How to upgrade your air fryer this Prime Day – answers to every cooking conundrum you might have
Whether you're looking to size up or splash out!
It's been a little while since the Great Air Fryer Hype of 2022, meaning that a question I commonly get asked as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor is 'how can I upgrade my air fryer?'
It might be that your initial pick of the best air fryers is now just a bit too small, or that its controls are trickier and more time-consuming to use than you'd imagined. Either way, if you were debating on the time to take the plunge, now is a good a time as any to strike, thanks to Amazon Prime Day.
This sales event, running from the 16th to midnight on the 17th of July, has seen some of the most popular air fryers on the market take huge price cuts, as well as accessories that you can use to level up your favourite appliance, rather than having to buy something new. Here are all of the possible routes I'd recommend for someone looking to level up.
If you need to size up
It's a common problem to initially buy an air fryer that's too small to use for every mealtime, especially when trying to cater to a family.
If you only have a single-drawer air fryer and find it's just not big enough, my recommendation would be to take a look at the best dual zone air fryers, or even venture to a multi-zone air fryer, to really get the most cooking real estate for your money.
If you didn't know, a dual-zone air fryer features two drawers to double up on space, and works excellently for meals with two components that need different cooking times to be set.
Though they are amazing for space-saving, they can be bulky, which is where newer innovations, like the Ninja Double Stack come in handy, with drawers stacked one on top of the other to declutter your worktop. Check it out on Amazon, where this exclusive black and copper colourway deal has dropped.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Ninja's newest air fryer will cure you of a lack of cooking space and give you precious room back in your kitchen. It also comes with included wire racks, so that you can carve four zones out of the sections, and as with all Ninja air fryers, has a phenomenal amount of power behind it, so that you can shave 60%
If you want an air fryer that can actually fit an entire chicken, or similar, into roast comfortably, then this Breville air fryer has a design quirk to help you. Not only is the middle divider able to be pulled out to create one large zone, but the doors open outwards, so you won't be hampered by the dimensions of whatever you want to cook.
This is our favourite air fryer ever after testing dozens of them, which is high praise indeed. It has a total capacity of 10.4 litres, which is pretty huge, and similarly has a divider that you can pull out in order to cook in one megazone, or within two large drawers. The control panel makes it super easy to use, too, something you can read all about in our Ninja FlexDrawer review.
Buying an entirely new air fryer isn't the only option if you need more space. Wire racks that fit into your air fryer drawer(s) are a genius and inexpensive way to double the amount of room you already have, such as this set for £10.99 on Amazon.
If you want more functionality
If you feel like you rushed into buying your air fryer without exploring your options, you might have found that yours lacks functionality compared to newer models. One great thing about upgrading is that you can pick out an air fryer that has other settings in the same machine, and eliminate other kitchen appliances taking up needless space.
Plenty of excellent air fryers basically cross the line into becoming of the best multi-cookers, with sometimes up to 15 functions on offer for the same price you'll pay for a standalone fryer. These are just a few of our favourite versatile air fryers that we've tried and tested.
Our expert reviewer whizzed up 12 different dishes to showcase the breadth of functionality available with this air fryer in her Ninja Combi review, from a loaf of bread to a fish pie. Not only are there 12 functions available, but you can perform two actions (like air frying and cooking pasta) at the same time, in order to turn out delicious balanced meals in 15 minutes. It's a seriously clever appliance.
This Sage countertop oven is all the rage in the US, and has the capability to replace your current air fryer, toaster and slow cooker. It's got a huge capacity too, and a pull down door that allows you to adequately rearrange the trays inside. Oh, and did we mention it's the air fryer of choice of none other than Stanley Tucci in our Sage Smart Oven air fryer review?
We've been testing out this clever air fryer hybrid at our test centre. It features hundreds of built-in recipes and a temperature probe, working with algorithms to automatically change the temperature and time of whatever is inside so that it ends up optimally cooked. If it's the future of air frying you want, this is a great shout.
Whichever way you choose to upgrade your air fryer, remember that recycling your old appliance or donating it to someone else who might want it is crucial. After all, we don't want air frying to cost the earth.
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and an all-around baking and cooking enthusiast. She joined the team in September 2022 as an Ecommerce Editor after working across Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc. She's been reviewing products for 4 years and now specialises in weighing up kitchen essentials' pros and cons, from air fryers to bean-to-cup coffee machines.
She's always been a keen reader, so after graduating from the University of Exeter in 2020 she was thrilled to find a way to write as a full-time job. Nowadays, she spends her days at home or the Ideal Home test facility trying out new kitchen innovations to see if they’re worth a space on your worktop. Her most beloved and hard-working appliance is her Sage coffee machine though she also takes the title of Ideal Home’s in-house air fryer expert after writing about them religiously over the past few years.
When she's not thinking or writing about kitchen appliances, she loves getting around London exploring new places, going for a dip at the Ladies’ Pond and consuming every bit of pop culture she can get her hands on.
-
I tried Wet & Forget Mould, Lichen and Algae Remover to clean my path and driveway – the results were astounding and I’ll never use a pressure washer again
This wonder product made cleaning encaustic tiles effortless
By Sophie King
-
How to flood-proof your garden - 6 ways to protect it from what experts predict will be one of the wettest summers on record
Don’t let your garden suffer this summer
By Lauren Bradbury
-
I've tested a *lot* of Amazon outdoor furniture – these are the buys I have in my own garden
This is the Amazon garden furniture I have in my own garden that I think is actually worth the cash
By Amy Lockwood
-
I'm a Kitchen Appliances Editor - out of all the utensils, gadgets and air fryers I've tested these are things I'd buy again
'It takes a star product to make it into my kitchen'
By Molly Cleary
-
5 clever family-friendly kitchen storage ideas that will make busy everyday life run more smoothly
Storage is everything in a busy family home - here's how to make the most of it
By Holly Cockburn
-
Our expert reviewer loved this simple ice cream maker from Lakeland - it's on offer for £35 ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Cheap and cheerful
By Helen McCue
-
The Always pan creator and Our Place founder's stunning kitchen effortlessly mixes coloured appliances and cookware - it's all down to this easy tip
Shiza Shahid explains her trick for choosing the perfect colour combination for your kitchen
By Sara Hesikova
-
Ninja Double Stack vs Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone - we tested both multi-tasking air fryers to find out which is the best investment for your kitchen
Side by side or stacked on top? Our honest opinion on the pros and cons of both
By Molly Cleary
-
Should you put a lamp in a kitchen? These 4 reasons will convince you to try it
The latest lighting trend is the fastest way to make your kitchen feel homely and lived in
By Holly Cockburn
-
Aldi's £25 frozen drinks maker is back in stores this weekend - just in time for summer cocktail season
A little rain never got in the way of a round of frozen margaritas
By Rebecca Knight
-
9 easy and affordable budget updates to make a kitchen more family friendly
Make your cooking space functional for the whole family with these easy and affordable switches
By Amelia Smith