5 ways to organise a kitchen island for a clutter-free, functional cooking and seating space in 2025

Providing a space to sit, extra surfaces to prep dinner on, and of course, room for more appliances, it's no wonder that an island is one of the most covetable kitchen features. What was once a symbol of a 'dream' high-end kitchen is now considered somewhat essential, proving just how much of an impact this additional hub can have on your life.

If you want to make the most of this space, you'll want to know how to organise a kitchen island to ensure it's clutter-free - especially as it sits centre stage in your kitchen.

There's no right or wrong way to organise your kitchen island ideas, but it has to work for your space and more importantly, your family. These 5 tips will ensure your kitchen island storage ideas are top-tier, so that the hub of your kitchen is kept sleek and clutter-free.

1. Think about what you want to use it for

The best way to organise your kitchen island is to ensure it's well-planned in the design process. Regardless of what storage products you purchase to help with organisation, if it's not built around your needs, then it will always be in disarray.

'A well-designed kitchen island should be a marriage between functionality and aesthetics. If you are currently redesigning your kitchen and considering how to get the best out of your kitchen island, you’ll want to consider how it needs to function and how it works within the rest of your zoned areas,' explains Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport.

'For example, is it for food prep and cooking, dining, entertaining, cleaning or a combination of all of these or just one or two?'

2. Combine open and closed storage

One of the easiest ways to ensure your island organisation is best in the class is to ensure you have both closed and open kitchen storage so each type of object has its space. Cupboards are great for stashing away larger, unsightly pieces of kitchenware but they can also become cluttered inside if you're not careful.

Keeping some open shelving on your island will provide a home for smaller objects and prettier pieces of crockery that you want to showcase.

3. Group functions together

The quickest way a kitchen becomes cluttered is when the things you need aren't close at hand, resulting in mad dashes across the kitchen and items that aren't put back in their home. The best way to combat this is by organising your island according to function.

'For example, if you decide your island is for cooking and entertaining, then it may feature your hob and either breakfast seating or lower banquette style seating. If it is to have your hob, you’ll want to have other items you’ll need for cooking also to hand. A drawer for knives and utensils, a deep set drawer for pots and pans so you can easily access them and any other items you’ll use often,' explains Richard Davonport.

4. Customise internal storage

It's what's on the inside that counts. This is why customising every inch of your internal storage is the secret to successful kitchen island organisation.

Adding internal compartments to drawers will mean that anything from cutlery to kitchen utensils and even pens will be well contained. Cupboards can also quickly become a mess too, so adding baskets (we love this jute basket from Dunelm for £14) will mean you can swipe whatever is on the worktop easily into a cupboard when guests arrive.

5. Keep on top of clutter

With a kitchen island sitting in the centre of your room, it can very quickly become a dumping ground for school bags, post, and 'junk-drawer' paraphenalia. This takes what can be a useful extra space for food prep and turns it into another cluttered work surface.

It's easier said than done to stay on top of tidying up the clutter, but implementing strategies such as catch-all trays will mean that you can push it to one side when it's time to cook. Building in a small drawer on an island will also act as a useful spot for things like cables and stamps that never seem to have a proper home.

Kitchen island organisation must-haves

