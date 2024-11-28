Ninja's 3-in-1 toaster has a feature that'll surprise you – it's a must-have for the ultimate cafe kitchen
Ninja's toaster surprised me with its versatility – here's how
If you, like me, love making a decadent WFH lunch then I think you'll want to know about this somewhat niche Ninja appliance. Ninja's 3-in-1 Toaster, Grill and Panini Press is capable of turning your kitchen into a fully fledged cafe and I am so here for it.
On sale at plenty of places thanks to Black Friday sales but at its lowest price over at QVC for just £109.96, I tried this toaster out to see what it's capable of and to establish if it's something you should splash your cash on in the sales.
Let's just say that as far as the best toasters go, this one is very kitted out. And if you too want to master the art of the Joe & the Juice Tunacado at home, you'll want to keep reading.
This toaster has 7 'shade settings', which is quite frankly enough to convince me of its greatness, but it also has 3 functions all in all. It can toast, grill and has a panini press.
Is the Ninja toaster worth it?
The first thing that surprised me about this toaster is how big it is. At 40cm long, it'll take up substantial space on your worktop, but it'll also be able to deliver when it comes to toasting speciality bread.
For those looking to toast ciabatta, sourdough and baguettes, this toaster will be a winner. Another thing I wasn't expecting is that this toaster has just one slot. That makes more sense when the toaster is in grill and panini mode, but also explains the reason for the length of the slot, as it's designed for you to fit two slices side-by-side.
The next quirk about this toaster is that it has two modes corresponding to which function you need to use. Upright mode is for when you want to do everyday, straightforward, toasting and this product functions exactly as you'd expect (in other words, you press down on the lever to toast).
To use the other two functions, you spin the toaster onto its side and pull the lever down, where it will automatically lock into place.
That's where the panini press element comes into play. Complete with a handle, it slots in to grill whatever you pop inside - Ninja's included recipe book recommends filled croissants, leftover pizza and of course, paninis.
I tried the panini setting out with a shop-bought sandwich to check the credentials of this toaster.
Once you pop the sandwich in, you pick the function and the toaster auto-sets the temperature and time it grills your sandwich for.
After just a couple of minutes, my sandwich turned panini was perfectly crisp, with the bread lightly browned to perfection and the cheese melted nicely.
I was shocked at just how impressive the results with this toaster were. This was just the first of the tests I'm going to undertake with this toaster and the StayPerfect kettle and I'm excited to see what using them long-term is like. If they've already ticked your boxes, then there's also a great Black Friday deal on the set below.
Find this toaster and kettle set in stock and on sale at Amazon right now.
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances and an all-around baking and cooking enthusiast. She joined the team in September 2022 as an Ecommerce Editor after working across Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc. She's been reviewing products for 4 years and now specialises in weighing up kitchen essentials' pros and cons, from air fryers to bean-to-cup coffee machines.
She's always been a keen reader, so after graduating from the University of Exeter in 2020 she was thrilled to find a way to write as a full-time job. Nowadays, she spends her days at home or the Ideal Home test facility trying out new kitchen innovations to see if they’re worth a space on your worktop. Her most beloved and hard-working appliance is her Sage coffee machine though she also takes the title of Ideal Home’s in-house air fryer expert after writing about them religiously over the past few years.
