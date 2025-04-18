I've been waiting to try out the Ninja Slushi for months – this is what happened the first time I tried it
The Ninja Slushi is the stuff of dreams for summer entertaining
Hosting instantly becomes easier once you can tick drinks off of your to-do list. Incredibly, I might have crossed out the need for drinks-related dinner party and BBQ forever with my latest arrival to test as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor: the much coveted Ninja Slushi.
The Slushi, which we got very excited about in our first look back in November, is for the first time available with a steady stream of stock on the Ninja website (£349.99 at Ninja), so you don't have to set your alarms to secure one.
That means that I've finally been able to get my hands on it too. Come along with me as I unbox the most hyped appliance of 2025 and learn all about its features for making frozen cocktails, juice and even milkshakes!
For frozen drinks (including cocktails) at home anytime.
1. It's lightning fast
The thing that makes the Slushi so groundbreaking is that it contains a refrigerating element like the ones you see in commercial slush machines at the beach or theme park. That means that you don't need to pre-freeze a thing or wait long hours for the machine to get cool enough.
Instead, within as little 15 minutes, you can be serving up frozen drinks. As I've only just unboxed the machine I haven't had enough experience with it for a full review just yet, but my first drink (using the Slushi function) took just 22 minutes to make.
I also loved that there was a very low minimum amount of liquid you needed to add to get the machine started up, so that you can do a serving for one if you like.
And yes, the question you've all been waiting for the answer to: pulling the lever is exactly as satisfying as it looks.
2. There's some crossover with the Creami
The Ninja Creami is a machine we love here at Ideal Home – our review of the original and Deluxe version review is testament to that. But did you know there's actually some crossover in the functions available on the Creami and the Slushi?
I was so impressed with the Milkshake setting when I tried it on the Creami Deluxe, so I'm intrigued to see how it translates here with a different mechanism. The same goes for the Frappé setting too.
3. It can keep drinks cold for up to 12 hours
Initially I was wondering what I would do with all of the created frozen drink I was trying out. That's before I realise that the Slushi can run for up to 12 hours, so you can dispense it throughout that time.
That's not only ideal for avoiding waste but also fantastic news for anyone who wants to use this to throw a Slushi party. I can't wait to host one of my own.
Are you a Ninja Slushi fan or is the expense for frozen drinks a little too much for you?
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
