
How to deshrink clothes - 3 expert methods to get your clothes back in shape
Never again lose clothes to a hot wash or tumble dryer again
By Kezia Reynolds
-
'Not many people could claim that Banksy paid for their kitchen'
A lifetime’s collection of vintage bargains, and a little help from a world-famous graffiti artist, created this unique home
By Karen Darlow
-
Do windows need cleaning in winter? How this simple task can help to reduce your energy bills and improve your mood
Cleaning windows in winter may sound pointless, but it has more benefits than you'd think
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How to make a house smell inviting - 7 ways to create a welcoming space for the festive season
Experts share creative ways to make your home feel cosy with nostalgic and warming scents
By Eilidh Williams
-
8 swanky bar cart ideas to help you create a cosy corner for at-home happy hour
Make sure you're prepped and ready for hosting season with these sparkling bar cart ideas
By Holly Cockburn
-
Lidl’s Light Up Candle is a deadringer for the viral M&S light up candles - even better their Christmas range starts at 99p
Light up candles are proving to be a huge hit this year
By Kezia Reynolds
-
5 stylish and unique places to hang Christmas stockings around the home - that aren't a mantelpiece
No mantel? No worries - here's where you can hang your stocking instead
By Holly Cockburn
-
Wall Christmas trees are the ultimate festive trend for small spaces – these are the best ideas I've seen
7 wall Christmas tree ideas to bring festive decor into even the smallest of spaces
By Sara Hesikova
-
Presenter and Author Dawn O'Porter shares her home truths and the unusual decorations you'll find on the top of her Christmas tree
Dawn O'Porter gets up close and personal about her home
By Gemma Calvert
-
I’ve been using a Lumie SAD lamp for almost two months - I can’t believe the difference it's made to my energy and mood
I tested the new Lumie Dash lamp and was pleasantly surprised by the results
By Rebecca Knight
-
Ceramic Christmas trees are trending again - why this nostalgic 70’s trend deserves a spot on your mantlepiece
The nostalgic decoration to embrace this festive season
By Kezia Reynolds