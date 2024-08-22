Angela Scanlon's pantry organisation is the ultimate hack for busy lives - and it requires no decanting
Making organisation as simple as possible will take the stress out of tidying your kitchen
Kitchen pantries are one of the most coveted features in a cooking space, offering a dedicated spot for storing ingredients, extra household items and small appliances. No matter how big or small your pantry is, finding kitchen storage ideas that look pretty but also make everyday life easier can be a challenge. One that Angela Scanlon has nailed.
The Your Home Made Perfect presenter and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant took fans on a tour of her pantry on Instagram. Angela Scanlon's Instagram post shows her walking around her large but lived-in pantry, which has an American-style fridge at one end, a sink and rows of shelving lining the walls. While there are a number of jars on the top shelf, what caught our eye was the wooden storage bins.
While kitchen pantry ideas provide ample room for decanting grains, pasta and even cleaning products, sometimes this can simply add too much time onto your weekly chores routine, making it hard to keep up with. There's no use in having an aesthetically pleasing storage system if it's not practical for your daily life, so if you're short on time and need accessible-yet-adorable storage in your pantry, take inspiration from Angela Scanlon's clever bin method.
Angela Scanlon's Pantry Organisation
Stowing items straight from the supermarket into designated large storage bins is a hack professional organisers often use for busy households like Angela Scanlon's. Great for throwing in extra linens and tea towels as well as multi-packs of crisps and breakfast bars that don't need extra organisation, bins will save you from unsightly clutter on your pantry shelves.
'The thought of having a walk-in pantry is a dream for a lot of people. So whether you have an actual room or a large cupboard that you can turn into a pantry, it’s important to make sure it’s organised well,' explains Siân Pelleschi, president of APDO and founder of Sorted!
'Angela’s pantry is an example of a mix of options – some out on show and others just placed in a wooden box. To be perfectly honest, the moment you contain anything, even if it’s a bit disorganised inside the container, it automatically tidies a space up. More so when it’s a box you can’t see through but can see into, such as in Angela’s pantry with the wooden boxes.'
If you have a busy lifestyle, whether you're constantly rushing out to work or have a family with a hectic schedule, finding kitchen storage solutions that are easy to stay on top of will make life that little bit simpler.
'Creating processes that are easy to maintain is key,' adds Siân. 'Having boxes or containers for like with like items can be a really quick and easy solution to keeping things looking reasonably neat but knowing where something is when you need it.'
Although it was Angela's large wooden storage boxes that caught our eye, she has also opted for some chic glass jars with dried ingredients inside. This is a huge trend in kitchen organisation that never seems to get old - it makes your home look super stylish and also reduces visual clutter for a more relaxing cooking environment.
'Decanting into jars and tubs can be lovely to do for a cohesive visual affect but you need to remember not only does it take time to refill but you’re likely to have surplus left over and so then need somewhere to store that. If you like the uniform look of jars and tubs, consider going to a refill shop where you can take the jar and just refill it straight without the need for any surplus to store,' recommends Siân.
If you're lucky enough to have a pantry or are thinking about including one in your next kitchen renovation, consider this your personal checklist of what to buy to ensure it's as neat and tidy as can be.
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the best interior ideas and news. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
